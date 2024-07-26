Ayra Starr, the Nigerian superstar singer, has announced the release of her limited edition ‘Ayra Starr Dolls’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pop star took to her social media handles on Thursday to announce her limited-edition dolls.

She wrote: “I’m so excited to share this project with my fans. The Ayra Starr Dolls represent my music, style, and personality. I can’t wait for everyone to see them and experience the joy.”

She said the Ayra Starr dolls will be available in Lagos, Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, along with a social media contest in which fans can participate to win one of the exclusive dolls.

Ayra Star, born Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, rose to fame in 2020 with her hit single “Away” and has since become a household name in Nigeria and beyond.

Her music is a fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and pop, which has endeared her to fans of all ages.

Ayra Star has won several awards for her music, including the Headies Award for Best New Artiste in 2021.

She has also been nominated for several other awards, including the BET and MTV Africa Music Awards.

With the release of the ‘Ayra Starr Dolls, the artiste is set to take her brand to the next level, inspiring young girls and women worldwide with her music, style, and entrepreneurial spirit.

