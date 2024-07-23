Chidimma Adetshina, a 2024 Miss South Africa pageant finalist, has faced scrutiny and backlash over her Nigerian heritage, The South African Times reports.

The controversy surrounding Ms Adetshina began shortly after she entered the beauty pageant. The 23-year-old model from Soweto, South Africa, who advanced to the Top 30 Miss SA competition, became the frontline of the country’s xenophobia debate and national identity.

Born in South Africa to a Nigerian father (Igbo) and a Mozambique mother, now naturalised South African, Ms Adetshina’s participation in the pageant has been met with both support and harsh criticism, shedding light on the country’s deep-seated history of xenophobic violence and discrimination, particularly towards African immigrants.

In an interview with Soweto SMag, she said that despite her South African birth and upbringing at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, her Nigerian heritage has led some to challenge her eligibility to represent South Africa on such a prominent stage.

Explaining her background to the South African-based newspaper, Ms Adetshina said, “My dad is a proud Nigerian, and my mother was born and raised in South Africa but had Mozambique roots. My mom’s family still lives in Soweto, and I visit them occasionally.”

It is not the first time the Miss South Africa organisation has faced such scrutiny over contestants’ heritage.

In 2001, Vanessa Coutroulis, born to Portuguese-Angolan parents, won the Miss South Africa crown.

Similarly, Sherry Wang’s participation in the competition sparked debate in early 2024 due to her Chinese heritage. Notwithstanding her roots and third attempt at the competition, she secured the fan vote, earning a spot among the Top 25 contestants.

Stringent criteria

South African Citizen Act states that an individual automatically qualifies for citizenship if they are born in South Africa if at least one of their parents is a South African citizen, and if an SA permanent residency permit holder or a South African citizen adopts them.

Also, despite several criticisms and questions about Ms Adetsina’s eligibility, the Miss South Africa organisation’s website maintains stringent citizenship and ethical conduct criteria.

It states, “Miss South-Africa entrants must be South African citizens and possess a valid South African ID document or passport. If an applicant holds dual citizenship, they must provide details of both on the entry form.”

The optimistic model, Ms Adetsina, who lives by the motto “Dreams are valid when actions are taken,” is a netball player and a Law student at Varsity College, Sandton, South Africa.

The model says her goal is dedicated to sports and fighting against violence towards women, children, and gender-based violence.

The Miss SA 2024 competition, set for 10 August at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, will see the winner succeed Natasha Joubert of Gauteng, the 2023 titleholder. The winner will represent South Africa at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico.

Mixed reactions

Critics on social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter), have argued that her Nigerian heritage disqualifies her from being a true representative of South Africa.

This criticism has been met with accusations of xenophobia from her supporters, who emphasise the inclusive nature of South African citizenship.

In her interview with Soweto S Mag, Ms Adetshina expressed her initial joy and subsequent disillusionment when she felt the affection she anticipated was not reciprocated.

She said, “I was so excited to enter Miss SA and didn’t think that far as to what the public would think. Once I got to the top 16, that’s when I felt it. People on X asked why I competed because I’m not South African.

“They questioned my nationality, along with my parents. At first, I ignored it, but as I progressed in the competition, the criticism started growing. Until I thought to myself, ‘I am representing a country, but I don’t feel the love from the people I’m representing’ — I even asked myself, ‘Is it worth it?’”

‘Black-on-black hate’

Adetshina expressed her frustration at the backlash, attributing much of the criticism to xenophobia.

“I feel all of this is black-on-black hate, as I’m not the only one in this competition who has a surname that’s not South African. I feel the attention is on me because of my skin colour, which I think is a disadvantage; it’s also been something I had to overcome growing up,” said the 23-year-old model.

Despite the challenges, Ms Adetshina stated that she remains determined to succeed and to bring about positive change.

“I’ve dreamed of being Miss SA since 2017, and here I am, achieving that goal. To me, being a finalist is as if I’m rewriting my mother’s dream of becoming a model. Her father didn’t allow her to do anything related to modelling, so I feel like I’m living her life, which feels like a beautiful dream come true.”

Organisation’s stance

Despite multiple calls for the Miss SA organisation to withdraw Adetshina’s eligibility, the body has supported the model.

They stated that citizenship, regardless of origin, is the primary requirement. This correlates with the revised South African Citizenship Act, which acknowledges birth, descent, and naturalisation as valid routes to citizenship.

In a statement to The South African newspapers, the organisation confirmed that Adetshina met all the requirements to participate in the pageant.

“All documentation provided by the entrants is screened and vetted. Chidimma is a South African citizen and has met all the requirements to be a part of the Miss South Africa competition. Her mother is South African (Zulu), and her father is Nigerian.”

Support

While facing criticism, Adetshina has received substantial support from many South Africans who view her as a symbol of the country’s diversity.

Prominent figures and organisations have spoken out in her defence, calling for an end to xenophobia and greater acceptance of all South Africans, regardless of their heritage.

The President of the Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA), Frank Onyekwelu, also gave his support.

In a statement, he said, “Chidinma Adetshina is the epitome of beauty, brains, and bravery. It proves she has taken South Africa as a home and will be a good ambassador. As a true Nigerian South African, she is a true Ambassador of Peace and has shown there is no limit to one’s dream, irrespective of the soil one is in.

“She has imbibed the South African culture and is ready to raise the South African flag. This proves that Nigerians are loving, peaceful, and responsible citizens who contribute to the growth and well-being of their host country. Chidimma’s move and motive will go a long way in debunking the social media backlash about her roots, together with all the support from the Nigerian community.

“South Africa and Nigeria are the two powerfully strategically positioned nations to bring about the much-needed transformation on the African continent; hence, collaboration in sports, education, beauty events, cultural activities, and government ties will help us see and achieve the greater good.

“As NICASA, we encourage and support all her modelling ambitions, as this will express to our South African brothers and sisters that we can embrace our diversities and unite for a common purpose in making Africa greater. Seeing that it will bridge our indifferences and help spread the news against hate, discrimination, and racism within our neighbourhood, winning the Miss South Africa pageant is a must for our sister. The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa is standing in solidarity with Chidimma in pursuing this vision,” the statement reads.

