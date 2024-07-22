A Nigerian man, Babajide Isreal Adebanjo, has set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest duration of twerking.

Mr Adebanjo achieved the feat in Lagos on 14 January after twerking for 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Announcing the record on its official website, GWR said: “This record attempt was personal to Babajide as it was a way for him to get out of his comfort zone and to raise awareness for anyone suffering from depression all around the world’’.

‘‘His message is that no record is too crazy, too big, too great or too little to achieve. There is always space for everyone and their unique attributes’’ they added, emphasising the inclusivity of the record attempts.

The previous record holder is Elena Sofie Sterlini, an Austrian who set the record for the longest duration of twerking at two hours and one minute a year earlier, on 3 January 2023. Ms Sofie wanted to break the record as a personal achievement.

Similarly, the Guiness World Record for the most people twerking simultaneously is 406, achieved by the Big Freedia and Central City Festival (both USA) in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on 15 November 2014.

The Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard Merchants & Business Association hosted the 8th Annual Central City Festival, which strives to celebrate the area’s rich cultural traditions, revitalise the neighbourhood, and support small businesses and non-profits. Headlining performer Big Freedia led the record attempt, and festival attendees of all ages participated.

Since June 2023, when Hilda Baci, the Nigerian Jollof Queen, achieved a new GWR for the longest cook-a-thon, many Nigerians have attempted to set or break world records in different spheres of life.

Mr Adebanjo’s feat comes on the heels of Fola David, the Nigerian doctor and visual artist, Fola David, surpassing the existing Guinness World Record (GWR) for the world’s largest drawing by an individual.

The massive artwork, spanning an impressive 850 square meters, surpassed the previous record of 629.98 square meters held by Ravi Soni from India.

The drawing, “Unity in Diversity”, showcases the diverse ethnic groups of Nigeria through their unique attire, languages, culture, and artistic expressions.

In April, Tunde Onakoya, the Nigerian chess champion, emerged victorious in his quest to set a new world record for the longest chess marathon.

Though originally set out to do 58 hours, Onakoya persevered for a gruelling 60 hours before finally halting his historic challenge in Times Square, New York City.

