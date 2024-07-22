A Nigerian doctor and visual artist, Fola David, has made history by surpassing the existing Guinness World Record (GWR) for the world’s largest drawing by an individual.

The massive artwork, spanning an impressive 850 square meters, surpassed the previous record of 629.98 square meters held by Ravi Soni from India.

According to GWR, Mr Soni set the record on 30 November 2021 at Maharana Bhupal Stadium, India.

Mr Soni’s record was the 12th successful attempt according to GWR.

As of the press time, GWR is yet to confirm his record. Mr David commenced his record-breaking attempt on 16 July and completed it on 21 July.

His ambition doesn’t stop here as he also expanded his artwork to a staggering 1,000 square meters, further solidifying his position in the record books.

The drawing, “Unity in Diversity”, showcases the diverse ethnic groups of Nigeria through their unique attire, languages, culture, and artistic expressions.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

In an Instagram video, he said, “Hi guys, I am so happy to say that we have broken the current record, and all we have to do now is set a new one.”

During his attempt, celebrities and dignitaries visited him at the Onikan Stadium venue in Lagos to offer their support and witness his artistic feat firsthand.

Among them is the renowned Nigerian chef and GWR holder, Hilda Baci, who reportedly brought her well wishes, food, and supplies to fuel Dr David’s artistic marathon.

Adding to the encouragement, former presidential candidate Peter Obi also visited the stadium, taking time to commend Dr David’s efforts personally.

His work has been widely recognised, and he continues to push boundaries, inspiring others with his creativity and perseverance.

Remarkable achievement

Furthermore, President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu congratulated Mr David on his record-breaking achievement.

In statements shared on their social media handles, they described the achievement as a remarkable one that filled Nigerians with immense pride and admiration.

“Congratulations to Dr Fola David for completing his attempt at making the world’s largest hand drawing by an individual. Unity in diversity,” Mr Tinubu said.

Additionally, Mr Sanwo-Olu expressed the state’s pride in Mr David for setting the world’s largest hand-drawn artwork by an individual.

He said: “From the challenging days of the pandemic when he was a #COVID19Hero at our Onikan Isolation Centre to breaking world records at our Onikan Stadium (Mobolaji Johnson Arena), Dr Fola David has been a beacon of excellence and service. We are happy to have supported this record-breaking feat to showcase the extraordinary talents within our state. Your dedication and creativity inspire us all. Continue to dream big and do audacious things, Dr Fola David.”

Background

Since Baci set GWR for the longest cook-a-thon in June 2023, many Nigerians have been inspired to attempt their record-breaking feats.

Recently, Oside ‘Khoded’ Oluwole broke the record for the longest time spent playing a video game, specifically Dream League Soccer 2023, with a marathon session lasting 75 hours.

Khoded broke Mr David’s Whitefoot’s 2022 record of 50 hours.

Similarly, Owoyemi Qudus Adebayo, an undergraduate student at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) studying statistics, set a record for the fastest time to complete five skin fade haircuts, according to the Guinness World Records (GWR).

The 26-year-old achieved a time of 14 minutes and 56 seconds, breaking the previous record of 18 minutes and 57 seconds set by South Africa’s Enrico Springfield in 2022.

One of the most notable recent records set by Nigerians is Tunde Onakoya’s world record for the longest chess marathon.

Mr Onakoya established a new record of 60 hours, surpassing the previous mark of 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds set by Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad of Norway in November 2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

