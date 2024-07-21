Temi Otedola celebrated her fiancé, Mr Eazi

Billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi Otedola, said her fiancé, singer Mr Eazi, transformed her life after she met him.

The actress disclosed this on her Instagram page as she celebrated Mr Eazi’s thirty-third birthday.

“My entire life changed when I met you! Over the last eight years, you’ve inspired me, supported me, and shown that you are the kindest soul I’ve ever encountered. I’m so excited to spend the rest of your birthdays by your side. I am celebrating you today and every day. Happy birthday to my forever person. My favourite person. My soon-to-be oko [husband],” she added.

Mr Eazi, whose real name is Oluwatosin Ajibade, and Otedola got engaged in 2022. They met in 2018 at a gig by Temi’s sister, DJ Cuppy.

Mr Eazi, 33, pioneered Banku music, while Otedola, 28, gained fame after playing Moremi Oluwa in the 2020 film Citation.

Rema’s ‘HEIS’ Spotify record, mother’s struggles

Singer Rema’s ‘HEIS’ album achieved the most significant opening week streams on Spotify Nigeria with 12.3 million.

In data shared on X, Turntable said the sophomore album surpassed Olamide’s ‘Ikigai’, which tallied 7.92 million streams on Spotify in its opening week.

Released on 10 July, it became the second album with the most opening-week streams on Spotify Nigeria. It followed Davido’s record-breaking album, ‘Timeless,’ totalling 14.4 million streams.

Furthermore, the singer revealed during an interview with Capital Xtra London that witnessing his mother’s daily struggle drove him to pursue a music career.

“I couldn’t bear seeing my mom trekking every day, unable to afford bus or bike fares,” Rema recalled. “That’s why I was determined to succeed quickly. The moment I earned money, I bought her a car right away.

“We celebrated with dinner, and then I presented her with the car. While many would prioritise their vehicles, I prioritised hers because she’s the reason behind my success. Her prayers have been my strength, and I’m immensely proud to make her proud”, Rema said.

The 24-year-old gained recognition after he posted a viral freestyle on Instagram in 2018 to D’Prince’s song ‘Gucci Gang’. He began his professional music career in 2019 with the release of his debut single, ‘Dumebi’.

Simi vs netizens

Netizens lashed out at songstress Simisola Kosoko, known as Simi, after saying she didn’t listen to other artistes’ songs besides her husband, Adekunle Gold.

During an interview on the ‘Zero Conditions’ podcast, Simi revealed that she only listened to Adekunle Gold’s music because they were married.

She said, “I don’t listen to anybody’s music; I listen to my husband’s songs because I’m married. I like Post Malone’s first album ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’. Love J.Cole. I don’t listen to anybody’s music. Nothing changed. I just don’t know. I don’t listen to anybody’s music. I’m listening to my album now because it just came out. I probably won’t listen to it as much in a few weeks as I do now.”

However, netizens criticised the mother-of-one’s comment.

Responding to the criticism on her X page, she reiterated that she didn’t listen to music except for her husband’s.

She wrote: “I’m deading that shitt immediately. I said I don’t listen to music. I don’t know any songs. If I weren’t me, I wouldn’t know my songs, and if I weren’t with my man, I probably wouldn’t know his either because I don’t listen to anything. I hate doing these stupid interviews sometimes because they don’t care about supporting you. They will lie or post things out of context so people can pile on you. I hate wicked people.”

Simi, 36, began her career as a gospel singer and released her debut studio album, ‘Ogaju’ in 2008.

I lost my dream identity after my divorce – Caroline Hutchings

Scottish-Nigerian actress Caroline Hutchings revealed on her Instagram page that she lost her identity and dreams after divorcing her ex-husband, Musa Danjuma.

She recounted how their split prompted her to start life from scratch as she faced discrimination and rejection.

The 37-year-old wrote: “I was once a promising makeup artist and hair guru, actress, film producer and fashion consultant. CEO Luxury Addict, CEO Kinetic Media. But I lost my identity and dreams because of divorce. I walked away from it all for my sanity. I started my journey from scratch, facing all the fake rumours, discriminations, rejections and uncertainties at 29+ years. A conversation that women who have walked the same part hate to talk about. A bittersweet journey to a place unknown. This is my story.”

Caroline married Danjuma in 2007, and they had three children before they divorced in 2016.

The mother-of-three made her acting debut in 2024, Deadly Care and starred in other successful films, including Deadly Kiss, Missing Angel, The Captor, Foreign Affairs, and Real Love.

Rudeboy vs EFCC

Rudeboy

Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, revealed on Instagram that he derived his wealth solely from his music career and not from illicit activities after the EFCC released him.

The anti-graft agency reportedly arrested the singer and his elder brother, Jude Okoye, for undisclosed reasons.

He shared the EFCC eagle logo and wrote, “Eagle eyes, all cleared. I’m not a thief. It’s just good music that’s paying. Now, let’s get back to the music next week!! New music!! Vitamin D.”

The 42-year-old rose to fame in the 2000s as a member of the P-Square duo with his identical twin brother, Peter Okoye.

Erica’s airport drama

Former BBNaija housemate Erica Nlewedim caused a commotion at an undisclosed airport when British Airways downgraded her Business Class to an Economy ticket without her consent.

The reality TV star called out the airport staff on Instagram Live and alleged that the officials attempted to intimidate her and threatened to seize her phone.

Erice said: “His name is Stanley, British Airways. I paid for business class, and he is trying to downgrade me to economy, and I did not come late. Was I recording before? No, I was not recording. I was alone; you called a uniformed person on me, telling me I was recording. Okay, now, I am going to record.

“Even if you guys want to do anything to me, if you want to shoot me, everybody can see what you’re doing. Let me know what you guys want to do. You have not seen the mad side of me in four years, and now it’s out. I’ve been nice since, and the niceness isn’t getting me anywhere, but now I have to be nasty.

“Don’t bring problems my way, and I won’t bring problems your way. Now you’re telling me, please. I came here nice, and you told me you wanted to put me in the economy. What the fuck? Did you all not collect the money? Give me what I paid for.”

The 30-year-old was a housemate at BBNaija Season 5, or BBNaija Lockdown. Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe won the season.

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie’s fibroids

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie revealed that her fibroids returned three years after she had surgery to remove them.

Fibroids, which are non-cancerous but abnormal growths, developed in her uterus during her childbearing years.

The actress received her diagnosis of fibroids in 2017 and had surgery in November 2020.

In a video she shared on her Instagram post, Dima-Okojie disclosed that she did not rush into another surgery but chose to take a holistic approach to shrink the fibroids.

The Edo-born actress said: “My journey with fibroids isn’t over. I recently learned they’ve returned. If you’ve been following me, you would probably know that before the end of 2020, I had a myomectomy, which is an invasive surgery to take out fibroids. The surgery was successful; my doctor removed every single fibroid, and I healed well. It’s been three years since I underwent the surgery, but unfortunately, the fibroids are back.

“It’s very disheartening, and it hasn’t been the easiest couple of months, but I’m okay. I’ve come to terms with it, and I don’t want to do another surgery anytime soon—this time, I want to take a holistic approach towards shrinking the fibroids. I just thought sharing was important, and it wasn’t easy. I remember the first time I shared my story and how impactful it was, and many people shared their stories with me. Too many black women go through this, and it wasn’t being talked about enough, and it’s still not being talked about enough. I don’t even know if a remedy is being found for it. I will pay 20 women to complete their screening; it’s essential.”

The 34-year-old made her acting debut with ‘Taste of Love’ and featured in many films, including the multicultural romcom ‘Namaste Wahala’ and the Netflix Nigerian original thriller ‘Blood Sisters’.

Jude Okoye’s wedding anniversary

Music executive Jude Okoye and his wife, Ify Okoye, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple described their decade-long journey as filled with “love, growth, and support.”

They also mentioned that their challenges had strengthened their bond over the years.

They write: “10 years ago, we made the best decision of our lives. Our love has only grown stronger as we’ve journeyed through highs and lows, and now, we’re celebrating a decade of shared dreams, endless laughter, and unwavering support. Here’s to the next chapter of our love story, forever and always.”

The couple married in 2014 and had three children.

Jude was the elder brother of the now-defunct music duo P-Square, while his wife was a fashion icon and YouTuber.

Why I left Lagbaja’s band – Ego

Singer Lagbaja’s former backup singer, Ego Ogbaro, revealed in an interview with Chude Jideonwo that she left Lagbaja’s band in 2007 to make her music.

She dismissed rumours about a romantic relationship with Lagbaja and added that he supported her decision.

Ogbaro said: “It was one of the best decisions. It opened up a whole new world to me. We did not fight, and there were no issues. I often believed in my instincts, and at that point, they told me to move. I didn’t have a plan; I thought about it for a month and went to him. I wanted a band and just wanted to do my kind of music. I went to him, and he was happy; it was bittersweet. And he was very supportive. I was convinced when I left in 2007, and I hardly regret that.

“I wanted a studio and didn’t want to start renting studios. When I wanted to record, though, I got that encouragement from Eddie Lawani,” she said. He gave me money for my first studio session because I said I wanted to work with Cobhams. I kept going because I had the passion and believed in myself. There were days when I tried to run back to Lagbaha’s band. I wanted and craved that comfort where I didn’t have to make certain decisions.

“Where all I needed to do was just sing, dance and get my pay. Where the responsibility was just not mine, there were days when I craved that because it was hard. You’re dealing with people from different backgrounds, dealing with a lot of guys who think less of you, and you’re dealing with a lot, and you have to make it work. There was a time I called Lagbaja and said, ‘I know I had probably given you a hard time because I was young, but now I understand’. It was not easy. So there were days when I wanted to join the band again and just touring.”

Ego had recorded songs such as ‘Konko Below’, ‘Nothing for You’ and ‘Never Far Away’.

Protests: Tonto Dikeh, Yul Edochie pleads with Nigerians

Actress-cum-politician Tonto Dikeh and her colleague, Yul Edochie, cautioned Nigerians against the planned nationwide protests in August.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the protest will begin on August 1st and continue for ten days across the 36 states, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and diaspora.

The protest aims to call the government’s attention at all levels to the citizens’ plight.

Dikeh, an APC member, and Edochie, a staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu, voiced their concerns about the planned protest on their social media pages.

On her Facebook page, Dikeh, the running mate to Tonte Ibraye, the ADC’s 2023 Rivers State governorship candidate, said: “I completely understand your frustrations and concerns regarding the current state of our nation. I know how disheartening it is to wake up and see that the price of almost everything in the market has increased by over one hundred per cent, even without any rise in our earnings. Many people working 9-5 jobs are now seeking alternative sources of income because a significant portion of what we earn is consumed by commuting and transportation costs due to the drastic increase in petrol prices, contributing to the high cost of living.

“This suggestion is not meant to negate the effectiveness of protests or deprive youths of their civil rights. It is based on concern and experience with the last EndSARS protest, which was hijacked by ill-minded individuals to perpetrate evil at the expense of many youths’ lives, ultimately ruining the message and approach.”

The 39-year-old urged Nigerians to form a representative group to advocate on their behalf rather than engaging in nationwide protests.

“Engaging in meaningful dialogue, advocacy, and community development initiatives can foster unity, progress, and prosperity. This economic burden affects us all, and addressing these challenges through peaceful and diplomatic channels is essential.

“Let us unite to build a better Nigeria. I encourage you to consider Better ways to make your voices heard and to work towards creating a brighter future for ourselves and future generations”, said the River State-born actress.

Meanwhile, Edochie, on his Instagram page, acknowledged the hardship in Nigeria but argued that taking to the streets to protest would not solve the issue.

The 42-year-old actor stated that protests often lead to the looting of innocent citizens’ shops and the destruction of valuable items.

Veteran actor Pete Edochie’s son stated, “I acknowledge the hardship in the country, the situation of things. It’s affecting everybody; I believe all will be well. Protest is not the answer—people take advantage of protests to break into other people’s shops, steal, destroy, hurt, and kill innocent Nigerians who are already going through a lot. In the end, the aim of the protest will be defeated. Remember what happened during EndSARS; protest is not the answer.

“Let’s keep speaking out and doing all we can to help. President Tinubu listens and does all he can to make things right. Fellow Nigerians, let’s be patient.”

What Jnr Pope told me about his marriage – Esther Nwachukwu

Actress Esther Nwachukwu revealed that late actor Junior Odonwodo, aka Jnr Pope, confided in her about his marital issues.

Jnr Pope died on 10 April in a boat mishap while filming the movie ‘Other Side of Life’ by Adanma Luke and was buried in Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, in the Nsukka, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State in May.

Punch newspaper reported that the actress alleged that Jnr Pope’s wife, Jennifer Awele Okpuno, didn’t give him peace but disturbed him. She added that she dated Jnr Pope and tattooed his name on her body.

Nwachukwu had earlier criticised Jnr Pope’s wife for attending an event after her husband’s death, noting that she should have mourned her husband for at least six months to a year.

“While we were together (dating), he told me how his wife used to disturb him. But one thing about him is that he likes to trend. He would be going through a lot but would still come on social media to post (pictures and videos of) his family. From December 2023, he stopped posting (photos of) his wife like before.

“That was when they started having issues. Sometimes, he wouldn’t sleep in his house but would rather stay in hotels. I am sure some people who were close to him knew about it. But, because he had painted himself as a good husband online, he did not know how to tell people about his issues. That was why he died in silence”, she told Punch newspaper.

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla, Tanzania singer Jux dating rumours

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, sparked dating rumours with Tanzanian singer Jux.

Social media exploded with pictures of them having fun by the poolside. In one photo, Priscilla was in a bikini and rested on Jux’s shoulder while he was wearing white sunglasses.

Before their recent pictures, the singer shared a video on his Instagram page showing Priscilla twerking on him in a club.

Jux had shared numerous posts about Priscilla on his page, and they had been seen hanging out for some time.

As of press time, no confirmation had been made about whether they were genuinely dating.

Odumeje vs Dangote refinery

Controversial pastor Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Odumeje, claimed that Aliko Dangote’s refinery burned because he failed to seek his prophetic help.

On 26 June, this newspaper reported that a section of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery caught fire.

The Cable reported that Odumeje had prophesied that a fire would occur at the billionaire’s refinery before the fire outbreak and had urged him to visit his church.

“Bring Dangote here, and I will save him before that oil refinery burns. I saw fire coming to that oil kingdom. I saw fire on that Dangote oil something,” he had said.

However, in a viral video, Odumeje mocked Dangote for not heeding his warning.

“If Dangote had humbled himself to come here, the refinery would not have burned. It’s simple! He would not have spent that money. Now, who is losing? He is spending billions of dollars to repair the factory because of pride and looking down on a prophet,” he said.

