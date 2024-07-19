Sheikha Mahra, daughter of Dubai’s ruler and United Arab Emirates Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced her divorce from her husband on her official Instagram handle.

Ms Mahra and her husband, Mana Al Maktoum, an Emirati businessman, have been married since April 2023.

Five months after their luxury wedding ceremony, the two announced their pregnancy with their first child.

Ms Mahra is one of the 26 children of the Dubai ruler. She has Emirati and Greek roots, and her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, is divorced from her father.

The viral Instagram post from the Arabian princess’s verified Instagram account says she is ending her marriage; it reads:

“Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I at this moment declare our divorce,” the post reads. “I divorce you, I divorce you, I Divorce you. Take Care. Your Ex-Wife.”

The post is set against a plain black backdrop with no caption.

Triple Talaq

Ms Mahra’s post seems to reference the Islamic practice of “triple talaq,” where a man can instantly divorce his wife by saying “talaq” (Arabic for “divorce”) three times.

This practice, which can be done in person or online, leaves the woman without recourse.

Traditionally, only men could pronounce triple talaq, but some say women could.

Although banned in many countries, including India, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco, it traditionally allows men to end their marriages quickly.

Silence

Ms Mahra’s husband and her father have not publicly commented.

According to the BBC, the Dubai government media office has yet to respond to requests for comment on the Instagram post.

However, all images of her husband have been deleted from her account, and he also appears to have removed pictures of his wife.

Meanwhile, some Instagram users have speculated that Ms Mahra’s account might have been hacked, but no official indication exists.

With over 4,50,000 Instagram followers, Ms Mahra gained recognition for supporting local designers and consistently advocating women’s empowerment.

