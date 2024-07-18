Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, known as Aki, has subtly confirmed separation from his wife, Nneoma Nwaijah, whom he married in 2011.

Aki and Nneoma’s traditional marriage was held on 26 November 2011 in Obolo, Isiala Mbano, Imo State.

Their white wedding followed on 9 December 2011 at the Redeemed Christian Church of God – Abundant Grace parish in Ogba, Lagos.

A star-studded guest list at the wedding included actors like Osita Iheme, aka Pawpaw, Uche Jombo, Rita Dominic, Mercy Johnson, Genevieve Nnaji, Monalisa Chinda, Susan Peters and others.

Aki met Nneoma on a movie set in Lagos, where she worked as a costumier, and he was the lead actor.

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old actor announced his separation from Nneoma and revealed he is now married to Stephanie Promise, with whom he recently welcomed a child.

He made the disclosure on Instagram while celebrating Promise’s birthday and revealed they have other children together.

Aki said: “My world, my love. On this particular day, I want to celebrate not only your birthday but the incredible journey we’ve been on together. You have blessed our lives with two beautiful girls who light up our world, and now, we have been gifted with a precious baby boy.

“Watching you embrace motherhood with grace and strength fills me with awe. You are the heart of our family, the rock we all lean on. Your love and dedication to me and our children are unparalleled, and I am endlessly grateful for the life we are building together.”

He, however, didn’t reveal when his first marriage ended nor when the second was contracted.

Love

The Abia-born actor described her as his partner, best friend, and the love of his life.

“As we welcome our son, Chidubem Ivan Chinedu Ikedieze (Cici), into this world, I am reminded of the boundless love and joy you bring into my life. On this special birthday, I hope you feel the immense tenderness and appreciation surrounding you, the unbreakable bond and the love that radiates within you.

“Happy birthday, baby, my angel, my sweetheart. Here’s to many more years of laughter, love, and beautiful memories. Happy birthday to my soulmate, Stephanie Promise,” he noted.

Privacy

In August 2023, Aki, who made his Nollywood debut in 2000, spoke about his decision to keep his family life private during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

The actor, who rose to fame alongside Osita Iheme in ‘Aki na Ukwa’, said he avoids flaunting his wife and children on social media to protect their privacy.

He explained his desire for his wife and children to have everyday lives without the pressures of social media attention.

He said, “I have children, but I decided to put them aside because I’m the celebrity, they are not. I want them to be free because the moment everybody gets to know them, it will affect them, And I don’t want that. So, I hide them, even my wife, apart from our wedding announcement that I made, so that she can go to market, do every other thing without much ardour.”

Since his debut, the actor has racked up credits in films like Lagos Boys, Charge & Bail, Back from America, I’m in Love Gabriel, Local Champion, Akpu-Nku, Nwa Teacher and more.

