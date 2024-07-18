Mobad’s Father, Joseph Aloba, in a media appearance on Berekete Family (a reality radio and television programme focused on human rights) Wednesday, alleged that the late singer doubted Liam’s paternity during his lifetime.

Liam is Mohbad’s only child.

Over the past nine months, Mr Oloba, a singer, has advocated for justice for his late son. Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, tragically died on 12 September 2023 amid numerous controversies.

During the appearance on the Berekete Family, he demanded that DNA be carried out on Liam and that another autopsy be conducted on Mohbad.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the court granted the Aloba family’s request to conduct independent autopsy on Mohad.

Mr Aloba said: “Mohbad’s wife carried the baby to a show, a five-month-old baby. On their way back from the show, Mohbad and his wife fought. The reason for their fight is the paternity of the child. Spendy and Prime Boy, Mohbad’s friends and associates, overheard their argument and recounted it at the coroner’s inquest hearing. Their testimonies were written and recorded.

“Both of them said there was a severe fight between them. PrimeBoy did not follow them back home, but Spendy followed them. He said that after they got home, the workers were in the sitting room, and the couples (couple) were in the room having a severe argument, but the workers could not intervene. From all I gathered, there is something serious going on between them; the paternity of that child is very important because my son Mohbad was doubting the son.”

Exhumation

On 16 May, the Lagos State Police Command exhumed the late Mohbad corpse to unravel the circumstances that surrounded the singer’s death.

The late singer’s father added that he was told that there was fresh blood in Mohbad’s coffin after he was exhumed.

Mr Aloba, who appeared on the Berekete Show for the second time, further stated, “Immediately, I called one of my American friends; I said, this is the result they gave me. He said that in America, even in 100 years if they just see a bone, they will detect it the day the person dies. From there, I had to put more courage into saying I couldn’t accept this. It’s not acceptable. So, I called my lawyer and said that I would not take the results, and we have been begging for this private autopsy since March.

“We have been telling the court that they should permit us. They did not grant our invitation then, but now, let’s thank God, they accept that we should go and do the private autopsy. I’m still looking for someone who is going to help with that. Because many people see me as someone who is not having, what do I have? What am I able to do? The Government has agreed to a private autopsy.”

Alternative dispute resolution

Meanwhile, the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, adjourned proceedings on the DNA test application filed to determine Liam’s paternity.

The adjournment was a sequel to the settlement talks between the Aloba family and Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi.

The Nation reports that Monisola Odumosu, Aloba’s family’s legal representative, said the court directed both parties to pursue alternative dispute resolution during its session on 9 July.

However, despite efforts, the negotiations did not end in an agreement, and Mr Odumosu attributed the failure to “external factors.”

The Magistrate, A.B. Olagbegi-Adelabu, adjourned the case to an undisclosed date to allow for the hearing of all pending applications related to the DNA test.

The magistrate advised the parties to explore settlement options before the next hearing.

