Multichoice, organisers of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, have announced the highly anticipated return of its 9th season on 28 July.

This season introduces an electrifying twist: For the first time ever, contestants will enter the game as pairs, setting the stage for unprecedented alliances and thrilling competition. The theme for the season will be unveiled at the premiere.

This season intends to inject new energy into the show, offering viewers a fresh take on the competition. With each duo bringing unique dynamics to the house, audiences can expect intense rivalries and unexpected friendships to unfold.

A diverse lineup of duo housemates has been chosen to participate in the show’s 71-day run, and N100 million worth of cash and prizes will be won.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and channels in West Africa at MultiChoice, expressed enthusiasm for the season ahead, emphasising the show’s commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment.

“Big Brother has gone beyond the realm of TV and has become a phenomenon. It is, without a doubt, the biggest reality TV show in Africa. Over the years, it has evolved into a platform that entertains and generates conversations. We see all the conversations that go on on the streets of social media.”

Speaking further at the media briefing, Ms Tejumola unveiled some details about Big Brother Naija Season 9. She said: ‘‘The theme for this season will be announced at the premiere as housemates enter the house in pairs. This innovative format promises to deliver fresh dynamics and unforgettable entertainment.

“We are pleased to welcome Guinness as our gold sponsor this season. Other sponsors include Pepsi, Indomie, Airtel, Tecno, Zandas, Arla, Golden Penny, Gracias Planta, Amatem Softgel, Nexus, Travel Beta and Innoson Motors. Get ready for an exhilarating journey with Big Brother Naija Season 9!”

Viewers can follow all the drama and excitement on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29. You can also join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #BBNaijaS9.

For more information about Big Brother Naija season 9, visit https://www.dstv.com/africamagic/en-ng/show/big-brother-naija.

