Rude Boy gifted wife push gift

Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy of Psquare fame, gifted his pregnant wife, Ivy Ifeoma, a Range Rover S.U.V. as a ‘push gift’.

A push present is a thoughtful and sentimental gift to honour a mother after pregnancy and childbirth.

He announced this on his Instagram stories and shared a photo of the sleek ride, captioning it, “My baby used this baby to push the other baby very well.”

In May, Rude Boy tied the knot with Ifeoma in a traditional ceremony in Abia State. PREMIUM TIMES reported in 2022 that the singer unveiled Ifeoma as his partner, a year and three months after he divorced his ex-wife, Anita Isama.

Ayo Mogaji’s divorce

Veteran actress Ayo Mogaji revealed she left her marriage to Victor Ayodele Oduleye, a retired footballer and physiotherapist whom she married in 2006, because he abused her.

During an interview on her colleague Boola Adebayo’s Talk to B podcast, the actress said she loved Mr Oduleye, but the relationship became abusive.

Mogaji, who had a son with actor Jibola Dabo before marrying Mr Odunleye, said she endured the abuse for thirteen years before she left the marriage four years ago.

She said: “I will advise anybody to get out of that marriage. When it is only me and him in the home, I will go outside the compound and sit down till somebody comes so that I will not be abused. We were in it for about thirteen years and have been separated for four years now.”

Mogaji has starred in several movies, including Ile Olorogun, The Bridge, Checkmate, Diamonds In The Sky, My Village People, The Miracle Centre, and Man of God.

Daddy Freeze’s wife divorce

Benedicta Elechi, wife of Daddy Freeze, said that she divorced her ex-husband, Paul Odekina, because of his sexual orientation.

She clarified that she did not divorce due to infidelity or committed adultery at the time she filed for divorce on 10 January 2012.

In a viral video, Mrs Elechi said her husband, Daddy Freeze, whom she married thirteen years ago, remains faithful.

She said, “How many people would remain celibate for six months? According to the legal system in Nigeria, having sex during this period makes you an adulterer. My divorce was finalised in a Nigerian court ten years ago.”

Recently, a Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, upheld the fine against Daddy Freeze for committing adultery.

In 2021, a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, directed Daddy Freeze to pay N5 million for committing adultery with Mrs Elechi.

After the court’s decision, the media personality denied committing adultery with her while she was married to her former husband.

“I am innocent. I didn’t do it,” Daddy Freeze wrote on Instagram.

Actress Biodun Okeowo’s traditional wedding

Actress Biodun Okeowo, known as Omoborty, tied the knot traditionally with her husband, Adeniyi.

She announced on her Instagram page that she was off the market and starting a new chapter in her life with her husband.

She said: “Officially off the market! We’re excited to begin this new chapter on Christ, the solid rock. Amen. Feel free to wish us a happy married life! My mother continues to rest in the bosom of the Lord. I feel your presence with me.

“I officially present to you Mr and Mrs Olabiyi. I married not just my partner but also my best friend, prayer partner, and soulmate. Every step has led us to this moment, and I can’t wait.”

Okeowo, a mother of two, gained fame through her impressive performances in Yoruba films such as ‘Okanjua’ and ‘Alapo Aje’.

May Edochie’s acting debut

May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie, has made her acting debut in actress Omoni Oboli’s upcoming film, The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3. The film is scheduled for a nationwide cinema release in the fourth quarter of 2024.

May, who filed for divorce from Edochie in August 2023, announced the news on her Instagram page and expressed her enthusiasm about the movie.

She wrote, “Omoni Oboli called, and I answered. This is one of the movies I’m very excited about this year; I can’t wait for you all to see it. The Uprising is near. The countdown of The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3 has begun and will be epic.”

‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike’ is the third instalment in the famous ‘Wives on Strike’ franchise, following the successful 2016 original and its 2018 sequel, ‘Wives on Strike: The Revolution’. The series used comedy to address serious social issues.

‘Wives on Strike’ centred on child marriage, depicting wives going on a sex strike to pressure their husbands into protecting a young girl forced into marriage.

The sequel, ‘Wives on Strike: The Revolution’, shifted focus to domestic violence. In this instalment, the women continued their strike to combat domestic abuse after one of them was killed by her husband.

Davido’s social media app

Singer Davido announced on his X page that he had launched a social media platform called “Chatter.”

He revealed that he co-owned the new social media app with his close friend, Sir Banko.

The ‘Timeless’ hitmaker said Chatter is a social audiovisual utility platform designed to connect content creators with a lively community and amplify their voices.

Davido wrote, “Chatter is now live in the App Store worldwide. Five months ago, I revealed my role in this amazing platform, and today, it’s finally here!”

In May, the 31-year-old introduced a cryptocurrency named $ D.A.V.I.D.O. meme, which crashed shortly after its launch.

Toyin Abraham vs Netizens

Actress Toyin Abraham faced criticism from netizens for her political choice to support President Bola Tinubu.

The criticism escalated after allegations emerged that Abraham arrested an X influencer identified as Big Ayo and his mother over defamatory claims.

Big Ayo alleged that Abraham received money from Mr Tinubu to address her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi’s baldness — an allegation she (Abraham) denied.

The now-deleted post read: “Mrs Toyin Abraham1 walai aiye e ti ta (meaning your life has ruined). You collect Tinubu money and do a hair transplant for your husband. Stopped, fool.”

In response to the backlash, Abraham stated during a live Instagram post that she hadn’t arrested anyone. She clarified that she had only filed a petition against the individuals involved.

She said, “I only exercised my democratic right. You keep bullying me, even after I came on social media to beg everybody to stop bullying me. As I am here, I want to die because people want to kill me. But, before I die, I will die along with some people. You guys have pushed me to the wall.

“I have had it up to here because you people cursed my child, but I did not arrest anybody’s mother. I wrote a petition, and they said I should go to the (police’s) cybercrime department, which I did, and I wrote a petition there.

“These people were paid to ruin my career and life. But I have not committed any crimes, so I am not scared. I am ready to die, but before I die, I won’t take it easy with everybody who bullied and defamed me.”

Meanwhile, as the controversy raged, netizens called on people to submit petitions to Netflix asking them to take action against the actress’s films on their streaming platform.

Big Ayo was eventually released. However, the actress had the backing of celebrities such as Saidi Balogun and Muyiwa Ademola, among others.

I smoke weed, not Marijuana- Seun Kuti

Singer Seun Kuti, during an interview with Timi Agbaje, disclosed that he didn’t smoke marijuana but weed. He said the weed he smoked was not marijuana because it contained local leaves and herbs.

Kuti added that he could not be arrested under the Nigeria Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act because there was no evidence against him. He disclosed that he promoted the legalisation of marijuana.

He said: “I don’t take marijuana, but I take weed. Weeds are local leaves and herbs. Yes, I do. I believe it should be against the law, but there is no evidence that I have broken it. You see me smoking something online. How do you know what I am smoking? I could be smoking captain black or Roll-Up tobacco. There are so many things I could be smoking.

“Were you there when I was? Did you see anything with your eyes? I can say weed; I even have a shirt that promotes it. I’m an advocate of legalising marijuana all over the world. I’m an advocate; for that, I stand.”

Kuti, 41, is the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. He led his father’s former band, Egypt 80.

Prankster Zfancy released

Prankster Zion Ubani, aka Zfancy, arrested for prank videos where he was accused of heinous crimes like rape and ritual, was released during the week.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated on X that they released the skit maker on bail to the executives of the Practitioners of Content Creation, Skit-Making, and Influencers Guild of Nigeria, P.C.C.S.I.G.N.

The statement read: “Earlier today, July 10, 2024, at the Force Headquarters, Mr Zion Ubani, aka Zfancy, was released on bail to the excess of the Practitioners of Content Creation, Skit-Making and Influencers Guild of Nigeria. Recall that the NPF-National Cybercrime Centre arrested Ubani over prank videos accusing him of heinous crimes, including rape.

“The videos were later found to be scripted. He has been warned to avoid pranks that could cause public unrest. While encouraging positive creativity amongst the youthful populace, the NPF urges content creators to responsibly use social media and avoid spreading misinformation that may incite public disorder.”

I hawked on Lagos streets with my father – Patoranking

Singer Patoranking said he hawked on the streets with his father to make ends meet but remained focused on his goals despite the challenges.

The singer disclosed this at the launch of the Timbuktoo Fintech Hub in Lagos, where they unveiled him as the UNDP Goodwill Africa Ambassador for Youth Innovation, Enterprise, and the S.D.G.s.

He urged the youth to leverage their talents to uplift their communities and Africa.

He said: “I hawked on the streets of Lagos with my father. I used to sell on this street [Kings Way Road] many years ago. It used to be a scorching spot for trading. Many years later, everything I pictured I wanted to become, the man I wanted to become, is who I am now. So when I was driving down to this place, it was a little bit of a teary moment for me because I saw myself [on this road].

“That is why I have songs with artists from Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, etc. I accept to be the UNDP Goodwill Africa Ambassador for Youth Innovation, Enterprise, and the S.D.G.s. Today, I am not just an artist but a voice for many African youths who desire to make Africa work for themselves and their communities.”

The 34-year-old started his music career by collaborating underground with artists and became known for his ‘Alubarika’ song.

How my ex-girlfriend made me feel stupid – Victony

Singer Victony, during an interview on the ‘Is This Seat Taken?’ podcast hosted by actress Chinasa Anukam, revealed that he felt angry and foolish after discovering his ex-girlfriend’s infidelity.

Victony remembered that his ex-girlfriend had lied, claiming the other guy was just a friend, but it turned out she was cheating on him with that guy.

The 23-year-old said the heartbreak occurred when he was much younger.

The Imo-born singer said: “She [my ex-girlfriend] was talking to this other guy and I was aware. She was telling me about this other guy. I was very open-minded; I was like, this guy was just her friend. She told me he was her friend, but his name always came up. And I will be like, what kind of friend is this one? It turned out he was not her friend. That was very mad because I felt foolish when I realised everything that was going on.”

Victony rose to fame after releasing his first single, ‘Ina Benz,’ marking his debut in the music industry.

Mr Jollof vs Osimhen

Napoli and Super Eagles footballer Victor Osimhen and comedian Mr Jollof threw shades at each other on social media.

Mr Jollof criticised Osimhen for blocking him on Instagram after he commented on the footballer’s sour relationship with former Super Eagles coach Finidi George.

In June, Osimhen called out Finidi over reports attributed to him accusing the striker of feigning injury to skip 2026 World Cup qualifier games.

The comedian disapproved of the Napoli star’s public altercation with Finidi and urged him to apologise to his former coach.

He said: “Victor Osimhen blocked me. You see, in this life, as Erigga sings, ’99 good plus one bad, you are a bad person.’ So, if I correct you, Victor Osimhen, and you don’t like how I correct you, you could say, ‘Jollof, the way you see this matter is different from others.’ Even if you explain your approach to me, how you handled the coach was wrong. I would still advise you, but you don’t want to hear it. You believe that you’re a king because you’re successful once.

“I am 12 years older than Osimhen. Can you say I will die if you block me, Jollof? I have never gained anything from you, nor have I ever asked for anything. I don’t need anything from you. When I was promoting you during the Nations Cup, where you scored one goal as African Footballer of the Year, you were valued at £130 million. Since you spoke carelessly to Finidi, your value has dropped more than twice. Messi and I are age mates. If I can correct you, I can correct Messi. Even the most decorated Nigerian player, Mikel Obi, I corrected him, and he didn’t block me.”

Reacting, Osimhen shared a cryptic message on his social media, which many said had to do with his spat with Mr Jollof.

Osimhen wrote: “Your blessing comes with side effects. Expect a case of jealous, bitter, gossiping people. But keep your joy regardless.”

Albinism made me popular – Actor Adewale Elesho

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeoye, known as Elesho, stated during an interview with media personality Adedoyin Kukoyi that being an albino made him famous from childbirth.

He explained that when he was born, albino births were uncommon and recounted that his elder brother, Yekinni Adebola, used to defend him whenever someone called him a person with albinism.

The father of skit maker Yemi Elesho said: “I became popular since my birth. The news got everywhere that a white man was born. Some will scold their wards for coming to our house because they had given birth to a person with albinism. Some will even wonder if I’m Chinese. Many people come to look at me out of curiosity. My birth, too, was a little tricky. My late mother said the day I was born was a day of sorrow for her because she was a dark-complexioned trainer who sold breakable plates that were being supplied to her by the Lebanese.

“So when I was born in a hospital in Ibadan, my mother wept for the suspicion that might arise that she had had something with one of the Lebanese. But when my dad came, my mother said he carried me and started jubilating because I looked like his grandmother. I can say it was from my father’s character that I inherited the ability to talk. My father was an embodiment of happiness. He was always happy. When the chief is greeted at that time: May the chief live long, he would respond: May the natives not get sick too. He always has a reply to everything said to him. I am not the first entertainer from Ikirun. God gave me the wisdom to speak the way I do.”

The actor starred in movies such as ‘Blacksmith: Alagbede’, ‘Kakatu’, ‘Ayitale’, ‘Obi omo’, ‘Òwú ìyá 2’, ‘Okan soso’, ‘Kówópé’, and others.

I didn’t have songwriters – Burna Boy

Singer Burna Boy refuted claims made by Davido’s signee, Logos Olori, that he used songwriters.

Olori claimed that many top artistes, including Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, relied on songwriters due to their busy schedules.

However, the Grammy-winner responded via X page, stating that the credited songwriters on his songs were producers, not lyricists.

Burna Boy stated: “Any name you see credited on my songs are only producers of the songs or featured artistes, not writers. But for some reason, the Western world considers producers to be writers of instrumentals, and they throw their names there as writers. Nobody can write for Odogwu.”

In 2012, the 33-year-old soared to stardom by releasing ‘Like to Party’, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E.

Portable vs motorcyclist

Controversial singer Portable fought a motorcyclist in Lagos, who he alleged stole his phone.

In viral footage, Portable, dressed in a yellow outfit, blocks the movement of cars as he aggressively confronts the man in the middle of the street.

The viral footage captured a voice saying, “He injured that boy. Portable, you’re in trouble. We won’t let you go. They’ve injured that guy. Your life will be a mess. Look at your celebrity. A dirty celebrity.”

The Ogun-born singer, who had just returned from his America tour, gained fame in December 2021 with the release of ‘Zazuu Zeh’, his hit single featuring Olamide and Poco Lee.

Skit maker Sabinus’s dad’s abduction

Skit maker Sabinus expressed gratitude as kidnappers released his kidnapped father after he paid the ransom.

Sabinus, who disclosed this on his Instagram page, didn’t reveal the amount paid for the ransom.

He said, “Kidnappers who kidnapped my father could still watch my video and laugh; life is like that. But we thank God for providing it; otherwise, I would have been so sorry. Thank you, Lord.”

Sabinus, whose real name is Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, started his career in 2015 and gained fame in 2019.

Young Jonn’s new love

Singer Young Jonn sparked relationship rumourrrrrrrrs with Davido’s cousin, Nike Adeleke. He shared cosy photos with Ms Adenike on Instagram.

The paid had many talking on social media after they were spotted together dancing in the room and leaving, displaying love-up images.

Reacting to the photos, Davido commented, “Ya ya ya.”

The 29-year-old singer is known for his hit singles ‘Dada’ and the remix with Davido.

