The Rotary Club of Lagos has installed Adetunji Lamidi as its 64th president, ushering in a new era of leadership.
Mr Lamidi‘s predecessor was Abiodun Role, a retired major general.
The Rotary Club of Lagos was Chartered on 3 June 1961 and is the oldest active Rotary Club in Nigeria
The event was officially announced on Saturday through a press release by the club.
An array of dignitaries, Rotary members, partners, and community leaders witnessed the new president’s installation ceremony.
The event was marked by an atmosphere of celebration and anticipation, with speeches, recognitions, and the unveiling of strategic initiatives to foster sustainable growth and positive change in Lagos and beyond.
In his inaugural address, the newly installed president, Mr Lamidi, outlined his ambitious vision for the Rotary Club of Lagos.
He emphasised the club’s dedication to enhancing community welfare through strategic interventions and partnerships.
He said, “Our goals for the year are audacious yet achievable.”
He also revealed plans to commission a secondary school in Iboku Aro village, Awode Ogun State, support over 200 children, empower 200 widows, and donate five incubators to general hospitals in Lagos. Notably, the club has initiated its first project by donating an infant incubator to Island Maternity.
Mr Lamidi’s strategic vision includes several key initiatives to impact various community sectors significantly.
A cornerstone project is expanding the club’s micro-credit fund to N20 million, supporting five markets across Lagos.
“We currently support the markets in Gbagada and Oke-Arin, and we aim to expand to five other communities,” Mr Lamidi explained.
Additionally, the club plans to build five bore-hole projects to ensure access to clean water and provide annual scholarships for 20 university students across Lagos, promoting educational advancement and community well-being.
More Impact
Further amplifying the club’s impact, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) announced its support for a significant service project spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Lagos, District 9112.
This initiative aims to empower over 200 widows through micro-credit and skills acquisition.
ALSO READ: Rotary President visits Nigeria, offers $7m grant for disease prevention
The announcement was made during Mr Lamidi’s installation ceremony, with FCMB’s Managing Director, Oluyemisi Edun, marking the bank’s commitment to supporting the Rotary Club’s initiatives.
“FCMB views the Rotary Club as a vital platform for driving inclusion, national cohesion, and sustainable development,” Mr Edun said.
“We are delighted to support the club in empowering over 200 widows through micro-credit and skills acquisition under the new leadership of Rotarian Adetunji Lamidi.”
The ceremony celebrated the installation of a new president and highlighted the Rotary Club of Lagos’s dedication to community service and development.
