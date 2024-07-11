Saturday, 6 July 2024 was a day filled with joy and celebration in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, as Ummulqusul Alkali and Adeiza Alhassan tied the knot in an Islamic wedding ceremony officiated by Abdulazeez Gojo, the Chief Imam of Ajaokuta.

The Nikkah took place in the presence of family, friends, and well-wishers, marking a significant milestone in the lives of the couple.

The groom’s parents paid the bride price of N60,000, known as Sadaqi in Islamic parlance. The chief imam blessed the couple and offered prayers, advising them to build their home on love, harmony, understanding and peace. He emphasised the importance of patience in their new journey together.

The previous day, the couple celebrated their traditional wedding in a vibrant and colourful ceremony. The bride was dressed elegantly in red attire with a touch of white, radiated beauty and grace.

The groom wore white agbada attire and a matching cap. The traditional wedding was conducted by the rites of the Ebira people of Kogi State, with the groom’s family presenting customary items, which include tubers of yam, a gallon of palm oil, a bag of rice, some dried catfish, some sets of travelling boxes and a bowl filled with kola nuts to the bride.

Following the Nikkah, guests proceeded to the reception hall at the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited Staff Comprehensive Secondary School, which was adorned with colourful and inviting decorations of beautiful flowers and ornaments.

Grand entry

The couple made a grand entrance, accompanied by their groomsmen and bridesmaids to the tune of the romantic song All Of Me by John Legend. The ceremony’s chairman, Sanni Egidi, the lawmaker representing the Ajaokuta constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly, delivered an opening remark, setting the tone for the joyous occasion. Mr Egidi was represented by his brother, IIiyasu Egidi.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Attendees cheered loudly as the bride danced gracefully to the music. Her body moved effortlessly and smoothly across the floor precisely, her hips, arms, and toes moving perfectly with the tune blaring from multiple speakers. Her joy was clear on her face, her smiles shined bright, and her beauty radiated across the hall.

Beaming with smiles, the groom joined his bride on the dance floor; their affection and joy were palpable.

Guests later indulged in a feast, savouring and devouring Jollof rice and pounded yam. To quench their thirst, they enjoyed various refreshing drinks, including sodas and cocktails, which added to the merriment of the occasion.

Love in the air

Mrs Alhassan spoke about her husband, “He has never given me a reason to question his love. At first, I was unsure, but his persistent kindness and dedication won me over. He was always clear about his intentions, never leaving me in doubt about our future together.

While we’ve faced challenges and misunderstandings like any couple, we’ve learned to take time to reflect, reevaluate, and communicate openly, keeping our love strong and our hearts connected.”

Mr Alhassan, joyfully praised his wife, “Ummulqusul is an extraordinary woman, always putting others before herself. If I’m not okay, she’s not okay; she goes out of her way to understand me and offer solutions. Her caring and loving nature is unparalleled, and although she has her imperfections, that’s what makes her human. Ummulqusul is a rare gem, and I’m grateful to have her as my partner. I love her more with each passing day, and I would choose her again and again, for all eternity.”

The bride, 28, studied biological sciences at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaira.

An entrepreneur, she met her husband, 32, in December 2021 in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital. Adeiza holds a master’s degree in environmental design and specialises in real estate and building technology.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

