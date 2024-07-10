As part of efforts to celebrate and honour remarkable young Africans, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is set to host 100 outstanding youths under the aegis of the Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF) Awards.

RAYLF, an Ooni initiative that recognises young Nigerians, will host its fourth annual gathering themed “Africa of the Future: Better Together.”

The week-long event, from 9 to 14 July, will bring together 100 exceptional young leaders from 39 African countries who have significantly contributed to governance, innovation, entrepreneurship, creative culture, and academics.

Addressing the media in Lagos on Wednesday, the Ooni of Ife emphasised the importance of Africa’s young population in achieving the continent’s Vision 2063.

He stated that one of his greatest legacies is bringing young minds together to realise that nobody will build the African continent for us except we make it ourselves, starting from our dear country, Nigeria.

He said: “Five years ago, we came up with the concept of Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF), a forum for young minds both in the private sector and in the public sector, and also leaders that carry the empathy and things of social relevance on their head and also have to make a vibrant Africa better for every one of us.”

“For me, royalty needs to be redefined, and to the glory of God, I am always doing my best to redefine royalty. Royalty has to do with outstanding leadership and good followers and getting the minds of people, especially young minds, to make Africa a different vocal point. RAYLF is a powerful and formidable platform, and I don’t joke with it at all.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“For us, RAYLF in 2024 is to consider how the continent can improve for everyone. Another project that will emerge from the forum is the Royal African Chamber of Commerce (RACC), which will bring about ‘African Leopards’. African leopards are the ones who turn things around both in the private and public sectors. What we are doing is to create a very formidable platform out of Africa,” he said.

RALF

He said RAYLF aims for sustainable development and prosperity across the continent.

RAYLF started five years ago in 2019 and has since awarded some Nigerians like Guinness record holder Tunde Onakoya, Nollywood actress Chika Ike, 2020 BBNaija winner Olamilekan Al-Khalifa (aka Laycon), among many others.

The Ooni of Ife emphasised that by empowering and engaging Africa’s youth, the continent can harness their creativity and drive to unlock its full potential.

He added: “As the world increasingly looks to Africa as the next major economic frontier, initiatives like RAYLF highlight the continent’s vibrant future, fueled by the energy and innovation of its young leaders”.

Activities

A series of high-profile events and activities will unfold over a week, starting with pre-event activities and a state dinner at the Lagos State House on 9 July.

Highlights of the week-long invite include visiting the Dangote Refinery in Ogun State and meetings with the governor of Ogun State and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Participants will also embark on a cultural and educational tour in Ile-Ife, featuring a visit to Obafemi Awolowo University. This will be followed by interviews, a portrait session for the awardees, and a dinner with His Majesty, the Ooni of Ife.

The main event will spotlight the RAYLF Awards Ceremony, the N1B WOMB project fund launch in collaboration with SMEDAN, and the official launch of “African Leopards,” a new initiative. A state dinner in Oshogbo, Osun State, will follow.

The forum will conclude with participants returning to Lagos for their departure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

