The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has recognised Farooq Oreagba, who stole the show at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival, as an Honorary Ambassador for the Council.

Among the many eye-catching attendees at the Ojude Oba festival this year, Oreagba stole the show. Clad in a flamboyant green and yellow Asooke Agbada, he rode majestically on horseback, a photo of which went viral and earned him the title “King of Steeze.”

Obi Asika, Director General of NCAC, broke the news on his Instagram page while displaying the Certificate of Recognition awarded to Mr Oreagba.

He wrote: “I could not be happier to announce him as an Hon Ambassador for the National Council for Arts and Culture @ncac_nigeria and celebrate him and his boundless energy and spirit.

“He is now the King of Steeze and brought global attention to #OjudeOba, the essential traditional festival of Ijebu Ode that celebrates Awujale. He has been getting on his horse for at least the last decade, dressed in magnificent asoke and representing his family and culture.

“We discussed what made this year different and why the reaction. Was it the photographer, was it the festival, or was it just God’s time? I believe it was just meant to be.

“My brother is a fighter diagnosed with terminal cancer. He has been fighting it for a decade and has never been anything but positive. He has been an inspiration to us, his friends, and now we are sharing him with the world.

“He represents all that is good about Nigeria. Please celebrate him—he is a true Nigerian original! I know he is braver than almost anyone from how he confronts his pain and has always repped Naija since I have known him; congrats again, and thanks for all you do.”

Ojude Oba

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival was recently held and was characterised by its usual glitz, glamour, and cultural resonance.

This year, the festival honours Awujale, the king of Ijebu-Ode and celebrates the rich traditions of the Ijebu people, drawing notable figures from near and far.

However, the Ogun State-born Oreagba stood out for his striking appearance and compelling personal story, as his unique fashion style stole the show.

He inadvertently became ‘the face of the festival’ as he made a grand entrance on a decorated horse, dressed in a green and lemon agbada with a matching cap.

Mr Oreagba exuded elegance and style as he adorned himself with red coral beads and a gold crossbody chain, with his emboldened tattoos, a big tobacco pipe, an Apple wristwatch, and stylish sunglasses.

His pictures and videos have since been trending on social media, as he embodied uncommon elegance and style in showcasing Nigerian culture to the world.

NAN also reports that Mr Oreagba, a former Head of Strategy & Business Development at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma and carcinoma, a cancer of the skin and bone marrow, in 2014.

He had to leave his role at NSE to tend to his health, and after two years of battling the killer disease, he was declared cancer-free and healthy enough to go back to work.

Mr Oreagba’s stylish and endearing presence at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival portrayed hope, courage and the indefatigable Nigerian spirit.

He is currently the Managing Director and CEO of NG Clearing.

(NAN)

