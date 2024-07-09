Super Eagles striker Kayode Olarenwaju has initiated a divorce against his estranged wife, Ezinne Dora.

Olarenwaju, in March 2024, accused her of stealing, kidnapping and having an affair with the famous UK-based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, among other men, since they got married.

Olanrewaju also filed a lawsuit against the controversial pastor, accusing him of causing emotional trauma, financial loss, and loss of goodwill occasioned by the adulterous relationship with his estranged wife. He demanded N1 billion from the pastor.

At press time, Mr Adegboyega has not reacted to this lawsuit dated 1 July.

The couple married on 18 July 2013 and have three children together: Jason (2014), Jayden (2015), and Jasmin (2017).

In May 2024, the ex-Manchester United player claimed to have conducted a DNA test on his three children, which showed that he was not the biological father to any of them.

Ms Dora, through her legal team, accused the footballer of making groundless allegations of infidelity and witchcraft. She also denied paternity and financial fraud allegations levelled against her.

The mother of three demanded he issue a disclaimer within 24 hours to prove his non-involvement in the DNA saga. She also claimed that his accusations caused her and the children much embarrassment.

Accusations

In his cross-petition obtained from PM News, filed on 1 July at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, Olarenwaju accused his estranged wife of adultery, misconduct, unreasonable behaviour, kidnap, lies and falsification of documents.

The cross-petition also addressed a series of financial manipulations allegedly orchestrated by Ms Dora, redirecting substantial funds and rental income from properties he had acquired, claiming she used them to support her lavish lifestyle, such as partying.

The Turkish club Gençlerbirliği forward also accused his estranged wife of sabotaging their joint business, DE-J-S Concept Ltd, which he founded in 2019 as a form of future investment. He alleged that she conspired with her ex-lover, Ugochukwu Igboanugo, to divert funds and profit from the company’s assets.

The lawsuit partly reads: “ The Respondent has been spending lavishly to foster the romantic relationship between her and the Co-respondent to Cross Petition and indeed was in a bid to start selling off the Cross choice properties to spend the proceeds of same on her adulterous lifestyle.

“The adulterous relationship between the Respondent and Co-Respondent to Cross Petition was not even hidden from the children of the marriage as the Respondent often has her amorous phone conversations in the presence of the children of the marriage. The Cross Petitioner shall, at the trial of this suit, rely on evidence of the adulterous relationship between the Respondent and Respondent to Cross Petition.

“Indeed, the Respondent and the Co-Respondent to Cross Petition are not discreet about their illicit affairs, as they even attended a party together and danced together while spraying money on the musician.

“To keep the Cross petitioner in the dark regarding the amorous affairs between the Respondent and Co-Respondent to Cross Petition, the Respondent intentionally cut off the CCTV camera in the marital home.

“Upon becoming aware of the adulterous conduct of the Respondent, the Cross Petition was addended, and the Respondent decided to reach out to the Respondent, but the Respondent willfully refused to have the matter discussed and resolved between them.”

Divorce

He demanded the court resolve his marriage because the marriage had broken down irretrievably. He claimed that her behaviour was intolerable and burdensome for him to live with.

The lawsuit partly reads, “Since the marriage, the respondent/ practitioner (Dora) has committed adultery with the co-respondent (Pastor Adegboyega) and other men and the cross-petitioner finds it intolerable to live with the respondent.

“The respondent has behaved in such a way the cross-petitioner can not reasonably be expected to live with the respondent.”

It stated in the lawsuit that Ms Dora’s father refunded the bride price paid, and to confirm this, Olarenwaju claimed that Ms Dora posted on her social media that she is no longer traditionally married.

Custody

In his cross-petition, he again accused her of abducting their children and fleeing to Abuja on 24 March after he confronted her about her adulterous relationship with Pastor Adegboyega, which resulted in assault and bullying. He then received a petition for dissolution of marriage the same week Dora absconded with the children.

He also said the State Security Service (SSS)assisted in locating her and apprehended her at a hideout in Abuja. He mentioned that she fled while on bail and then filed a Fundamental Right Action to avoid further investigation. He also tried to obtain new passports for their children in an attempt to relocate overseas.

He, however, filed for custody of his children and offered to still take responsibility for them in terms of their education, health and financial needs.

“The Cross-Petitioner has been responsible for the financial well-being of the children of the marriage, both educationally and otherwise. The Cross Petitioner therefore proposed to have custody of the children of the marriage and is willing to continue to be responsible for the education, health and financial needs of the children of the marriage,’’ the suit read.

