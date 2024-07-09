Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has expressed her admiration for the Islamic faith and desire to understand it better.

She praised Muslims’ dedication and said it is something to be emulated. Dikeh also expressed her wish to donate to a mosque.

The actress, who was the running mate of the Rivers State gubernatorial candidate of the ADC, Tonte Ibraye, in the 2023 general elections but pitched tents with the ruling APC in October 2023, is probably set to make another drift.

On Instagram, she wrote, “For the past four years, I wake up to the best sound every day. It’s the sound of love and dedication, God’s beauty and love. God/Allah is love. I’m deeply touched. My biggest prayer is to understand the Muslim faith. Their dedication and intentionality are worthy of emulation.”

Her post puzzled fans because, in a November 2022 interview with Chude Jideonwo, Tonto maintained that she had missed her initial calling to become a pastor.

Although she has taken up other professions, she said the door is open, as she may still answer the call.

In 2017, shortly after her divorce from businessman Churchill Olakunle, the actress announced that she was now born again, declaring herself ‘Radical for Jesus’.

Other industry converts

Tonto is not the first Christian actress to admire Islam, nor would she be the first to convert. Nollywood has seen several actresses make this spiritual shift.

In April 2023, actress Mercy Aigbe converted to Islam after marrying Muslim filmmaker Kazim Adeoti, adopting the name Hajia Meenah.

2012 Funke Akindele turned to Islam after marrying Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede, taking the name Khadijat.

Liz Da Silva, originally a Christian, converted to Islam after having a child with a Muslim man known as Olaoye, adopting the name Aishat.

Lizzy Anjorin also grew up in a Christian home but embraced Islam in 2013, announcing her faith and travelling to Mecca for the Hajj. Her Muslim names are Sekinat and Aishat, while her daughter is Rufaidat.

