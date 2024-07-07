Adekunle Gold featured actress Shaffy Bello in the ‘Rodo’ video

Adekunle Gold’s latest song, ‘ Rodo, ‘ features Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello. Jyde Ajala directed the video. The father-of-one released the music, which Chillz produced in April.

The 37-year-old singer rose to fame after releasing his 2015 hit single ‘Sade’, a highlife cover of One Direction’s ‘Story of My Life’.

Meanwhile, Bello, 51, debuted her acting when she featured vocals in Seyi Sodimu’s 1997 hit song ‘Love Me Jeje’.

Since her debut, she starred in several movies such as ‘The Black Book’, ‘Big Love’, ‘Shanty Town’, ‘Iyanu’, ‘SHE Must Be Obeyed’, among others.

Why I couldn’t collaborate with Portable – Bella Shmurda

Singer Bella Shmurda revealed during an interview on Max FM that he couldn’t collaborate with his colleague, Portable, due to his controversial nature.

The ‘Cash App’ crooner said Portable had good sonic chemistry, but he was sceptical about collaborating with him because he wasn’t ready for the ‘Zazuu Zeh’ crooner’s trouble.

He said, “I feel me and Portable will blend on a song, but I am not ready for wahala [problem] right now.”

The 28-year-old gained prominence in 2019 by releasing the song ‘Vision 2020’ and a follow-up remix featuring Olamide.

Since gaining prominence with his hit song ‘Zazzu’ in 2021, Portable has been embroiled in controversies, including his latest online feud with Davido and rapper Zlatan Ibile.

I was duped in America – Portable

Controversial singer Portable revealed he acquired debt after tour promoters in America duped him.

The 30-year-old on his Instagram page said he intended to travel to America for the event but got turned down six times at the embassy because of his poor English skills.

The ‘Zazuu’ crooner noted that he received N3.6 million for the event, and many people had purchased tickets, but he could not attend because he wasn’t granted a visa.

The Ogun-born singer, on tour in America, said the promoters asked him to pay more than double what he received.

He revealed they requested him to pay more than N20 million, but he had paid N18 million so far.

Burna Boy vs Dammy Krane

Burna Boy and Dammy Krane threw shades at each other on social media over Davido’s alleged involvement in Tagbo Umeike’s death.

Tagbo, Davido’s friend, died on his birthday, 3 October 2017. Krane stated on his X handle that he was ready to testify in court that Davido contributed to Tagbo’s death.

He challenged the DMW boss to sue him if he was lying.

Krane said: “I boldly claim that Davido had a hand in Tagbo’s death. They should sue me and take everything to court if I’m lying. I am ready to expose all his dirty laundry to the public.”

Burna Boy, 33, saw Krane’s tweet and demanded that he take it down.

The Grammy-winning singer wrote, “Brother, what are you doing? Take this down now! If you do, we won’t have a problem. This isn’t how we should handle our differences. We both know what it’s like to be locked up, so why would you wish that on anyone? I care about you, but I can’t support any of this police stuff. Please take all of this down.”

Krane, famous for his single hit ‘My Dear’, accused the ‘Last Last’ crooner of hypocrisy, questioning why he didn’t speak out when thugs allegedly attackSexym.

The 32-year-old implied that Burna Boy hadn’t shown support when locked up and only spoke out to protect his interests.

He wrote: “Since you want to speak like a real gangster, Burna Boy, why didn’t you speak out when they sent their thugs to my house? You know how it feels to be locked up, and you never reached out, even when I came out. A real gangster wouldn’t do that to his blood, an industry landlord. Blood isn’t until something happens to my enemy before I call the police because only God has sacrificed for me like this. That’s how they handled Mohbad until they killed him. You know the matter, Burna Boy; evil prevails when good people refuse to speak. After God, it’s the government.”

I’m still relevant in the new generation – 2Baba

Singer 2Baba revealed, during an interview on AFRIMMA, that he remained relevant in the music industry despite the rise of new Afrobeats artists.

The 48-year-old acknowledged his and his peers’ sacrifices to propel Afrobeats to its current global recognition and advised young artists to trust the process, build a solid fan base, and not be overly ambitious.

He said: “Burna Boy sold out Madison Square Garden, and other artistes think they are on the same level, which is unrealistic. He knows what he went through before reaching his current level, and they must also go through that process. Burna Boy didn’t just wake up and sell out Madison Square Garden; it was a long process.

“He started by touring small venues and building a huge following. Now you see the results. It’s the same process. We are part of the sacrifice, the instrumental process [laughs]. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that I am still very relevant. I’m still here making good music.”

2Baba started his music career performing alongside Blackface Naija and Faze and became known for his hit song ‘African Queen’.

Sharon’s husband married once, not three times – Pere

Ex-BBNaija housemate Pere Egbi said the cousin of Ugo Nwoke, husband of Sharon Ooja, confirmed he only married once.

Ooja and Nwoke wedded in Abuja in June amidst rumours that the actress’s husband had previously been married three times.

The reality TV star revealed this in response to a viral video featuring a woman who claimed to be a family friend of Ooja’s husband and was aware of his previous marriage.

Pere wrote: “Her husband’s cousin is a perfect friend of mine in Dallas. It’s funny how people read things, and because they are gullible, they believe them. It amazes me how blogs are so focused on negative things that they’ll carry any story. They don’t care about authenticity; they publish it. Her husband’s cousin confirmed the same thing to me. ‘Married once. And there’s nothing wrong with being married once.’”

How my podcast guest faked her death – Actress Biola Adebayo

Actress Biola Adebayo revealed on her Instagram page that Adenike Adewodun, her podcast guest who admitted to bestiality, feigned death to evade public backlash.

In June, the actress announced that Adenike, who detailed her teenage experience of sexual assault and how she engaged in sexual acts with dogs to satisfy her urges on her podcast, committed suicide.

Actress Adebayo implied that Adenike feigned suicide due to the criticism she received following her confession.

The actress wrote: “In properly mourning Adenike, we noticed discrepancies between what her so-called sister told us and what her friend said. Sensing something amiss, we dispatched the show’s director on a fact-finding mission. He spoke with the friend and traced the hospital where she was supposed to have been treated.

“We were informed then and there that she hadn’t died. Following this revelation, our attorney petitioned the police to address the situation. Promptly, the police investigated and arrested both Nike and her friend. They were also preparing to prosecute. During interrogation, Nike admitted she had panicked when recognised by people.

“She felt that by falsely claiming she was deceased, Biola would remove the video. When asked if she had contacted Biola to remove the video, she denied doing so. Her mother, present at the station, supported her account. After extensive consultations and careful consideration, Abiola Adebayo has decided not to press charges but will continue to assist with her therapy and rehabilitation.”

‘Morayo’ my best album – Wizkid

Singer Wizkid announced on his X page that his upcoming sixth album ‘Morayo’ was his best yet.

He tweeted, “Morayo! Best album I ever made. Now listen! It’s only up from here.”

Wizkid named his upcoming album ‘Morayo’ after his late mother, who died in August 2023.

Davido didn’t slap me; he only cautioned me – Bodyguard

Segxy, Davido’s bodyguard, said the singer didn’t slap him at his traditional wedding in Lagos in June.

A video clip surfaced online showing Davido striking his bodyguard sparked widespread speculation. However, Segxy clarified on his Insta story that the video was misleading.

He said: “As for the fake video circulating on the internet, some of you comment on things you don’t know. My boss didn’t slap me and has never slapped any of his staff. He was cautioning me to allow the boy. The boy appeared suddenly beside us, and I tried to stop him.”

Kanu Nwankwo, wife 20th’s wedding anniversary

Former Nigerian footballer Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amara celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

They shared heartfelt messages and expressed gratitude and love for each other on their Instagram pages.

Amara wrote: “Congratulations to my legendary husband, Kanu, for proposing 21 years ago. Oge Chi ka mma. Happy 20th wedding anniversary to Mr & Mrs Kanu. Here’s to more years together!”

Kanu wrote: “Happy anniversary, my love, Amara Kanu, and my God’s gift, Amarachi, my everything, and my queen. God is our strength. I thank God. Happy wedding anniversary to Mr and Mrs Kanu. Here’s to more years together.”

Kanu married Amara in 2004.

CHIVIDO24: The money we brought home didn’t match what was sprayed – Davido

Davido revealed that the money he and his wife Chioma received went home and didn’t match the amount guests sprayed at their June wedding.

He disclosed this in the video’s comment section, showing guests spraying money during the wedding, which was shared on Tunde Ednut’s Instagram page.

He wrote, “The video of all the money dem spray and wetin we carry go house no dey tally.”

How I got robbed in Spain – Kiddwaya

Ex-BBNaija housemate Kiddwaya disclosed on his Instagram page that thieves robbed him of 70,000 Euros and a Birkin bag at his villa in Ibiza, Spain.

He said the robbery happened around 3:00 a.m., with the perpetrators gaining access to his room and carrying out the theft.

He said: “What’s up, guys? So something crazy happened last night. For the second time, I was robbed in Ibiza at the villa I was staying in. All my rich Nigerians, when you travel to these places, be careful with all these villas. Ensure you have bouncers and people walking on the property day and night. Don’t get a regular taxi; always have a private driver. Be careful with your maid; she is the one who goes into the room and knows where the money is and where everything is kept.”

Kiddwaya gained fame after participating in BBNaija Season 5, known as BBNaija Lockdown, which Laycon won.

Gospel singer Peterson Okopi engages lover

Peterson Okopi announced his engagement to his lover, Prudent Gabriel.

Okapi shared pictures and videos of the proposal on his Instagram page, featuring the question, ‘Will you marry me?’ as he held a ring and a bouquet.

Similarly, Gabriel, a fashion designer, shared pictures and video with the caption: “I said yes to the one that God proposed specially for me. I love you so much, babe.”

Okopi, a 26-year-old signee of TWC Records, is known for his songs such as Osuba, Victory Dance, Atmosphere of Worship, and Spontaneous Worship.

Ebaide arrived in Nigeria after 118 days of solo drive

Singer and motorbiker Ebaide Joy, who solo-drove from Kenya to Nigeria, arrived in Lagos after 118 days. On her Instagram, Ebiade announced her arrival at Lagos’ Ikeja City Mall.

She travelled through seven countries by road: Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Angola, and the Republic of Congo. The singer said she would solo drive from Nigeria to Morocco in August.

She said: “To every biker who waited to welcome me and ride to the venue, thank you very much. Achieving this has caused a significant shift in my mindset. Suddenly, I have many things I want to do, and I am confident they will succeed because I have conquered something I once thought too daunting to attempt.

“I want to plan, initiate, and execute new ventures. A part of my brain believes any endeavour I undertake will thrive because of my tenacity and resilience. I am not the same person—I have positively transformed. I feel privileged to have reached this milestone and eagerly anticipate the many exciting challenges ahead. There has never been a better time to feel alive.”

Omoni Oboli’s son expects a girl with wife

Actress Omoni Oboli announced on her Instagram page that her 22-year-old son, Tobe, and his wife, Marelle Bergsma, were expecting their first child.

On Instagram, Oboli shared pictures of the couple and Marelle’s baby bump, revealing they were expecting a baby girl.

The actress, who studied at the New York Film Academy, wrote, “God was indeed in this story. I became a crybaby best friend. Every time I thought about our baby coming, I cried. I couldn’t wait to hold her in my hands. She would be the cutest baby ever. My hands shook as I typed this. Who was I that you were so mindful of me, Lord?

“Our families were overjoyed and getting ready to spoil her. My daughter Marelle Oboli is the cutest mom-to-be ever. May God bless us all with only good news and beauty that keeps us smiling daily.”

Oboli, 46, began her movie career with her first role in Bitter Encounter in 1996, where she played a secretary.

Olamide’s ‘Ikigai sets Spotify record

Rapper Olamide Extended Play (EP) Ikigai set the record for most opening week streams by a project on Spotify Nigeria in 2024.

TurnTable Charts, Nigeria’s foremost chart publication, announced that ‘Ikigai’ achieved 7.92 million streams in its opening week, surpassing Shallipopi’s ‘Shakespopi’, which managed 5.7 million streams.

The EP, which featured YBNL superstars Fireboy, Asake, Pheelz, Young Jonn, and Lil Kesh, was released on June 27.

The 33-year-old was known for his debut album, Rapsodi, and its lead single, ‘Omo To Shan’.

Aki, wife welcome son

Chinedu Ikedieze, known as Aki, announced that his wife Nneoma welcomed a baby boy.

He shared the news on his Instagram account, captioning it, “My wonderful people, please rejoice with us as my wife and I welcome a bouncing baby boy. To God be the Glory.”

Aki and Nwaijah married in 2011 and welcomed their first child in January 2017.

Aki, best known for playing alongside Osita Iheme in the 2002 film Aki na Ukwa, appeared in over 150 films throughout a career that spanned over 22 years.

