A ritual video prank by famous Nigerian prankster Ubani Zion, known as Zfancy, intended initially to stir controversy, increase social media buzz, and mark his return to the industry after a hiatus, has landed him in trouble.

Zfancy, known for his daring and often spontaneous pranks, had been absent from the scene for over a year for unknown reasons. To stage his comeback, he devised a plot involving a video in which a woman accused him of performing rituals, followed by a refutation a few days later.

Ensuring the aim, it was shared organically and placed on specific blogs, which increased its visibility and online buzz. As planned, the video went viral.

However, the trick did not fully convince netizens. Many viewers saw through the extreme publicity stunt, prompting social media critics and influencers like VeryDarkman on X to call for further investigations.

Despite the effort, the prank backfired nearly three weeks later. After several videos emerged online accusing him of participating in ritual activities and rape, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) National Cybercrime Centre arrested Zfancy on Thursday.

Enter the Nigeria Police

The controversy began on 12 June 2024, when entertainer Dami Adenuga shared a video on his X page (formerly Twitter) where a woman named Kokina accused Zfancy of ritualism.

Kokina, a friend of the alleged victim, claimed that while searching for her missing friend, she discovered evidence implicating Zfancy. Mr Adenuga’s post, “This Zfancy matter is looking very real. The Nigeria Police should intervene at this point,” quickly went viral, prompting widespread panic.

The Nigeria Police on X responded swiftly to Adenuga’s post, advising Kokina to report to the nearest police station immediately.

On Thursday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, updated the public, revealing that Zfancy had been arrested at an apartment in Wuye, Abuja.

He said, “This arrest follows the circulation of accusatory videos on social media, in which Zfancy was alleged to have committed heinous crimes, including rape. These videos caused significant apprehension among social media users’’.

Despite Zfancy’s subsequent clarification on his YouTube channel that the video was a prank, public concerns did not subside.

Zfancy explained that the videos were scripted and part of his attempt to regain the spotlight after almost a year break from making prank content.

However, the Nigeria Police Force stressed the gravity of the situation and their commitment to public safety.

Ritual video prank

In the viral video, a lady named Ariya Seyken, who acted as Bella in the video, accused prankster Zfancy of attempting a ritual on her.

The video showed her in underwear and a wrapper, being pushed out of a car. Community members gathered around her, showing pity and demanding justice after hearing her story.

In a second viral clip, Seyken, wearing a blue blouse and black trousers, claimed, “Zfancy is trying to use his influence to seal the matter and close the case. I thank God to be alive to tell my own story; if not, I’d have been a victim of ritual.”

She also alleged that Zfancy tried to “force himself on her sexually”, pleading, “Nigerians, please come to my aid; I have no one to fight for me.” Seyken revealed she was paid N100k for the skit but “victimised.”

Adding to the controversy, Zfancy had recently showcased his new N130 million Mercedes Benz and a newly acquired house on social media.

These posts further fueled speculation about his sudden wealth and the alleged “ritualistic activities.”

In another video, Seyken’s mother is seen lamenting her daughter’s plight and crying inconsolably for “mercy.”

However, Zfancy’s complete upload of the prank video revealed rehearsed lamentations and staged tears using a substance (Aboniki) to provoke crying.

A live session with fellow influencers Sidney Talker and Lord-Lamba further escalated the situation. Zfancy backlashed them after they sought clarification on whether he was indeed into ritual deeds, leading to more allegations.

Controversial activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) criticised the prankster and described the prank as insensitive.

“There are some things that should not be used for prank content. If you know how many young girls are living with the trauma of forceful entry, you will not take that as a joke. Many girls have been taken advantage of by superiors, and when they speak up, people shut them down,” VDM fumed.

“The same girl alleged you wanted to use her for a ritual. Do you know how many people have lost their lives to rituals? Families have lost their loved ones to organ trafficking and rituals. Is this a thing to joke with?”

Security threat

Zfancy’s arrest for an expensive prank is not an isolated case. In 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police arrested prankster Abdullahi Adisa, known as Trinity Guy and remanded him in Agodi prisons, Ibadan, over allegations of sexualising a minor in one of his viral skits.

Similarly, in 2022, 19-year-old Lagos-based comedian Eyinatayo Iluyomade was imprisoned for a robbery-threat-note-prank at the First Bank Sabo branch in Ondo town.

The police’s spokesperson termed the prank, alleged to be an “attempted ritual” on the young lady, as “security threatening.”

“These videos caused significant apprehension among social media users.

Regardless, such actions have serious implications and can not be taken lightly,” Mr Adejobi said.

The NPF affirmed their commitment to maintaining public safety and ensuring that individuals are held accountable for actions that incite fear or disturb public peace.

The police, therefore, warned pranksters and content creators to be “law-abiding” and “conscious of pranks and content that pose threats to the public and jeopardise the general security of our country.”

Mr Adejobi also noted that similar actions that “threaten public security” will be met with “strict legal consequences.”

He also urged the public to remain calm as they proceeded with the necessary legal actions in this case.

