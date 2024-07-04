Many women desire to be the wife of a king and would embrace the opportunity due to the associated title, prestige opportunities, influence, and luxury.

However, just as everyone has their unique love stories and reasons for entering into any marriage, for Olori Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, the fifth wife of Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, her reason is a fascinating journey of friendship and understanding.

The London University alumnus who graduated in Law and founded Africa Fashion Week London in 2011 knew the Ooni one year before he became King in 2015. They remained friends, and they married in October 2022.

The CEO of Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) had nothing but fond remarks for her spouse.

“I have been his friend, you know. We’ve been friends for ten years and celebrated ten years of friendship this year,” she told PREMIUM TIMES.

Olori Ronke, who has witnessed two sides of the monarch—before and after he became king—has described being a wife to the monarch as bliss.

She said: “It’s been good, you know, it’s different, but it’s been good. Because I have been his friend, you know, we’ve been friends for ten years, we celebrated a decade of friendship this year. So, it’s more of a friendship, you know, so it’s been good”.

In addition to being married to the traditional ruler of Ife, Olori Ronke is an entrepreneur who promotes African fashion and empowers youths.

A queen is usually saddled with many responsibilities and expectations, which could overshadow personal desires and dreams; she is expected to serve the people, nurture them, and offer them value.

Speaking about her responsibilities, she revealed that her royal and entrepreneurial duties are interwoven.

“I just try to combine my royal duties and my entrepreneurial duties as well. And sometimes they’re interwoven because my royal duties are about ensuring my community, especially the women and the youth in my community, are okay. Looking at the challenges some of them face and seeing how I can support them as their royal mother. So, sometimes these duties are interwoven,” she added.

Advice to Women

Advising women from her experience in marriage, she stated that happiness is critical because whatever you display is contagious.

The mother-of-one said, “Just do whatever makes you happy. Your happiness is vital, no matter what others say, because this world is a journey. Nobody’s going to be here forever. We’re going to transit someday. So, do what makes you happy, and then your happiness will reflect how you deal with others.

“If you’re a happy person, you would radiate happiness. But if you’re moody, unhappy, or angry, that is what you will show to the world, even your children, workers, and everyone around you. But if you’re happy, it’s contagious. And for me, I’m thrilled. Very happy”.

The 49-year-old encouraged aspiring fashion entrepreneurs to believe in themselves and not limit their aspirations because that got her this far.

Reflecting on her journey, she recalled being told 14 years ago that African fashion would not sell when she wanted to start AFWL.

“Don’t be limited in your dreams because when I wanted to start the Africa Fashion with London platform 14 years ago, I was told that African fashion would not sell. I was even advised at one point to change the name from Africa because African fashion would not sell in London.

Over the years, the AFWL has become the most prominent fashion event for publicising and promoting African and African-inspired design talent.

