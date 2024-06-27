In the ever-evolving landscape of fashion, where trends come and go, there are moments when creating a collection that transcends seasons is something only some fashion designers can achieve.

Moreover, with the evolving fashion tastes of consumers or patrons, creating pieces that always appeal to many motivates most fashion designers like Aliyu Bala.

Mr Bala, a self-taught designer, is the visionary behind The Ochanya Chic Collection 2024 by Roots & Runway Brands. The collection is the fifth in the series of designs for roots and runway brands.

The collection is a rich blend of traditional Ankara prints and contemporary silhouettes. Each piece, he says, is a result of meticulous planning, countless hours of design, and skilled craftsmanship, highlighting his ability to incorporate various elements into a fabric and transform it.

For instance, the jumpsuits in the collection have organza balloon sleeves, while the asymmetric crop tops are paired with jogger pants.

However, the attention to detail truly set the Ochanya Chic Collection apart. It isn’t any different with the exaggerated double-sided pocket details on the two-piece sets and the dramatic bell sleeves on the crop tops. The designer describes it as a creative blend of tradition and modernity.

Ochanya Chic Collection

The Kogi-state-born designer says about his Ochanya Chic Collection: “It speaks to its clientele’s diverse tastes and preferences by combining different fabrics and playing with proportions”.

Delving deeper into the collection, it’s evident that his unique style of using Ankara fabrics was not merely an aesthetic decision but a reflection of his deep understanding of the cultural significance and symbolism associated with these prints.

Each Ankara design in the collection, named after personalities, city buildings, sayings, or well-known individuals, told a unique story and added a layer of depth to the garments that transcended mere fashion.

However, as with any great endeavour, the path to success is always challenging. The use of Ankara fabric in fashion design is no exception. Many designers need help with the proper techniques for removing paper labels from the fabric and keeping up with the latest trends and innovations in Ankara fashion.

But it is here that Roots & Runway truly shines. The brand has navigated these challenges through its commitment to continually learning and exploring new design techniques.

Uniqueness

On his uniqueness, Mr Bala says what truly sets Roots & Runway apart is the unwavering dedication to sustainability and social responsibility.

He says: “In a world dominated by fast fashion, our brand’s commitment to promoting the sustainable use of Ankara fabrics and fostering a more developed and planned future is a beacon of hope. It showcases the transformative power of fashion, not just to make a statement, but to make a lasting, positive impact”.

The Ochanya Chic Collection 2024 by Roots & Runway Brands showcases Ankara fabric’s potential in contemporary fashion design and its sheer brilliance and versatility.

Projecting the future of his brand, Mr Bala notes, “It is a collection that demands to be seen, experienced, and celebrated. I cannot help but feel a sense of excitement for the future of fashion. If the Ochanya Chic Collection is any indication, it is a bright, bold, and unapologetically beautiful future”.

