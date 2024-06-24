Nollywood star Efa Iwara and reality TV sensation Elozonam Ogbolu joined the Scottish whisky brand, ‘The Macallan’, for an exclusive tasting of their latest limited edition, “A Night On Earth – The Journey.”
The soirée was held over the weekend at Booze.ng Victoria Island, Lagos. The attendees immersed themselves in what the organisers described as an “ethereal whisky experience, ” celebrating the universal bonds that transcend borders and sharing treasured moments.
The event, designed to celebrate the luxury and heritage of ‘The Macallan’, featured a star-studded guest list, including TV host Wakanow Group Vice President Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and reality TV star Diane Russet.
Other celebrity attendees included Yemicregx and a range of entertainers and lifestyle influencers such as Moet Abebe, Folu Storms, Vine Olugu, Sunky O, and David Eyo.
|
Highlights of the event include music performances, a memorable product tasting and loads of networking opportunities.
Idorenyin Emmanson, assistant brand manager for Edrington Portfolio Nigeria, described the new release from the 200-year-old brand as a blend crafted for memorable celebrations and reunions. She said, ” It’s a blend of aged whiskies, held in delicate packaging that invites cherished memories.”
READ ALSO: MOVIE REVIEW: A Father’s Love: Nollywood film that keeps viewers guessing
The managing director of Booze. Bennet Imasuen emphasised the importance of the partnership with The Macallan in his remarks, as it reflects both brands’ commitment to delivering exclusive and immersive experiences to our consumers.
As Nigeria’s luxury market grows, The Macallan continues to elevate the whisky experience. It is renowned for its exceptional single malt whiskies, a tradition upheld since Alexander Reid founded it in northeast Scotland.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999