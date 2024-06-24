Nollywood star Efa Iwara and reality TV sensation Elozonam Ogbolu joined the Scottish whisky brand, ‘The Macallan’, for an exclusive tasting of their latest limited edition, “A Night On Earth – The Journey.”

The soirée was held over the weekend at Booze.ng Victoria Island, Lagos. The attendees immersed themselves in what the organisers described as an “ethereal whisky experience, ” celebrating the universal bonds that transcend borders and sharing treasured moments.

The event, designed to celebrate the luxury and heritage of ‘The Macallan’, featured a star-studded guest list, including TV host Wakanow Group Vice President Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and reality TV star Diane Russet.

Other celebrity attendees included Yemicregx and a range of entertainers and lifestyle influencers such as Moet Abebe, Folu Storms, Vine Olugu, Sunky O, and David Eyo.

Highlights of the event include music performances, a memorable product tasting and loads of networking opportunities.

Idorenyin Emmanson, assistant brand manager for Edrington Portfolio Nigeria, described the new release from the 200-year-old brand as a blend crafted for memorable celebrations and reunions. She said, ” It’s a blend of aged whiskies, held in delicate packaging that invites cherished memories.”

The managing director of Booze. Bennet Imasuen emphasised the importance of the partnership with The Macallan in his remarks, as it reflects both brands’ commitment to delivering exclusive and immersive experiences to our consumers.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

As Nigeria’s luxury market grows, The Macallan continues to elevate the whisky experience. It is renowned for its exceptional single malt whiskies, a tradition upheld since Alexander Reid founded it in northeast Scotland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

