Women not made to work – IK Osakioduwa

Media personality Ikponmwosa ‘IK’ Osakioduwa said during an interview on Toke Makinwa’s Toke Moments podcast that women were created to offer companionship to men, not to work.

The 45-year-old further revealed he didn’t split bills with his wife and had no intention of doing so.

He noted that women’s purpose in men’s lives was to provide ‘peace of mind.’

He said: “It’s just the better way to operate; it’s my system, and I know everybody’s system is different. I know many guys who are going 50/50 with their wives. I will never go 50/50; my wife doesn’t know how much the kids’ school fees are. She knows, but she’s never had to bring money out to say that she’s paying school fees and will never.”

Osakioduwa, an alumnus of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), is the Nigeria Idol host.

How my mum’s death changed my life – Osas Ighodaro

Actress Osas Ighodaro revealed in an interview on Arise TV that her mother’s death made her realise the value of self-care and self-expression.

The actress, who lost her mother in November 2020, said her death led her to embrace life more fully, live authentically, and find happiness in every moment.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The 33-year-old disclosed she now prioritises her well-being and joy rather than worrying about others’ opinions.

Ighodaro said: “I know a transition happened because I used to be in my head a lot, and I used to worry about what people thought about me a lot. But when I went through the experience of losing my mum in 2020, I said I am going to live my life, and I’m going to be the best that I can be, and I want to represent her legacy to the best of my abilities.

“It has been free since then; I have been living life and being happy and enjoying every moment, whether good or bad. You either learn from or enjoy it; that is how I live my life. Many people approach me and say, ‘I love your dancing,’ which is part of my freedom. I was so self-conscious before, but who cares at this point? I am an actor who loves life, travelling, enjoying herself, and dancing.”

The United States-born actress began her career in New York after college graduation. After moving to Nigeria in 2012, she became famous for her roles in Nollywood films, including Adanna in Tinsel.

Kanayo O Kanayo vs teenage actress Angel Unigwe’s mother

Actor and producer Kanayo O. Kanayo called out teen actress Angel Unigwe and her mother on his Instagram page for allegedly breaching a contract.

The 62-year-old actor threatened to disrupt any movie production involving Angel.

He said Angel’s mum is holding producers to ransom.

‘‘A contract is reached by every producer, whether written or oral. But we discovered that everything changes immediately after this woman takes your money. I’ve gotten reports from people before it happened to me.

Last night, she took her daughter at 9 p.m. when a particular day we agreed had not expired. Midnight is expiring into another day. She came and took her daughter at 9 p.m. This is a clarion call for every producer.

‘‘Please, I beg you, in the name of professionalism and all that unites us, from this moment, on the 21st day of June 2024, any set that employs the services of Angel Unigwe, I will come to that set and make sure filming does not hold. You know what it is like for an artiste to walk out on a set. There was no issue. We had a perfect working relationship with Angel. Her mother has been threatening many producers. So, from now on, I will monitor every filming schedule. Any setting where I find Angel Unigwe would be disrupted,’’ he said.

Angel, a teenage actress who had starred in several movies and television series, including ‘Light in the Dark’, ‘Here Love Lies’, ‘The Olive’, ‘King of Boys, and ‘Discerning Eyes’, and won the 2023 Trailblazer Award at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), hasn’t responded to the allegations.

There’ll be no BBNaija All-Stars reunion – Mercy Eke.

BBNaija star Mercy Eke revealed during an Instagram live that there would be no ‘All Stars’ reunion.

She urged her fans not to expect a reunion from the last edition of the reality show, which Ilebaye Odiniya won with a grand prize of N120 million.

Eke didn’t disclose why the BBNaija organisers decided to forgo the reunion for the All-Stars season. However, Multichoice had not confirmed Eke’s claims as of press time.

The BBNaija All-Stars season began in July 2023 and featured 20 former housemates from its inception in 2006 through its seventh edition in 2022.

In March, BBNaija organisers announced a new twist for the auditions of its ninth season, requiring contestants to audition in pairs.

The 33-year-old rose to fame in 2019, becoming the first female BBNaija Pepper Dem season winner.

Wizkid and church establishment

Singer Wizkid revealed on his X page that he could establish a church if desired.

The Grammy-award-winning singer thanked God for blessing him abundantly with all the necessary resources.

The 33-year-old tweeted: “King is Up! I am truly thankful to God for blessing me with all the tools I could use to start a church. Jesus is King.”

Wizkid began his music career at 11 years old and released a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed.

In 2009, he signed a record deal with Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E). He rose to the limelight after releasing ‘Holla at Your Boy’, the lead single from his debut studio album, Superstar (2011), which also spawned the singles ‘Tease Me/Bad Guys’ and ‘Don’t Dull’.

Phyna vs Whitemoney

BBNaija season six and seven winners Whitemoney and Phyna clashed on social media regarding their prizes from the reality show.

During a podcast, Whitemoney said Phyna had received all her outstanding BBNaija prizes.

However, on her X page, Phyna refuted Whitemoney’s claims of receiving all her prizes, including the 1 BTC (Bitcoin).

Phyna and BBNaija organisers had been embroiled in a prolonged dispute over the 1 BTC prize, which she alleged was never given to her.

She tweeted: “Good morning, everyone. This is to clear the air on a few issues. I never told Whitemoney what he went on to say on his podcast; I was surprised to see it myself. About the 1BTC, I have decided to forget and never talk about it anymore, as I am currently focusing on my projects.

“Please, I indulge everyone to stay out of my business. I am tired. Every day, I hear that I have received things I didn’t get; I’m dating someone I’m not even talking to. You have to believe in yourself when no one else does; it has always been my life, enough of the assumptions”.

Phyna, whose real name is Ijeoma Otabor, 27, began her career as a commercial model while in college. She signed with a modelling agency before winning BBNaija season seven (Level Up).

Seun Kuti vs Burna Boy

Singer Seun Kuti said Burna Boy received credit for his accomplishments by being acknowledged as the first artiste to perform at Coachella in 2020, despite having performed at the festival in 2012.

In a viral video, the 41-year-old noted that his brother, Femi Kuti, had garnered multiple Grammy nominations before Burna Boy was nominated for Best World Music Album.

Seun stated that his album ‘Black Times’ was nominated for Best World Music Album but overlooked by African award organisers. He added that he was not included among the Nigerian artistes nominated for the 66th Grammys, despite his nomination for his contribution to Janelle Monae’s ‘Age of Pleasure’.

He said: “My brother [Femi Kuti] has been nominated at the Grammys multiple times. They nominated me, and I was also nominated in the last edition. It was only my name that they [Nigerian media] didn’t mention among the Nigerian artists nominated for the 66th Grammys.

“That’s what they do every time, as if I’m from Togo. That’s how they said Burna Boy was the first Nigerian artiste to play in Coachella in 2020, where I played in 2012 as if I’m from Togo.”

Seun, the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, now leads his father’s former band Egypt 80.

I used to charge N500 for music production- Andre Vibez

Music producer Andre Vibez, son of legendary musician Victor Uwaifo, revealed that he started charging N500 for his production services.

Vibez, during an interview on the third episode of the ‘Made By Us’ docuseries, said: “When I started music, producing for people, I started by charging N500. I had my expectations when I was starting. My dad is not the kind of person who would hold your hand and say, this is who you should know. He never introduced me to anybody.”

The 35-year-old produced ‘Rush’ from Ayra Starr’s album 19 & Dangerous and Rema’s international hit single ‘Calm Down’, which reached number one on the India IMI International chart and peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

In September 2022, Mavin Records announced him as one of their newly signed record producers.

Cultism exists in the music industry-Terry G alleges

During an interview on the Afrobeats Podcast, singer Terry G claimed that cultists were present in the Nigerian music industry.

The ‘Akpako Master’ said individuals like himself, who were not cultists, could no longer operate in the Nigerian music industry.

He said, “In my time [when I held sway], cultism was in the universities. But it has entered into the music industry now. If we can remove it from the music industry, we would be [one] family again. But if there’s frat [confraternity] in the music industry, people like us who are not cultists cannot operate anymore.

“When we held sway, there were people doing cultism, but it wasn’t violent. It was about love. They said it was for solidarity purposes. But now, I can see the same family fighting. So that’s just the major problem of the Nigerian music industry. A lot of musicians are even scared to do music. They want to do cult before they do music now because that would pave the way for them than the music. Let’s try to reduce the rate of cultism in the music industry.”

The 38-year-old was known for his eccentric dress sense, controversial lyrics, and awkward identity. In 2013, he released his fourth album, ‘Book of Ginjah’.

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ sets record

Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor’s hit song ‘Calm Down’ made history by becoming the first African song to earn 1 billion on-demand streams in the United States.

The American Music Stats Company, Chart Data, announced that ‘Calm Down’ earned over 1 billion on-demand streams in the US on X.

Chart Data tweeted, “REMA’s ‘Calm Down’ became the first Afrobeats song in history to earn over 1 billion on-demand streams in the US.”

Rema’s single ‘Calm Down’, released in 2022, achieved wider recognition. The song also topped the Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart for a record-setting 58 weeks.

In August 2023, ‘Calm Down (Remix)’ with Selena Gomez became the first African song to reach the billion streams milestone in Spotify’s history.

Rema gained initial recognition with his 2019 song ‘Dumebi’ and signed with D’Prince’s record label, Jonzing World, that year.

Chioma’s engagement ring

Davido said the cost of the engagement ring for his wife-to-be, Chioma Roland, is equivalent to two or three Rolls Royces.

The 31-year-old singer disclosed this in a video that shared on Cubana Chief Priest’s Instagram page.

Chioma and the ‘Timeless’ hitmaker will have their traditional wedding in Lagos on 25 June. Davido and Chioma had known each other for over 20 years before they started their relationship.

They welcomed twins in October 2023 in the United States, confirming their union months prior. This followed speculation after the death of their son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022. Their court wedding took place in March 2023, as Davido confirmed in an interview with media personality Kie Kie.

Burna Boy to hold first festival in Port Harcourt

Grammy-winner Burna Boy announced that he organised the first-ever music festival in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, held between 21 and 25 December.

The ‘Last Last’ hitmaker revealed the five-day concert in his native city during an Instagram live session.

He said: “We are trying to push the Burna Boy festival from the 21st to the 25th of December in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, for those not in Nigeria. Just let me know when you will be free between the 21st and 25th of December. Do not worry. We are still going to sort it out. This one is me. No government, no nothing. We need our government to provide security. This is just me and my people.”

In 2012, the 32-year-old rose to stardom after he released ‘Like to Party’, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E in 2013.

In 2017, Burna Boy signed with Atlantic Records in the United States (and its parent company, Warner Music Group, internationally) and released his third studio album, Outside, in 2018.

Simi features Ebenezer Obey, Asa, and others in the ‘Lost and Found’ album

Singer Simi’s upcoming album, Lost and Found, will feature juju singer Ebenezer Obey, Asa, Lojay, Ladipoe, and others. It will be released on 5 July.

Simi announced this on her X page and shared the tracklist for the 14-track project. The tracks include ‘Lost and Found, ‘Miracle Worker’, ‘Gimme Something’, ‘Know You II’, ‘Alaafia’, ‘Messiah’, ‘All I Want’, and ‘One Of One’.

Other tracks featured are ‘Romance Therapy’, ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’, ‘Men Are Crazy’, ‘RNB Luv’, ‘Woman To Woman’, and ‘Jowo’.

Simi began her career as a gospel singer. She rose to prominence in 2014 after releasing ‘Tiff’, a song nominated for The Headies 2015.

The mother-of-one signed a record deal with X3M Music in 2014 but left the label in 2019 after her contract expired.

Avoid sleeping with people’s wives- Yul Edochie warns men

Actor-turned-pastor Yul Edochie advised men to avoid sleeping with married women to prevent becoming spiritually weak.

During his sermon on his YouTube channel, Yul also warned that having sex with married women would make a man susceptible to spiritual attacks.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 42-year-old launched his online church, ‘True Salvation Ministry’ (TSM), in January.

The son of a veteran actor Pete Edochie said: “That man who is always sleeping with people’s wives, it is always easy for spiritual attacks to get you. As a man, no matter how you like women, avoid sleeping with people’s wives. It is a destroyer; it will weaken you spiritually.”

The Anambra-born actor joined Nollywood in 2005, starring in his first film, The Exquires, alongside Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa.

He achieved his breakthrough 2007 when he starred alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the movie Wind Of Glory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

