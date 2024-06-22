Davido‘s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has responded to the lawsuit the singer initiated against her at the Lagos State High Court over the custody of their daughter, Imade.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Davido, through his lawyers, asked the court to grant him joint custody of 9-year-old Imade, born in May 2015.

Davido’s lawyers, Olaniyi Arije, Okey Barrah, and others, filed the lawsuit on 17 April 2024.

Responding to Davido’s lawsuit through her legal representative, Punuka attorneys & solicitors and Bimpe Ajegbomogun & Co, Ms Momodu, a niece of famous journalist Dele Momodu, refuted the allegations the singer levelled against her.

Among several allegations, Davido claimed Ms Sophia, 37, rejected a N200 million apartment in a gated community with a swimming pool and 24-hour power and water supply in Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, which he had purchased for the proper care of Imade.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner claimed that Imade’s mother demanded he pay the nanny she hired $800 monthly, totalling $19,600 per year, as a lump sum.

He alleged that despite his efforts to ensure a better life for their daughter, Ms Momodu continued to treat him with unwarranted cruelty and caused him significant pain.

However, reacting to Davido’s lawsuit, Ms Momodu stated that she only denied being intimate with the music star.

She revealed this in a statement on Saturday by her legal representatives, Punuka attorneys & Solicitors and Bimpe Ajegbomogun & Co., published in the Pulse.

It partly read: “David Adeleke and Sophia Momodu were in a relationship from 2014-2017 and 2020-2022. During this time, David provided financial support for their daughter, covering school fees, rent, and other living expenses, including the cars mentioned in the article. Sophia ended the relationship with David in July 2022. Since then, David has repeatedly threatened to make Sophia’s life miserable if she does not make herself available to him sexually.

“Sophia has never denied David access to their daughter, only access to her body and intimacy, which he has taken issue with. David is in a publicly known relationship, and Sophia wishes him well. She seeks to move forward in her life free from harassment and verbal abuse.”

The 37-year-old entrepreneur alleged that Davido abandoned Imade for over two years.

Allegations

Ms Momodu further alleged that the 31-year-old singer has chosen not to see their daughter or honour special events.

“David has not seen our daughter since July 2022 by his own choice. Sophia has never denied him the opportunity to see his daughter. He has not reached out on special occasions, such as her birthday or Christmas, for the past two years, which has left his daughter distressed and questioning why her father has cut contact with her. Despite this, David posts images of her on social media to falsely portray himself as a supportive and active father.”

Additionally, the statement alleged that Sophia has solely shouldered expenses, including rent, living and travel costs, healthcare, and all other expenses related to their daughter in the last two years.

“Since July 2022, David has not fulfilled his financial responsibilities towards their daughter, leaving her school fees unpaid. Their daughter’s school has contacted him multiple times regarding the 2021/2022 school term fees and January 2023, with no response. Legal counsel was sought in February 2023, resulting in David’s father, Mr Adedeji Adeleke, eventually paying the outstanding fees. Despite this neglect, Sophia firmly maintains that the most crucial support David can provide their daughter is his presence and emotional support,’’ the statement read.

The entrepreneur said she initiated legal efforts to establish a formal co-parenting arrangement with Davido two years ago. Still, according to her, Davido and his legal team consistently refused to cooperate towards a mutually agreeable resolution.

Instead, she alleged they sought to discredit and isolate Sophia and their daughter using David’s social influence and network.

