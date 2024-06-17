Fathia Titilola, aka Titi Marshal, the estranged wife of Nigerian Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde (KWAM 1), has again captured attention, this time for winning the heart of a new man.

In a recent and surprising video trending on social media, Ms Marshal was locked up in an unidentified man’s arms, sharing a profound romantic moment, drawing admiration and curiosity from fans and followers alike.

This seemingly new chapter in her life has sparked many conversations.

While many are curious about the identity of her new man, others are taken aback and ponder what might have transpired between her and KWAM 1, especially since their union once seemed like a match made in heaven.

However, a journalist, Kemi Ashefon, says the mum-of-four, who has ceased to be K1’s wife, is set to be the fourth wife of a US-based businessman (captured in the viral video) whose identity will be known soon.

The fabric merchant once married a certain Tunde Bashua but left him for the Fuji musician.

KWAM 1 De Ultimate married her in a private ceremony at his Ijebu mansion in March 2018, on his 61st birthday.

It was reported that before KWAM 1 married her, the Fuji singer allegedly married her niece, Salewa.

After their marriage, she prided herself as the only one KWAM 1 celebrated on Instagram for her birthday, deliberately overlooking his other women.

Background

Ms Marshal, a socialite, runs an upscale fabric store in Surulere, Lagos, and has three children with KWAM 1, a confessed polygamist.

She studied Business Law at Coventry University in the UK. Their relationship became official in 2013 when she welcomed K1’s 38th child in the US.

She flaunted her position as the musician’s authentic wife with pride, never missing an opportunity to remind everyone at social gatherings that she was ‘Mrs Marshal’.

However, this was short-lived and ended naturally after the Fuji singer met and fell head over heels with his new wife.

Three years after their marriage, he married Aderopo Emmanuella, the Iyalode of Igbehin, a woman in her 40s who owns a gift shop in Lagos and is a mother of three from a previous relationship.

Their elaborate wedding ceremony was held at the Palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Ake, Abeokuta, in November 2021.

