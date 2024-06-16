In a new interview, famous skit maker Woli Arole has spoken about his prophetic calling and how he marries it with his creative side as an actor and filmmaker.

Arole, real name Bayegun Oluwatoyin, who shot into the limelight after he became a finalist at the Alibaba Spontaneity contest in Lagos in 2017, is famous for his prophetic skits.

He narrated how he discovered his gifts at a tender age and managed to ensure they didn’t die in an interview with hosts of TVC’s Wake Up Nigeria.

The Oyo State-born entertainer said: “I had known I was a prophet from a young age, but I am ambidextrous. You know, the ability to function in two universes and I will do it accurately.”

“So I can be a comedian professionally, crack jokes, and people will laugh. But when I enter the prophetic, I say stuff that comes to pass.”

He recollected an incident from childhood where he cautioned his secondary school teacher about riding on bikes, and shortly after, the teacher was involved in a bike accident.

He said this pushed him to talk to his mother, and she shared with him the prophecies that preceded his birth.

“My mom told me that before I was conceived, she was told that she is going to have a child, and he is going to be very exceptional, endowed with supernatural gifts,’’ Arole recalled.

Misconceptions, contradictions

The 34-year-old also addressed the misconception that his comedy contradicts or hurts his calling as a prophet.

He said: “The positive effect of comedy on my prophetic calling is more than the negative. Imagine someone who makes you laugh and wants to pray with you.

I’ve found a way to sync my prophetic in comedy, and I’ve seen tremendous results and testimonies. Recently, the level of people’s beliefs has increased. I get more people that say pray for me”.

Talking about people’s acceptance of his comedy and prophecy, he said it is at an all-time high.

Arole said, “ I think one of the things that brought that into form is because people are just beginning to realise that this guy says stuff, and it comes to pass, he prays for people, and we have seen sporadic changes. I have prayed for people that they have gone home, things happened in their family,” he added.

He also highlighted an advantage his style has paved for him and allowed him to connect with many people at the grassroots.

Acting, movie school

Additionally, Arole spoke about his acting career and movie school. He stated that he has always had a knack for acting ‘from a young age.

“I had done a lot of movies in Nigeria, but I wanted to know more about movies because I knew no matter where I was going, the content would be a major driving force for this generation; all of that was a major shift for’ thus the decision to go to movie school.,” he noted

Arole, who started as an actor and stand-up comedian from Obafemi Awolowo University, in clear terms, stated that his next level is what he has been preparing for all his life.

“I am 34, and everything I have ever done has been for my next level. Officially, I will be ordained as a prophet publicly; the world will know this guy is a prophet; he has a ministry. Not a church. Not Sunday Sunday. In that expression, I’ll still be doing my comedy,” he noted.

He also stated how this will impact others in the entertainment industry: “I am going to raise more comedians. I’ll be helping more musicians.”

