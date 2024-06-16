Did you know that before popular comedy shows like AY Live and Basketmouth’s Lord of the Ribs took over Nigeria, one groundbreaking show, ‘Nite of a Thousand Laughs’, paved the way?

The Nite of a Thousand Laughs, which debuted in early 1995 by Opa Williams, not only transformed the comedy scene in Nigeria but also served as a launching pad for some of the country’s most beloved comedic talents.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES takes a nostalgic journey to revisit the beginnings of this iconic stand-up comedy show, the luminaries it produced, and the enduring memories it has left in recent years.

Accidental beginnings

Before the ‘Nite of a Thousand Laughs’, comedy in Nigeria was confined mainly to small-scale performances, local theatre productions, and the occasional comic relief in Nollywood movies.

There was no dedicated platform that showcased comedic talent on a grand scale.

Recognising this gap, Williams, a filmmaker known for Deadly Affair (1995), Onome (1996) and Deadly Affair II (1997), created a show that would bring together the best comedians from across Nigeria, offering them a stage to perform for a wider audience.

The idea for Williams’ comedy business came about by accident.

According to Barclays Ayakoroma, executive secretary of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation, Williams was at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Lagos to shoot a scene.

There, he met a Nollywood actor recovering from a car crash. To cheer him up, the cast and crew started cracking jokes, making everyone in the ward laugh. Even the doctor joined in, prompting Williams to realise the healing power of laughter.

Reflecting on this, Williams realised the healing power of laughter and thought about using it to help others, especially the sick and prisoners. He knew this idea needed funding to be sustainable, so he created “Nite of a Thousand Laughs,” a public show with part of the proceeds going to charity.

The first edition was held on 1 October 1995. Although it was an artistic success, it didn’t make money. Williams tried again in 1996 with partners but faced another financial loss, causing his partners to lose interest. Despite many setbacks, Williams remained determined and continued to seek sponsors.

Before the show, comedians were seen as mere jesters and clowns, used occasionally at events and paid very little. Soon, Nigerians eagerly attend “Nite of a Thousand Laughs” every year.

Williams turned comedy into a legitimate business. He made people understand they had to pay to laugh and showed comedians they could be professionals, wearing designer suits and performing in high-profile venues for substantial fees. He effectively created the comedy industry and established a foundation to support it.

The show was meticulously planned and organised, with Mr Williams personally selecting the comedians and designing the show’s format. He also worked closely with the production team to ensure that the show ran smoothly and that the audience had a memorable experience.

The jokes were original, and the audience members laughed a thousand times. Consequently, the show produced superstar stand comedians who got their first break on the Nite Of A Thousand Laughs stage and went on to host their shows.

‘‘I recall the first show at the National Theater in October 1995. It could have been more successful. Even the second was terrible, and two of my friends I was convinced to invest in backed off. The inaugural show took place in 1995 at the National Theater;

It was an instant hit, drawing a large crowd and receiving rave reviews. The show was popular with comedy fans and attracted a diverse audience, including people from all walks of life and up to the age of. The show’s success was a testament to its broad appeal and ability to unite people through laughter,’’ Mr Williams said of his debut show.

This blend of humour and entertainment proved to be a winning formula.

The show also popularised the “Who Let the Dogs Out”, the Grammy Award-winning hit song by the Bahamian group Baha Men.

The chorus of the song features the distinctive “Who! Who! Who! Who! Who! Who! Who!” becomes an anthem for the show.

Emergence of comedy stars

Over the years, ‘Nite of a Thousand Laughs’ became the premier comedy show in Nigeria, serving as a launchpad for numerous comedians who have since become household names. Among these are:

Basketmouth

Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, is another star who owes his breakthrough to ‘Night of a Thousand Laughs’. Known for his quick delivery and humorous takes on everyday life, Basketmouth’s success on the show catapulted him to fame. Today, he is one of Africa’s most successful comedians, with numerous awards and international performances.

I Go Dye

Francis Agoda, known by his stage name I Go Dye, also gained prominence through his performances on ‘Nite of a Thousand Laughs’. His satirical style, often addressing social and political issues, resonated with audiences and established him as one of Nigeria’s leading comic voices.

Bovi

His appearances on the show significantly boosted his rise in the comedy world. Bovi, an arts graduate from Delta State University, with his clever storytelling and relatable humour, Bovi quickly became a favourite among fans.

Bovi’s journey in comedy began humbly as a Personal Assistant to Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD). He nce built a successful stand-up comedy, acting, and production career.

AY

Ayo Makun, known as AY, is another product of ‘Nite of a Thousand Laughs’. His charismatic stage presence and humorous takes on contemporary issues endeared him to audiences. AY has created his comedy brand, including the famous ‘AY Live’ shows, continuing the legacy of promoting comedy in Nigeria.

Decline, Legacy

Despite its immense success and contribution to the comedy industry, ‘Nite of a Thousand Laughs’ faced challenges.

In December 2021, Williams announced he was quitting the comedy show, adding that the pan-Nigeria show would have its last editions on 26 December in Benin and 1 January in Port Harcourt 2011.

Announcing the end of an era, Williams wrote, “These shows became clones of Nite of A Thousand Laughs. It was a ‘see one, see all shows’. “The fallout is that the audience paid dearly for this as they are short-changed without knowing it. As a pioneer, the arrowhead of the comedy revolution in Nigeria, I decided I wouldn’t be part of short-changing the audience. So, Nite of A Thousand Laughs is stepping aside to retain its dignity,”.

The rise of numerous comedy shows and the proliferation of social media have created more platforms for comedians to showcase their talent. This increased competition and changes in audience preferences have led to a decline in the show’s prominence. Additionally, the show has faced financial challenges and struggles to attract the same sponsorship and support it once did.

Moreover, the production landscape has evolved significantly. Comedy shows are now more frequent and varied, ranging from stand-up specials to skits and online content. While this diversity has enriched the comedy scene, it has also made it difficult for ‘Nite of a Thousand Laughs’ to maintain its once unchallenged position.

Nevertheless, the legacy remains intact. The show’s impact on the Nigerian entertainment industry is undeniable. It brought standup comedy to the forefront and provided a platform for numerous talents who have gone on to achieve great success.

The show demonstrated that stand-up comedy in Nigeria could be a lucrative and respected profession, paving the way for future generations.

As we look back on the ‘Nite of a Thousand Laughs’ journey, it’s clear that its influence extends beyond just laughter. It played a crucial role in shaping the Nigerian comedy industry, fostering talents, and bringing joy to countless Nigerians. The show’s format and success have inspired numerous other comedy platforms in Nigeria and Africa.

While the original ‘Nite of a Thousand Laughs’ may no longer hold the same sway it once did, its spirit lives on. Many comedians who started on its stage continue to thrive, bringing laughter to worldwide audiences.

Moreover, the show’s pioneering efforts have laid a strong foundation for the comedy industry, ensuring that humour remains a cherished and integral part of Nigerian culture.

