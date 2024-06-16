Actress Yvonne Jegede and media personality Nedu threw shades at each other on social media over comments made on ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, which Nedu co-hosted.

Yvonne tendered an apology after seemingly endorsing Yul Edochie’s controversial second marriage during her appearance on the podcast, which Nedu wasn’t happy about.

On her Instagram page, the actress said Nedu’s actions toward her apology showed he doesn’t like women. She added that a small-minded man like Nedu would never understand the need for an apology, even when he was wrong.

She wrote: “I woke up to see Nedu’s post reacting to my appearance on the podcast, notably my apology to May Edochie and women in general. I understand Nedu’s difficulty in comprehending my apology. Narcissistic and toxic men like him cannot grasp the importance of apologising when others feel hurt by your actions, regardless of whether you believe you are right or wrong.

“Small-minded people like you rejoice when women attack each other or are trampled upon. Check the history of your podcast; it is filled with content targeting women’s self-esteem. Perhaps the rumour about you is true—you don’t like women! Nedu, there’s nothing wrong with women winning and shining; it doesn’t diminish you or any other man.

“You are so evil that you didn’t even promote “A Father’s Love,” the movie I came to discuss on your show. Instead, you were all over my WhatsApp, telling me how much you like me, and now you join the mob and chase clout with your petty posts. I was raised to apologise if I was wrong and to those who felt hurt by my actions.

“If I didn’t own what I said with conviction, I wouldn’t come out to apologise when it was pointed out that some women and May felt offended. My apology was directed at those who clearly expressed their hurt. Take all the money you want from Facebook and YouTube, but posterity always judges those who stand against women and profit at the expense of others.

“By the way, you asked that I take you out. When I return to town, we can still do it, but be prepared to man up, take responsibility, and pay your bills. I always pay for mine and never beg anyone to take me out.”

However, Nedu cautioned the 40-year-old actress to desist from further aggravating, personally attacking, name-calling, and vituperating.

He wrote: “It has come to our attention that a recent guest on ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, Yvonne Jegede, has resorted to publishing insulting and defamatory material on social media, following what appears to be a public outcry against personal thoughts and positions shared by said guest on the show.

“We would like to make it clear that Yvonne Jegede was not pressured to make any statements on the podcast and that neither Nedu nor the producers of The Honest Bunch nor Glitch Africa Studio take any responsibility for personal thoughts and positions shared by Yvonne Jegede.

“We would also like to state that Yvonne Jegede appeared on The Honest Bunch as part of her publicity drive for her upcoming movie. While this was a paid appearance, it does not in any way afford Yvonne Jegede the right to defame or slander Nedu or the producers of The Honest Bunch.”

Yvonne rose to prominence after appearing in the music video ‘African Queen’ by 2Face Idibia alongside Annie Macaulay. Nedu became known for his pidgin English rendition of the daily news on the popular radio station Wazobia FM 94.1 in Lagos State.

How Brands Dropped Me Over Viral Interview – Doyin BBNaija

BBNaija star Doyin David recounted during an interview with Live With Lynda that a brand once dropped her due to an interview she granted, and she took full responsibility for it.

She differentiated between content creators and influencers, explaining that while they can overlap, they aren’t the same thing.

The Reality TV star revealed that her first stint on the show (Big Brother) wasn’t her best and that she was fake, portraying a mature and mediator persona that wasn’t her.

She said, “My first run wasn’t my best run. I have been on the show twice, came out of it, and hated it. I was fake. I came up with the narrative that Doyin is too mature. She is always trying to talk things out; that’s not me. In real life, I fight. I am not a content creator.

“There is no bad or good brand. I had a brand that dropped me. They had signed me and paid me the money, but they called and asked for a refund, and it was because of an interview I did. And to be fair to them, I deserved to be dropped because why did I talk?”

Doyin, a professional medical radiographer, rose to fame following participating in Big Brother Naija season 7, Level Up.

Naira Marley advised fans

Naira Marley urged fans on his X page to be independent thinkers and not worry about others’ opinions.

The Marlians record label boss advised his followers to use their brains and minds to make decisions rather than being influenced by others’ thoughts.

The 33-year-old added that as a Marlian, focusing on one’s thoughts and beliefs was necessary rather than being swayed by external opinions.

He tweeted: “You have a brain and mind of your own. Use it, and make your own decisions. As a Marlian, what people think of you is none of your business.”

The singer rose to fame after he released the single ‘Issa Goal’, featuring Olamide and Lil Kesh, which became the theme song for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ruger recounted an auto crash experience

During an interview with Cool FM’s Road Show, Singer Ruger recounted how he and his friends survived a car accident in 2023.

The ‘Asiwaju’ hitmaker said the accident happened at night, and the car tumbled three times.

The 24-year-old thanked God for saving him and his friends.

He said: “The last time I drove in Lagos, I had an accident. It was at night; we were playing around when it happened, and nobody knows about it.“This is the first time I am talking about it. The car tumbled three times, but everyone was okay. This was last year, by the way.”

Similarly, the Lagos-born singer disclosed during an interview with Beats FM 99.9 that he had ended nearly three years of beef with his colleague, BNXN.

He said the conflict arose due to fan comparisons, which he believed could be harmful and necessary for the music industry.

“Comparison is a joy killer, but it’s necessary for the game. This is what is entertaining these people. The arguments and all that. We looked beyond that (the comparisons) and asked, ‘How can we push good music together?’ Because there’s a lot of distractions now in the music space. Some people are releasing things that are not good, but they are using money to push it, and it’s flying…If you look at the ‘RnB’ project, it’s perfect music,” Ruger said.

He emphasised that instead of focusing on comparisons, they (him and BNXN) chose to prioritise creating good music together, which led to their collaborative EP ‘RnB’.

Ruger rose to prominence in 2021 after signing a record deal with D’Prince’s Jonzing World Record, an affiliate of Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records.

Afrobeats as big as Hip Hop, RnB – Fireboy DML

Singer Fireboy DML, during an interview with Noisey, said Afrobeats equalled Hip-hop and R&B in significance. He noted that Afrobeats wasn’t merely a genre but a culture and a movement with a rich history.

Fireboy stated that his style of Afrobeats stood out uniquely.

“I always say this: honesty is the soul of songwriting. It doesn’t have to be your story. It could be someone else’s story. It doesn’t matter. As long as it’s honest, when you put it out, someone somewhere will relate to it, and that’s all that matters.

“That’s what I bring into my version of Afrobeats. Afrobeats is known for its vibe, energy, and rhythm. But I bring that intention, that songwriting feel. [I’m] Trying to put Afrobeats on the map. It’s as big as Hip Hop & RnB if you let it. It’s a culture; it’s a movement. It has a history. Now more than ever, the world is paying attention.”

The singer was known for his breakthrough single, ‘Jealous,’ which first appeared on YBNL Nation’s collaborative album YBNL Mafia Family in 2018 and was re-released on 25 March 2019.

Obi Cubana, the wife, marked her 16th wedding anniversary.

Nigerian businessman Ebele ‘Obi Cubana’ Iyiegbu and his wife Ebere celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary.

Obi Cubana’s wife lavished him with romantic names while praising him for his dedication to her. She recalled how they had remained united and triumphed over challenges.

The business mogul reaffirmed his love for his wife.

He wrote: “Nwunye Odogwu; Our friendship goals. It makes the journey of 16 years look like 16 days! Each new day brings new, exciting reasons to love you more. Our love, built on God, friendship, trust, respect, and understanding, is made in heaven.

“And on this day, I want to reassure you, my baby, of my forever love for you! Thank you for making marriage so sweet and beautiful. I’ll marry you repeatedly if there’s anything like the next life! Happy 16th wedding anniversary.”

The couple tied the knot in June 2008 and had four children.

Why I walked out on UNILAG students – Phyna

BBNaija season 7 winner Phyna said she walked out during a photo session with colleagues and students at the University of Lagos because they were taking pictures with a rival brand of a product she endorses.

Viral footage shows her walking out on other Big Brother housemates, including Hermes, Soma, and Adekunle, during an event on the University of Lagos campus.

On her X page, Phyna said she wanted to avoid any potential conflict of interest that could harm her professional relationship with her brand.

Phyna appealed to critics to stop spreading false information and understand her actions as a precaution to protect her work.

“Concerning me walking away in that video that’s been making rounds, it’s not what you all think it is. So we were snapping with a brand’s products. I work with the opposite brand, so it won’t be nice to show or hold the opposite brand in a pic.”

Why I took a break from my ministry – Yul Edochie

Actor-turned-pastor Yul Edochie said he took a break from his online ministry to prepare himself for God’s work.

In January, Mr Yul launched his Christian ministry, an online church called True Salvation Ministry (TSM), held on Sundays on his YouTube channel.

The son of veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie shared on his Instagram page that God had revealed many things to him during his hiatus. He promised to expose secrets and teach his congregation to protect themselves from evil forces.

The 42-year-old said, “Religion will not save us. Prayer is not enough. That is why thousands of churches spring up daily, yet evil persists. I took a break from my ministry to prepare myself spiritually for God’s work. God took me on a journey and revealed so much to me during that time.

“Don’t miss our live broadcast this Sunday. I will expose many secrets and teach you how to protect yourself from the evil plans of the devil, which are spreading rapidly.”

Why I uploaded my films on YouTube – Ruth Kadiri

Actress Ruth Kadiri, during an interview with BBC Pidgin, revealed she decided to upload her movies on YouTube because she sought a platform to express herself freely and tell her stories.

The 36-year-old said she was discouraged while starting but decided to try it.

The Edo-born actress maintained she was not bothered by competition in the YouTube space and emphasised the abundant opportunities on the platform.

She said: “I have been a producer for a long time, but there are too many rules and regulations during production. So, I called my team and told them I wanted an opportunity to express myself. For instance, if I see something online, I want to learn it, and after learning, I want to upload it somewhere.

“When I travelled to give birth, I was bored and started watching a lot of musical videos and noticed that some people put their films on YouTube.“

I told myself that I’d come back to try it. Some people discouraged me and said there was no money in it.

“But because I needed a platform to express myself and tell my stories, I decided to try it. I told my team that we should shoot, and if the film is not good enough, we will learn and use it as a learning process.”

Kadiri currently has two million subscribers on YouTube and made her acting debut in Boys Cot.

Aunty Ramota’s BBL

Actress Ramota Adetu, known as Aunty Ramota on her Instagram page, debunked the rumours that she was in a coma after undergoing an unsuccessful Brazilian Butt Lift surgery (BBL).

Viral footage showed her being wheeled on a stretcher and wearing an oxygen mask in a hospital. In the video, a person said that the alleged surgery was conducted in a hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos.

She saw her unconscious, breathing through an oxygen mask in the footage.

However, Ramota debunked the rumour in a short video shared on her Instagram. She said, “My lovers, thank you. Nothing happened to me. This is my body.”

Aunty Ramota has been featured in movies such as Ile Olowo, Ajara Alagbon, and Anikulapo: The Rise to Spectre.

Portable vs Saida Boj

Controversial singer Portable and influencer Saida Boj engaged in a heated war of words on social media.

The controversy started after Saida declared that any man who gave her N20 million could explore any part of her body. This led to an upcoming diss track, Portable, which criticised her.

Portable called the influencer a nuisance on social media and warned her not to mislead ladies.

Reacting to Portable’s upcoming diss track in an Instagram post, Saida hurled insults at the 30-year-old singer and described him as an ingrate who betrayed his helper.

She also claimed the singer would only have had a career with the help of other artists.

She said: “The dumbest part of my brain is more intellectually sound than your whole existence. We are not on the same level, and it is humiliating to reduce myself to your level, but let me do it this once. You cannot boast of one hit song throughout your career. If you do, tell me. Usually, if not for Olamide and Poco Lee, who helped you, you would be under a bridge begging.

“Every small thing, street. Do you know what the street is? The street you talk about, who have you helped there? The people who helped you, you betrayed, insulted, and cursed them. The ones who were with you before fame, you abandoned and humiliated them. You are an ungrateful little thing, a self-centred animal.

“The ones you pretend to help and sign into your label, you used them for clout and abandoned them. Let me educate you about the street. You are supposed to be your brother’s keeper, so don’t abandon and help them. Portable, I dare you. If you are a musician, I dare you to go into the studio and produce one hit song. You can’t. You hide under people’s fame as a musician.

“Only inferior, weak, and insecure men call women prostitutes. Well, I’m a classy one, unlike those you call wives. You called me the first time, my management said I should leave, but you did again.

“Then you called me the third time with the wack song you made about me. Putting my name in that wack song with a boring beat is disrespectful. Next time you want to call me out with a song, let it be a hit. Do not insult my person.”

In his response, Portable claimed he was more prosperous than Boj’s father and dared her to show off her boyfriend, who she claimed was fresher than him.

He promised he would feed Boj for her entire life. The Ogun-born singer stated that Boj had an ugly face despite sleeping with several men for money. He said the influencer could not stand beside his beloved wife.

Portable said, “Saida, you said you are finer than my wives. Even with your N20 million, you can’t be finer than my housewife. You rub powder before you post pictures. If you’re sure, post your early morning picture. Are you kidding me that there’s no wealth in your body”?

“You are just nothing but a dog. Are you married? I take care of my wives. I can not toast you. You said I can’t sing hits. I have hits. Post your relatives; we have travelled before. My daddy’s dress passed Hushpuppi. Goan asked for my daddy in Abuja. He is a transporter, and he owns cars. I bought a car for my daddy and built a house for him.”

Mr Ibu’s GoFundMe funeral

Late actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu’s family, denied a report that the burial planning committee sought financial support from the public.

Reports indicated that Mr Ibu’s family, who died from a cardiac arrest on 2 March at Evercare Hospital in Lagos, set up a GoFundMe page to help finance the burial.

The Cable newspaper reported that Monday, Ani, the committee’s chairman, said the report was an attempt to ridicule and tarnish the Okafor family.

Mr Ani warned rumourmongers to desist from tarnishing the late 62-year-old actor’s personality to avoid the wrath of God.

“Contrary to speculation and misinformation from a group of people sponsoring fake news about the burial arrangement for late John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu. The Central Planning Committee (CPC), some notable friends and family members of the late actor have distanced themselves from such publications on social media sponsored by some evil minds and published by one Mazitundeednut concerning late Mr Ibu’s burial with the caption: ‘Family, friends beg for funds to bury Mr Ibu’.

“It is important to note that the night of tribute, which is coming up on the 26th of June, will be preceded by a novelty match which will be played on the 25th of June between celebrities and personalities against Rangers International Football Club of Enugu at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu. I want to make it categorically clear that there was never a time when such a publication emanated from us. It is the handwork of some miscreants, enemies of progress who must have wished for Mr Ibu’s death and are perhaps happy that Mr Ibu is no more and wanted to use this medium or avenue to tarnish the name of Mr Ibu and the Okafor family in general.

“It is a fact that a fund is being raised to support the burial of Mr Ibu, which is customary in Igbo land where well-wishers will contribute funds to support the burial. Some will even bring live cows, provide financial support, and provide help in logistics, and that’s what is happening in the case of Mr Ibu, so it is not a taboo.”

Mr.Ibu will be buried on 28 June. The ceremony will open with a novelty match on 25 June and a candlelight procession on 26 June. The Thanksgiving service will be held on 30 June.

Wizkid’s 13 years on stage

Wizkid, the Grammy-winning singer, teased a surprise show to celebrate the 13th anniversary of his debut album, ‘Superstar’.

The album, released on 12 June 2011 under Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (EME), had 17 tracks with collaborations with Wande Coal, Skales, Banky W, and D’Prince.

It also featured hits such as ‘Holla At Your Boy’, ‘No Lele’, ‘Pakurumo’, ‘Tease Me’, ‘Oluwa Lo Ni’, and ‘Don’t Dull’. The ‘Ojuelegba’ hitmaker thanked God for the album’s success and teased a possible commemorative event with the post, ‘Superstar Pop up show’.

“13 years since superstar, first album. I am thankful for all God’s blessings, a healthy family, and a blessed life. Love God,” he wrote.

The 33-year-old rose to the limelight after releasing ‘Holla at Your Boy’, the lead single from his debut studio album, Superstar, which also spawned the singles ‘Tease Me/Bad Guys’ and ‘Don’t Dull’.

