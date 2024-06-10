Akinsowon Edwin, a Nigerian chef and accountant, is embarking on a unique journey to set a Guinness Record. His attempt? An 82-hour grill-a-thon in Lagos this weekend.

The Guinness world record for the longest barbecue marathon is 80 hours, achieved by Jan Greeff (USA & South Africa) in association with Char-Broil, LLC., at an event in Columbus, Georgia, USA, on 27 April 2014.

Over three days, Mr Greeff cooked 1,000 hotdogs, 200 corn kernels, 104 chicken pieces, 558 burgers, and 526 boerewors (South African sausage).

Mr Edwin, an indigene of Ondo State, drawing from his diverse background and motivated by a deep-seated belief in achieving the extraordinary, aims to grill for over 82 hours, surpassing 80 hours set by the current record holders.

The chef said he would kick off his grill-a-thon at a venue beside Eric Kayser Restaurant, Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, on 15 June and stop when he breaks the record.

Background

The 48-year-old is not just a chef but a passionate griller and aspiring world champion. His background in accounting and his deep love for the culinary arts have paved the way for his journey from an art student to a record-breaking hopeful. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance and unwavering belief in pursuing one’s passion.

When asked about the inspiration behind this ambitious attempt, he shared, “Though I was an art student in secondary school and later studied accounting in higher education, I found my true calling in the restaurant business. Learning to grill from my grandfather in Ondo town ignited my passion for barbecue.”

His journey towards this record-breaking attempt began two years ago. He said he envisioned himself as a world champion, and working in a restaurant solidified his dream of achieving greatness through grilling.

To ensure his success, he enlisted the help of an expert trainer last year, who dedicated a month to honing his grilling skills.

Despite significant hurdles such as financial constraints and a demanding work ethic, the chef’s determination remains unshaken. His unwavering focus on his goal is a source of inspiration for all aspiring record-breakers.

Details

According to him, he must grill in a public area to break the record, adhering to specific guidelines set by Guinness World Records.

He said: “I plan to grill for more than 82 hours, using only charcoal as modern grilling machines are prohibited. The event will be open to the public, and I’ll have a medical certificate to ensure the quality and safety of the food. Guinness allows only rest breaks, not sleeping time. I aim to remain active for the full four days,” he stated.

Additionally, he said the Lagos State government is providing emergency services to ensure safety, and all foods prepared will undergo government approval to maintain high standards.

Moral support, community response

Staying motivated during such a demanding task is no small feat. Mr Edwin relies on the unwavering support of his mother and colleagues in the culinary space. Despite the lack of widespread support, he remains hopeful and determined.

Not only does the chef aspire to break the Guinness World Record, but he also intends to share his experience and techniques with others. His teaching background from his institution days will be a valuable asset in this endeavour, making his journey a collective one.

When asked about celebrating the record-breaking achievement, he smiled and said, “Let the day come first, and you’ll see.

“My determination to break the Guinness World Record for the longest barbecue marathon will be a testament to my dedication, resilience and unshakable belief in my dreams. The event promises to be an inspiring showcase of skill, determination and community spirit, featuring free barbeque, drinks, games, music and entertainment, giving away and lots more.

On a parting note, he shared some simple yet profound advice for aspiring record-breakers: “Never lose hope. Start planning and believe in your dreams. Your belief will make it happen even when the odds are against you.”

