They say first love never dies; you can put out the flames, but the spark will always remain; this seems true for filmmaker Kazim Adeoti and his first wife, Oluwafunsho Asiwaju.

Contrary to popular belief, Adeoti and Oluwafunsho are still married, despite his second marriage to Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe in March 2022.

Mrs Adeoti, a fashion designer, lives in Minnesota, USA, while Adeoti, who used to live with her and their children, moved to Nigeria.

Mrs Adeoti is a mother of four and a notable fashion designer, owning Asiwaju Couture.

Since Adeoti’s marriage to Aigbe, his first wife has stayed out of the public eye. That was until a recent video showed the couple partying together at a Saturday wedding in Minnesota, US.

The recent online video shows the couple sharing a rare moment, drawing significant attention.

It is the first time the couple has been spotted together in public since actress Mercy Aigbe joined the picture in 2022.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

In the video, Mrs Adeoti is seated calmly and elegantly dressed in traditional golden attire. Her husband, Adeoti, adorned in a white Agbada and blue cap, is accompanied by two other men.

The trio is seen lavishly spraying dollar notes on Mrs Adeoti while dancing to live band music.

The occasion was Saturday’s wedding ceremony of Prince Leke Ijiyode’s daughter. Mr Ijiyode is the Sooko Omolaso to the Ooni of Ife. The second wife, Aigbe, was absent but did not hesitate to comment on her husband’s Instagram, indicating that she planned to attend the wedding.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported on the controversy surrounding Aigbe and Adeoti’s marriage.

The actress, who had been married twice, confirmed her third marriage to the filmmaker on 23 January 2022 and publicly unveiled their relationship the following day.

Backstory

Mrs Adeoti accused the actress of starting a relationship with her husband while her (Mercy’s) son, Juwon, was just five months old.

The actress bore Juwon for her ex-husband, hotelier and car magnate Asiwaju Gentry.

Mrs Adeoti further alleged that the actress was still married to Mr Gentry when she began her intimate relationship with Adeoti.

Nonetheless, the actress converted to Islam after marrying Adeoti in 2022.

After her marriage, the famous Yoruba actress changed her name to Hajia Meenah.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

