American star actor and media personality Nick Canon is in the news for insuring his testicles for $10 million, Billboard is reporting.

Over the years, Nick has built a reputation for being fertile, having fathered 12 children with his women.

The well-known comedian has children from various relationships, including twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

He also has a son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi and a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with LaNisha Cole. Additionally, Cannon is the father of two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen, who sadly passed away at five months old in December 2021 after battling brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, born on 14 December 2022.

This reality has been a part of his life, often used for humour, but he has embraced it all. It has never hindered him, as he has remained a dedicated father and co-parent to all five women. The news of this unique insurance policy came to light when Dr Squatch, a Men’s personal care brand, revealed that they had collaborated with Nick to secure a $10 million insurance policy through MMA/Momentous Insurance brokerage.

Testicle insurance

Based on information from Billboard, the Los Angeles-based company used its ‘Ball Valuation Tool’ to evaluate Nick’s value, bestowing upon him the prestigious title of “Most Valuable Balls in the World.”

The brand further utilised the information as a promotional strategy for their new “Ball Care Line.”

Dr Squatch’s Ball Valuation Tool prompts customers to complete a survey containing inquiries regarding size, bedroom prowess, hygiene, grooming habits, and any past incidents. The responses provided are then utilised to calculate the worth of the individual’s testicles.

In response to the declaration, the 43-year-old public figure remarked: “Critics may suggest that it’s time for me to cease expanding my family and retire my exceptional sperm, but I am reaffirming my commitment to these valuable assets and my prospective offspring.”

He also thanked Dr Squatch for giving him the honourary title. He said, “You’re Giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!”

Nick is not the first celebrity to insure a body part. Mariah Carey, his ex-wife and mother of two of his 12 children, had $35 million insurance policies on her legs and her voice. Rihanna also insured her legs for $1 million through Gillette. The late Tina Turner had a $3.2 million policy on her renowned legs.

