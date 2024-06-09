How D’banj influenced Jenifa’s sequel – Funke Akindele

Actress Funke Akindele recounted how singer D’banj gave her money and encouraged her to create a sequel to ‘Jenifa’ at a dinner celebrating D’banj’s 20th anniversary in Lagos State.

In 2008, she released ‘Jenifa’ as a two-part movie. She then released the first sequel in 2011, ‘The Return of Jenifa’.

The 46-year-old revealed that the ‘Oliver Twist’ hitmaker initiated a career-changing conversation with her after she stopped producing subsequent content on ‘Jenifa’.

Akindele, who won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in ‘Jenifa,’ said she could not feature D’banj in the movie as intended because the singer was not around during production.

She said: “In 2009, we developed the ‘Jenifa’ brand. Following the significant success, it garnered immense love from everyone. I was in the midst of it all, witnessing the celebrations. Then, Mr Foli Coker extended an invitation to his club, expressing, ‘I want to host you. You are very hardworking. I love ‘Jenifa’. Come with your cast and crew members.’

“So, we accepted the invitation, and that’s when I met D’banj for the first time. He greeted me with, ‘I am here to serenade you.’ We danced joyfully, and he even shared his number with me. Later, he took me aside and asked, ‘Why did you let Jenifa go like that? Is there another Jenifa?’ I explained that it was over. He insisted, ‘That is the brand you can figure out for the rest of your life.’ I was puzzled by his words.

“He emphasised that Jenifa had to return, assuring me that nothing bad had happened to her and that she would awaken from the dream. He encouraged me to contact him for any needed support, promising, ‘I will give you support. When you have a brand, you feed on the brand. You milk the brand very well. Make money out of it.’ He generously gave me some money from his pocket, saying, ‘Go and write another ‘Jenifa’. I support you with this money.’ I was moved to tears by his gesture, without any strings attached. So, I filmed and wrote it. Unfortunately, he was unavailable to film the ‘Return of Jenifa’. Yet, to this day, the brand remains relevant.”

How being single revived my career – Korra Obidi

US-based Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi said during an interview on Heroes Diary podcast that her separation from ex-husband Justin Dean positively impacted her career.

The 32-year-old married Mr Dean in 2017, but their marriage ended in March 2022.

The mother-of-two said she had received back-to-back bookings since her marriage ended. The alumna of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) noted that marriage often limits opportunities in the entertainment industry.

She said: “One thing about us humans is that when somebody is married, I don’t know why people don’t like the person anymore. They say, ‘Happy married life,’ and then they say she can’t be on my show, she can’t be in my movie. But now that I am single, I am getting booked back-to-back, so it is good for me. I think being single is advantageous in the industry.

“I want to make a public service announcement. I’m not the only person who got married in Nigeria. My marriage wasn’t even public. All you saw was one post on Instagram saying Korra is taken. Now you’re using the marriage to tie my legs. It’s been two years since my divorce; please leave me alone. I am single as a dollar bill, and I am not searching.”

Why I wouldn’t disclose my choice of candidate again – Toyin Abraham

Actress Toyin Abraham, on her X page, vowed not to disclose her political choices of candidate in subsequent elections after being criticised for supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general election.

The 41-year-old mother-of-one was among celebrities who publicly endorsed Bola Tinubu for president. The online interaction started when an X user, Otunba (@ManLikeIcey), asked her to share the plans Mr Tinubu discussed during the campaign.

In response, she said: “You politely asked me so that I will answer you. Of course, I was told and promised good governance and happiness for everyone, which I believe.

“If things didn’t go well, why do I have to be the one to suffer for it? I remember I voted for former President Goodluck Jonathan, and I was bullied, but I didn’t put the blame on anyone after everyone chose Ex-President Mohammadu Buhari. So please, why would they be cursing and trolling me every time? I have faced my life and career because I am not a politician, and I’m not in government; I have learned my lesson never to be open with my choice again.”

In 2003, the actress debuted her acting career and gained popularity for her roles in Alani Baba Labake and Ijakumo, among others.

Why I didn’t believe in girlfriend concept – Layi Wasabi

Skit maker Isaac Olayiwola, known as Layi Wasabi, revealed during an interview on the ‘Is This Seat Taken?’ podcast with actress Chinasa Anukam that he preferred the term ‘partnership’ to ‘girlfriend’.

The winner of Best Online Content Creator at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards said he initiated a relationship with ‘courtship’.

He said, “I do not believe in the concept of a girlfriend. I believe in partnership. I do not believe in that phase of girlfriends. I start with courtship. I have to see the wife in the person from the beginning,”

Layi Wasabi began his comedy career as a teenager and was known for blending Nigerians’ societal issues and everyday challenges into content.

Portable disses Saida Boj in his upcoming track

Controversial singer Portable criticised social media influencer Saida Boj in his upcoming (title undisclosed) song for her views on relationships and money during an interview on ‘The Honest Bunch podcast’.

The 30-year-old singer shared a snippet of the soon-to-be-released track on his Instagram page.

The song’s lyrics stated: ‘Who bought you an iPhone can’t buy you food. You’re hot on status but begging in someone’s DM. If you spoil your private parts because of money, you’ll face the consequences.

“Saida Boj has spoiled the private part (vagina). Don’t spoil your private part because of money, and don’t ruin tomorrow because of today, as it’ll later become yours.”

The Zeh Nation boss, currently in the United States for his seven-day tour, did not disclose the song’s release date.

Similarly, ‘Zazzu Zeh’ hitmaker revealed that Davido gifted him a brand-new pair of luxurious Dior sneakers during their dinner hangout in Atlanta.

Portable shared photos and videos of their outing, where he was seen beaming with excitement.

Before the hangout, Portable said he was told to fight the ‘Assurance’ hitmaker, but he refused because Davido had helped him in the past.

He said, “Don’t fight your helper. They pushed me to fight with Davido, but I didn’t listen to them because I’m loyal to my helper. Once I see Davido, I’m blessed.”

Tems’ prison experience

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems recounted her ordeal in Ugandan prison as a blessing in disguise during an interview with Angie Martinez of Power 105.1 FM, New York.

In December 2020, authorities apprehended, charged, and subsequently imprisoned Tems and Omah Lay in Uganda for their participation in a concert held at Speke Resort in Kampala, which allegedly violated COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

Tems emphasised that she wouldn’t have known what prisoners were going through if she hadn’t experienced it herself. The 28-year-old insisted they didn’t break COVID-19 rules but were set up.

She said: “I spent two nights in prison. I thought I wasn’t going to come out. I thought maybe I was going through it for a reason. Perhaps this is for me to help the people in prison. It was wild, I’m not going to lie. I was settling in because I adapt quickly. The prison was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I feel honoured to have had because otherwise, I would never have thought about these people, and to be in their presence was very humbling.

“We didn’t break the [COVID-19] rules. It was basically like a set-up. We went to Uganda, and I had a show there. It was during the COVID-19 year, but they had opened things up then. They had just had a rally in Uganda. People were going out. It wasn’t on lockdown. It was the aftermath. And the organisers said they had the permit, so they sent us the permit. Everything was cool. And we went there, and there was this particular artist; I’m not sure now what his role was, but he was threatening Nigerian artists that they shouldn’t come. And after the show, the police arrived. They weren’t in uniforms.

“They just knocked on my hotel room. My manager and I were eating lunch or dinner. And they just came and said we should follow them, and my manager was like he would go with them. So, he went with them. But they came back upstairs to pick me up. So, it was like, who called them? Later, I found out that there was something weird. That was so scary.”

The songstress became famous after being featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single ‘Essence’.

Why I stop criticising Nigerian govt – Falz

Rapper Falz, during a private listening party for his latest extended play (EP) ‘Before The Feast’, said he stopped criticising the government to avoid being the bearer of complaints.

The human rights activist lawyer Femi Falana’s son was known for criticising the government with his songs addressing bad governance and societal ills, such as ‘Wehdone Sir’, ‘Child of the World’, ‘Talk’, and ‘Mr Yakubu’ among others.

The 33-year-old said, “I do not want that guy to get to a point where he is seen as a guy that will always complain’. I do not ever want to get to that point. That’s why I’m pausing. I want to rearrange how I approach it. So how am I doing it? Am I doing it in a way that makes everybody feel sad? We already know that we are in trouble. Why am I further immersing you in that emotion? I want to lift you out of that emotion somehow, and that’s what I’m trying to do.

“What differentiates this project from my other works? Maybe it’s the absence of any attack or commentary on current events. As I said, given the theme and direction, such would have been out of place. I don’t think there’s even a mention, even lyrically, that I can recall right now. That’s definitely what sets this project apart from the rest.”

The Lagos-born singer began his career in 2009 and became popular after the release of ‘Marry Me’ featured vocals from Poe and Yemi Alade.

Actor Wale Ojo’s future wife

Actor Wole Ojo, on his Instagram page, expressed shame that his missing rib (future wife) had still not found him.

The alumnus of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) declared that his future wife should be ashamed for not finding him as he celebrated his 40th birthday.

The 39-year-old shared a video clip on Instagram, captioning it: “How I snuck into 40 yesterday. The fourth floor was conquered! Dear future wife, shame on you for still not finding me.”

The Benin-born actor rose to fame in 2009 after winning the fourth edition of the Amstel Malta Box Office reality show.

Fashion stylist Teni Oluwo is dead

Fashion stylist Teni ‘Style Territory’ Oluwo died at 35. Her sister, Adetoke Oluwo, also a fashion influencer, broke the news on her Instagram stories without disclosing the cause of death.

Adetoke described her sister as her pillar of strength, positively changing her life.

Adetoke wrote: “Omoteniola, you do this one. I thought I was a strong person, but I realised you have always been my strength. My pillar of strength. How can I be talking about you in the past tense? It would help if you were out of your mind to think you could leave me like this. This year in particular.

“Why didn’t you leave when we were suffering and hustling up and down in Lagos? I’d have understood. Why now? When you should be enjoying your life. What will happen to all the planned trips and our life goals? I used to hear of grief, but Teni, you should have waited for me to get back to see you. You thought I wouldn’t be able to take it, I’m sure, but Teni, my heart is broken. I can’t take this. I can’t feel my heart, Teni. You promised me you’d be with me forever. You said you got me for life. How dare you leave me now.

“At just 35 years. It would help if you were out of your mind. Who will guide me through life? Who will preach to me? You know I only listen to you. No wonder your last words were, “Never respond in fear”. Temi, I can’t keep that promise; I better pick up your call. I know you don’t like calls, but at least message me back and say this is a joke; you are only testing my pain. Teni, my heart can’t take this; I’m not strong.

“One thing I know is you have changed my life. You came into this world for that purpose: to change my life completely. I know you will not want me to cry anymore; I don’t even have tears. I have questions. I love you forever, Omoteniola, and nobody will ever take your place in my heart.”

Teni, born in 1989, was a writer, fashion journalist, and TV producer whose work was recognised globally. She was featured in Vogue Magazine.

Paul Okoye vs Saida Boj

Controversial social media influencer Saida Boj criticised singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, for accusing her of corrupting young girls.

Rudeboy’s Instagram page addressed the issue of young girls being misled on social media nowadays. His remark came after Saida discussed exchanging money for love on ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast.

“As long as you continue to allow some of these idiots to influence your daughters to bill men and know their worth, more girls will continue to fall victim,” Rudeboy wrote on his Instagram.

Saida, believing the comments were directed at her, went on her Instagram page to criticise the musician. She blamed him for leaving his ex-wife, Anita, to follow his new wife, Ivy Ifeoma.

She wrote: “I heard someone say that an artiste with dreadlocks claimed I was corrupting your daughters. Dude, why do you think your new wife chose to marry you? What did your ex-wife, who used to understand you, gain? Didn’t you betray her for a gold digger like me?

“I mean, it’s not like you’re handsome or have a certain swag to make that beautiful model marry you; the smart girl came for the money, bruh. Help me convey to her that I am proud of her. You’re an older man; don’t think like a boy under 20. One more thing, always be polite when speaking to ladies, and do not be rude.”

Mercy Eke’s N100 million

Former BBNaija star Mercy Eke disclosed she had over N100 million in her Heritage Bank account after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revoked the bank’s operating licence.

Eke, the 2020 winner of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award for ‘Best Dressed Female’, revealed she opened the account because the bank sponsored the fourth edition of the BBNaija reality show, which she won.

She tweeted: “I don’t know how to react to this. I have been hoping for the best, thinking there’s a way out, Heritage Bank. I do and have above 100 million with them. It was the bank that sponsored BBNaija during my set. For them to pay our money, we were advised to open an account with them.

“Stupid me went ahead and funded the account. I’m full of regrets right now.

She (my bank manager) lured me into fixing my money, knowing there had been issues with the bank. I don’t have words for her; I blame myself.”Korra Obidi

The 33-year-old said she submitted a notice to the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Commission to retrieve her money.

The Imo-born was famous after winning season 4 of BBNaija in October 2019 as the first woman to win the reality show.

Helen Paul’s controversial post

Comedienne Helen Paul, on her Instagram,am page, suggested that women’s salaries should be paid to their spouses’ bank accounts.

The 46-year-old wrote: “I think women’s salaries should be paid directly to their husband’s bank account. My fellow women, what do you think?”

The United States-based Nigerian was famous as a naughty comic character on the radio programme ‘Wetin Dey’ on Radio Continental 102.3FM, Lagos, and was known on the programme as ‘Tatafo’.

Actress Biola Adebayo confirmed death of Nike, one of her podcast interviewees

Actress Biola Adebayo confirmed the death of Nike, who disclosed on her podcast ‘Talk to B’ she’s sexually abused by her uncle and cousin at fiveyearsr old.

Late Nike said the sexual assault on her led to her buying dogs to satisfy her addicted sexual desire.

Adebayo on her Instagram page said Nike committed suicide. The mother-of-one shared a note sent to her by the deceased’s friend, identified as Folorunsho.

She wrote: “For the first time in my life, I feel like a failure. Nike died. The lady I just interviewed who said she slept with dogs committed suicide. People heard her story. They abused me. They said we formulated the story that they were not real. I gave her a listening ear, but she didn’t tell me she was going to die. She committed suicide. I sent her number to the therapists. I didn’t know she was going to commit suicide.”

Singer Flavour’s dad’s burial

Singer Chinedu ‘Flavour N’abania’ Okoli buried his father, Benjamin Okoli, in Enugu State.

The ‘Ijele’ crooner shared a video on his Instagram, welcoming the former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, Obi Cubana, rapper Phyno, and other celebrities to the burial.

The 40-year-old singer began his musical career as a drummer for a local church and became popular for his hit song ‘Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix)’.

