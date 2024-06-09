Temi Otedola secured an ambassadorial deal less than a month after her older sister, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, was appointed King’s Trust International Ambassador to the British monarch, King Charles III.

Temi, daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola, was appointed the first-ever Nigerian Digital Brand Ambassador for L’Oréal Paris makeup.

Following her appointment, she joins the ranks of Kendall Jenner and Viola Davis who are also ambassadors for the brand.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, L’Oréal Paris, a leading cosmetics company, called the partnership with Temi ‘historic’.

L’Oréal Paris is a multinational personal care company headquartered in Clichy, Hauts-de-Seine in France, which developed activities in the field, concentrating on hair colour, skincare, sun protection, make-up, perfume, and hair care.

“Standing alongside fellow ambassadors, including Kendall Jenner and Viola Davis, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in celebrating beauty in all its forms across the African continent and reaffirms L’Oréal Paris’s commitment to diversity and empowerment.

“As the face of L’Oréal Paris Makeup, Temi will headline the latest Infallible Makeup Range campaigns, showcasing her unique style and celebrating the diverse beauty of Africa.”

Justification

Issima Oniangue, L’Oréal Paris’ General Manager for Make-up in Sub-Saharan Africa, praised Temi’s unique style, confidence, and passion for beauty, stating that she perfectly captures the company’s values of empowerment and sophistication.

Ms Oniangue added that the partnership marks a new chapter in beauty for the region, focusing on innovation and trends while celebrating the unique beauty of African women across the continent.

“We are excited to inspire and bring the best of beauty to every corner of the continent. As the #1 Beauty Brand Worldwide, L’Oréal Paris has empowered women for more than 110 years with our state-of-the-art products backed by scientific advances. Their partnerships and initiatives are dedicated to promoting equal rights and self-esteem,” she said.

“‘Because I’m worth it’, the L‘Oréal Paris slogan coined in 1971, is no less relevant today. For many years, it has honoured extraordinary women who volunteer their time to serve their communities. Temi Otedola’s journey with L’Oréal Paris Makeup promises to celebrate beauty, empowerment, and cultural richness, resonating with audiences across Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.”

The most complex secret to keep

Expressing her excitement on Instagram, the 28-year-old described her appointment as unbelievable, noting that she was elated to become the first-ever Nigerian ambassador for L’Oreal.

Temi, who played the role of Moremi Oluwa in the 2020 film ‘Citation’, said she was excited to share L’Oréal’s iconic products, stating that the L’Oréal woman is empathetic, unapologetic, and infallible.

“I’m honoured to be the first Nigerian representing LOréal across Africa and on a global stage. This has been the hardest secret to keep for the last six months. She’s Worth It! I can still remember playing with my mom’s L‘Oréal Lipstick and Mascara”, she added.

The 2021 Ghana Movie Awards winner for ‘Best Actress’ in a Leading Role said her appointment was a dream come true.

Temi, who is married to singer Mr Eazi, said she was excited about the moments and milestones she will create with the L’Oréal family.

She said: “Words cannot describe how honoured I am to partner with L’Oréal Paris Makeup. L’Oréal Paris was amongst the first beauty products I was introduced to as a young girl playing with my mother’s makeup.

“I have grown up loving their products and deeply respecting the company’s values and vision. The L’Oréal Paris woman is someone I deeply resonate with—confident, unapologetic, and always striving to make a difference in the world. I’m so excited to begin this beautiful journey with a brand that truly inspires me.”

L’Oréal Paris

As of 31 December 2023, L’Oréal Paris is jointly owned by the Bettencourt family, international institutional investors, Nestlé, French institutional investors, individual shareholders, and employees.

Recent data indicates that L’Oréal is currently the world’s largest cosmetics company. As of March 2024, the French company has a market value of $252.75 billion. It owns popular brands such as Maybelline, Garnier, and Urban Decay. This represents a 5% decline from its $266.18 billion valuation at the end of 2023.

On 2 August 2023, the company announced that it was ranked 370th on Fortune magazine’s Global 500 list of the world’s largest companies by revenue for 2023.

