Maureen Esisi, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, has made a surprising revelation. Despite their marriage ending in 2019, she insists they are “technically” still married.

Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi were wedded in 2015, capturing the hearts of fans and the entertainment industry. However, their relationship took a shocking turn, culminating in a highly publicised split in 2019.

In May 2022, Mr Chukwujekwu moved forward with his life, celebrating a traditional wedding with Winifred Akhuemokhan in Benin City, Edo State.

The couple followed up with a white wedding in June at Christ Embassy Church in Lagos, officiated by the church’s founder, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Yet, in a recent episode of ‘The House Chronicles’ podcast, Ms Esisi maintained that their divorce was never legally finalised.

She maintains they were not officially divorced, as she didn’t sign any legal documents.

Ms Esisi accused her ex-in-laws of encouraging their separation despite advising her against exiting the union earlier.

She said, “I would call his mum, and she would explain why we cannot divorce. She would say, ‘It [divorce] is not of the Lord. Don’t worry, he will get better.’ And then, magically, he said he was done. And the same you guys [in-laws] that told me every year to stay, how come your son comes up to you and says that he’s done, and surprisingly, you throw God out of the way?

“My separation happened way before it became public. Books do not divorce me. Technically, we are still married. When you say you’re divorced, you’ve signed papers, right?” Our marriage ended long before it became public. All I did was defend him, and I wasn’t defending him because I wanted the marriage to work. But regardless of all that happened, I will never stop saying he is a good person.”

Ms Esisi, a Nigerian fashion designer and social media influencer, continues to engage with her audience about her experiences and perspectives on marriage. At the same time, her estranged husband remains silent on the matter.

