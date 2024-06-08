The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International (MFM) has denied being behind the ‘unjust’ nine-year jail term of its former members Femi Jimoh and Caleb Oloruntele.

Mr Jimoh, an MFM ex-pastor, alleged during a Yoruba Gidi TV interview on 24 May that the church’s (MFM) founder, Daniel Olukoya, “imprisoned him for almost a decade without trial on charges of armed robbery”.

Mr Jimoh alleged that the church fabricated charges (murder, conspiracy, armed robbery and felony) against him after he met Pastor Olukoya’s chief security officer, Michael Gbadamosi, at a traditional healer’s residence in Osogbo, Osun State.

Mr Jimoh said he was surprised to see Mr Gbadamosi at the healing home (native doctor) and didn’t know the purpose of his (Mr Gbadamosi’s) visit.

He further alleged that his family’s pleas to Mr Olukoya for his release were met with the condition of pleading guilty in court.

Furthermore, he alleged that MFM’s members are unforgiving and mean. He claimed that a DPO (name undisclosed) shot him in the leg while he was being tortured.

Additionally, Mr Oloruntele, a former usher at the church, during his interview on Yoruba Gidi TV, alleged that Pastor Olukoya ordered the police to shoot him for refusing to testify against a pastor he identified as Femi Agboola.

Mr Oloruntele claimed that he was prosecuted in 2008 without any substantial evidence supporting the allegations (murder and stealing) against him.

MFM’s response

Reacting to these allegations via a statement sent to Premium Times, MFM’s Chief Legal Adviser, Davidson Adejuwon, said the allegations were false, mischievous, misleading, and cruel.

Mr Adejuwon said the false statements made by Mr Jimoh and Mr Oloruntele have created misconceptions among the public.

The lawyer clarified that the claim that the church and its General Overseer jailed Mr Oloruntele and Mr Jimoh for nine years despite pleas was false.

Mr Adejuwon disclosed that the court’s judgment on the criminal trial stated that they (duo) were granted bail but failed to meet the bail conditions.

He said, “Clearly, all that was expected of Mr Jimoh, his mother and relatives, as well as Caleb and his relatives, was to get credible sureties to meet the bail condition, which does not include payment of any sum as being misunderstood by the majority of people who are not lawyers. Is it not curious to push a narrative that Dr Olukoya, the General Overseer, locked them up when all members of their family refused to get the two individuals nine years to stand as their sureties for them to be released?

“MFM is a responsible church that seriously takes all its members’ welfare, safety, and security. As such, a case of planned armed attack on credible intelligence against the church, which could have led to the death of any member, cannot be treated and handled internally by the church. We must report such issues to the law enforcement agency saddled with investigating and dealing with them. And that was exactly what we did as a responsible church.”

According to the church’s lawyer, what transpired at the police station and during the trial was beyond the church’s control.

He noted that, as a criminal matter, it was a case between the state and the defendants.

Backstory

Mr Adejuwon stated that while Mr Jimoh was working with the ministry, he committed several offences at every branch where he was posted.

He said Mr Jimoh was redeployed back to the headquarters for internal discipline, hoping he would change, but he never did.

He added that Mr Jimoh’s false allegations had generated mixed reactions among Nigerians and tarnished the church’s image.

According to him, the ex-pastor, along with Mr Oloruntele, planned to rob the church and steal the ‘First Fruit Offering.’

“The MFM Church and its General Overseer, Dr Daniel Olukoya, did not jail Mr Femi Jimoh, Caleb Oloruntele, or any other person for nine years or any period. What purpose will it serve, or what does the church stand to gain by framing up two of its ministers? It is absurd to imagine that a church as big as MFM will go so low to frame up two of its pastors just because of a claim (which is false) that a Chief Security Officer (CSP) of the church was seen in a herbalist house.

“MFM Church and its General Overseer, Dr. Olukoya, remains committed to the welfare as well as spiritual and physical wellbeing and development of its members and humanity at large.

Corroborating the church’s story, three men whom Jimoh approached to join him in the robbery attack narrated how they discreetly recorded their conversations with him and how they were able to save the church from the deadly attack.”

Mr Adejuwon noted that the three men, Akeem Momodu, aka Omojomolo, Adebayo Fatai, aka Aboki, and Tajudeen Oseni, known as Orji, whom Mr Jimoh believed were his accomplices, said they were merely playing along to expose his evil plan.

Mr Adejuwon said Mr Gbadamosi, whom the ex-pastor claimed he met at a native doctor’s place, said he has never been to Ogbomoso town, let alone visited an herbalist there.

