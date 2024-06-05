Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, had a recent media interview with an unnamed London-based blogger, which landed him in more trouble.

On Monday, officers from the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos State, questioned him concerning a petition filed by a famous Lagos monarch, Oba Saheed Elegushi.

Punch newspaper quoted Mr Aloba’s legal team lead, Monisola Odumosu, as saying that the police interrogated him for cyberbullying, cyberstalking, and criminal defamation.

Ms Odumosu stated that the petition followed Mr Aloba’s recent interview.

It partly read: “During the interview, Mr Aloba granted the London-based blogger (name not mentioned), it was alleged that he said, ‘… his son was bullied and killed on the instruction of Oba Elegushi and that it was one Sam Larry that was sent to do the job…’”

Mr Elegushi has since dissociated himself from Sam Larry (Naira Marley’s associate) and refuted the allegation he fathered Liam (Mohbad’s son) in a statement.

On Sunday, Mr Aloba, on his official TikTok account, revealed that a petition about him was being circulated online, though he claimed he had yet to be officially served.

Mohbad’s father, who honoured the invitation on Monday, expressed his determination to uncover the truth surrounding the death of his son.

“The matter is under investigation by the Nigerian police, Zone 2. I find it incredible that such a petition is being circulated online. I continue to learn for the general public’s support to get justice,” he said.

Mohbad died on 12 September 2023 and was exhumed for autopsy to discover his cause of death.

Although the autopsy conducted couldn’t ascertain his cause of death, his father insisted on justice before he buried him.

In a recent appearance on Oyinmomo TV, he claimed to know his son’s killers and said he would point out the killers after DNA was carried out on Liam, his grandson.

The Aloba family’s attorney said Mr Aloba clarified he had no intention of defaming or engaging in cyberbullying and cyberstalking against Oba Elegushi but was merely seeking justice for his late son.

Ms Odumosu noted that Mohbad’s father further clarified he lacked evidence to support the allegations against the monarch, aside from the petition written by Mohbad and their phone conversations.

According to Ms Odumosu, Oba Elegushi, who was present at the meeting, demanded a retraction from Mohbad’s father.

“In fairness to Oba Elegushi, he only demanded the retraction of the defaming statements made by Mr Aloba on social media. Mr Aloba was never arrested or detained. He was granted bail without stress. It is important to note that Mr Aloba is still grieving the death of his son. He just lost a single star in the family firmament.

“Any grieving parent may, on the spur of the moment, make statements that may tend to be unreasonable. We only need to understand the geographical circumstances giving rise to his utterances.”

