On Sunday, operatives of the Hisbah Command in Kano State arrested controversial TikToker and musician Abubakar Ibrahim, aka G-Fresh Al’ameen, for alleged inappropriate remarks.
The Kano State indigene, who has a diploma in journalism, joined the music business in 2015. Not a stranger to controversies, in 2023 speculations were rife that he was romantically involved with Sadiya Haruna, a prominent social media user, and that they were secretly married.
Daily Trust reports that Aliyu Usman, an officer in charge of the board’s surveillance unit, said G-Fresh was arrested for incorrectly reciting Al-Fatiha( the first chapter of the Quran) during the last Sallah celebration on 11 April.
Mr Usman said the ‘Kano to California’ crooner was arrested at his residence in the Badawa area of the state.
|
He said: “He has been hiding for long, and we have been extending invitations to him. I have called him on the phone several times, telling him to come for counselling based on the instructions of the Commandant General, but he refused.
“We have no option but to go after him and arrest him. He is now in our custody after we got him today (Sunday) in his room and is undergoing an investigation.”
READ ALSO: FLASHBACK: 41-year-old news headline shows how history is repeated in Kano emirate crisis
Mr Usman added that G-Fresh will be charged to court on Monday. However, information about his court appearance seems to be sketchy as of press time.
G-Fresh, a hip-hop artist, was well-known for collaborating with his brother, Al-ameen, who’s into R&B.
They became famous after releasing the albums Forget Your Enemies and No Pain, No Gain.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999