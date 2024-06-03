On Sunday, operatives of the Hisbah Command in Kano State arrested controversial TikToker and musician Abubakar Ibrahim, aka G-Fresh Al’ameen, for alleged inappropriate remarks.

The Kano State indigene, who has a diploma in journalism, joined the music business in 2015. Not a stranger to controversies, in 2023 speculations were rife that he was romantically involved with Sadiya Haruna, a prominent social media user, and that they were secretly married.

Daily Trust reports that Aliyu Usman, an officer in charge of the board’s surveillance unit, said G-Fresh was arrested for incorrectly reciting Al-Fatiha( the first chapter of the Quran) during the last Sallah celebration on 11 April.

Mr Usman said the ‘Kano to California’ crooner was arrested at his residence in the Badawa area of the state.

He said: “He has been hiding for long, and we have been extending invitations to him. I have called him on the phone several times, telling him to come for counselling based on the instructions of the Commandant General, but he refused.

“We have no option but to go after him and arrest him. He is now in our custody after we got him today (Sunday) in his room and is undergoing an investigation.”

Mr Usman added that G-Fresh will be charged to court on Monday. However, information about his court appearance seems to be sketchy as of press time.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

G-Fresh, a hip-hop artist, was well-known for collaborating with his brother, Al-ameen, who’s into R&B.

They became famous after releasing the albums Forget Your Enemies and No Pain, No Gain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

