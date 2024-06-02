Controversial singer Portable has added another title to his hall of fame that includes ‘Ika of Africa’, ‘Amuludun’, ‘Federal Government Liability’, ‘Tony Montana of London’, and ‘Police Ambassador’, among others.

On Saturday, he added Godfather to his aforementioned self-acclaimed titles. He was named the Godfather of the Omotosho Single Mothers Association (OSMA).

Single mothers association brings together women raising children without a spouse or partner present in their lives. This could be due to divorce, separation, or never being married to the child’s father.

Portable is married to Bewaji. He’s the father of children with three other women: actress Ashabi Simple, Honey Berry, and another woman (name remains unknown).

Portable was bestowed with the title on 1 June at an event organised by the association (OSMA).

The singer’s appointment has sparked buzz on social media, with waves of amusement and curiosity.

The ‘Zazzu Zeh’ coroner shared the video on his Instagram page, where he was appointed the OSMA Godfather.

In the video, Portable is seen wearing a green cap and a white shirt, similar to OSMA members.

The single mothers said their association is duly registered with chapters across the globe.

“We are in Canada, London, Australia, Dubai, Libya, Cairo (Egypt), and America, among other places. We are single mothers in the Omotosho chapter and appointed Omo Olalomi our Godfather. We shall reap the fruit of our children, and none of our children shall be found wanting.”

The single mothers prayed that the singer’s glory would not fade into darkness.

Portable’s official identity card, issued to him with registration number 7275162, reveals he holds dual roles as godfather and International Governor of the association.

Abandoned children’s father

In the video, Portable declared himself as a father figure to the children of single mothers.

He said: “They have finally appointed me as Godfather of Single Mothers, and these are international. Let their faces show very well in the camera. Don’t you know that single mothers should be witches because of their children?

“Don’t you know that my mother is a witch? I’m the Godfather of single mothers, which means I’m the father of the single mothers’ children.”

The ‘Zazzu Zeh’ crooner appreciated the single mothers for considering him worthy.

The appointment of the 30-year-old singer came weeks after he was granted bail following his arrest for allegedly purchasing an N27 million G-Wagon and failing to pay the remaining balance.

Upon his release from police custody, he ignited social media with a snippet of his upcoming song, ‘Spiderman’, which detailed his arrest by the police.

Reactions

The appointment of the Ogun-born singer has elicited various reactions.

Here are some reactions on X.

