Why I underwent weight-loss surgery – Real Warri Pikin

Comedienne and actress Anita Asuoha, known as Real Warri Pikin, revealed that an embarrassing incident with an automated bank security system prompted her to undergo weight-loss surgery.

The Daily Post newspaper said Real Warri Pikin disclosed this during a function. Last year, Real Warri Pikin shared pictures on her social media handles showing the successful results of her weight-loss surgery.

The 34-year-old said: “When I was plus-sized, one of the reasons I decided to do weight-loss surgery was because of an embarrassing situation at the bank. I entered through the bank door, and the next thing I heard was, ‘Step back, one at a time, one at a time’. Everyone is saying I look better and younger after the surgery, but they don’t know what I am going through. My breasts have become sloppy.”

She is famous for her roles in ‘School of Thought’, ‘Real Warri Pikin Unfiltered’, and ‘Real Warri Pikin’ One Million Challenge’.

Why I wanted to be like Portable – D’banj

Singer D’banj expressed his desire to be like controversial singer Portable during an interview on The Beat FM in Lagos State. The Koko Master emphasised that everyone needs a touch of Portable in them.

The 43-year-old singer said: “I wish I could be like Portable because he is doing how I used to. You feel something in the night; you call Don Jazzy. You drop it in the morning.

“Remember the way we used to do things back then? But now they tell us to wait two or three weeks and put it on the playlist. Forget that. I believe everyone needs a touch of Portable in them. That’s what reminds me of the ability to see every situation as an opportunity. They say to succeed in life, you have to be lucky. Luck is an opportunity to discover talent. That’s what we are.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Coalition of Nigerian Orphanages and Children’s Homes applaud Davido’s N300m donation

The Coalition of Orphanages and Children’s Homes in Nigeria (COCHIN) appreciated Davido’s financial support.

In April, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Davido donated N300 million to orphanage homes across Nigeria as part of his annual contribution to the nation.

COCHIN stated that 42 out of the 52 orphanage homes under the coalition benefitted from the funds and praised Davido for his support.

The statement read: “Our heartfelt appreciation for your financial support to the Coalition of Orphanages and Children’s Homes in Nigeria (COCHIN)

We write on behalf of the above association (the umbrella body of Orphanages and Children’s Homes in Nigeria) to acknowledge the receipt of your support funds to our members across the country in February 2024.

“We are pleased to inform you that 42 orphanages out of the 52 under the coalition benefitted from the fund’s support. Permit me to extend our (COCHIN’s) sincere and most profound gratitude for this generous support. We are delighted to note that no other Nigerian has ever done this for the orphanages, and neither has the government given us such generous support.

“This support, which demonstrates your commitment to social responsibility and loving care to these forgotten Nigerian children, will go a very long way in making a profound impact in their lives. These less privileged children and orphans are grateful that you have done this for them and inspired those of us who are the managers in implementing sustainable caregiving initiatives generally.

“While assuring you of our dedication to ensuring judicious use of the resources, we exercise no doubt that you will continue to be a beacon of hope for the less privileged. Do accept the warm regards of our highest esteem. May our God increase you in every aspect and grant you good health.”

Wizkid endorsed Ayra Starr’s album

Wizkid endorsed Ayra Starr’s sophomore album, ‘The Year I Turned 21,’ on his X page. Ayra Starr is signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records label, with whom he recently had a social media fallout.

In April, Wizkid called Don Jazzy, an influencer. Wizkid shared the album cover and streaming link, with a caption: ‘Superstar [love and eagle emojis]’.

Reacting to the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner tweet, Don Jazzy reposted with the caption: ‘Thanks Big Wiz [eagle emoji].’ This social media gesture indicated that their rift had been resolved.

Yinka Ayefele’s triplet conception

Gospel singer Yinka Ayefele disclosed on ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’ with content creator Bae U Barbie that he impregnated his wife, Temitope Titilope, and she gave birth to their triplets.

In 2019, the singer welcomed a set of triplets, two boys and a girl, with his wife of 19 years.

The 56-year-old stated that he was one of the few men with a spinal cord injury who had been able to have children.

He appreciated God Almighty for the breakthrough, stating that it was uncommon for men with his condition to impregnate a woman, highlighting his situation as exceptional.

He said: “How did I do what? Curious that I impregnated my wife? How did I get three kids? You would have seen pregnant women before. I impregnated my wife, and she got pregnant and had triplets.

“You thought I bought them? I don’t understand what you mean. I know you are curious; you want to talk about my spinal cord injury. Anybody who has a spinal cord injury might not be able to impregnate a lady. Yeah, it’s a fact; it’s one out of a hundred.”

Ayefele began his journalism career with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria in Ibadan. He ventured into music in 1997 after an automobile accident damaged his spinal cord, making him reliant on a wheelchair.

His debut album, ‘Bitter Experience’, gained popularity in 1998.

Your partner isn’t responsible for your needs before marriage – BBNaija Doyin

BBNaija star Doyinsola David, known as Doyin, cautioned ladies not to feel entitled to their partners’ money until marriage.

On her Instagram story, Doyin said that whatever a man did for his partner outside of marriage was an act of generosity.

She emphasised that a man was only obligated to be responsible for his partner once they were married.

She wrote: “I don’t think he’s stingy because he doesn’t randomly give you money. If you have a man who offers to you when you ask, you’re lucky to have a responsible man, but he doesn’t owe you random money just because you are his girlfriend.

“Until a man has married you, he is not obligated to be responsible for you. Whatever he does is out of the generosity of his heart, but you should never feel entitled to his money.

“Don’t let the internet deceive you; it’s nice to have a man who is intentional with his generosity, but it’s not your birthright. There is nothing genetically programmed in a man that makes it easier for him to make money than a woman. Making money is difficult, so no one wants to keep spending ‘randomly.’ If you need random money, please get a job.”

Doyin rose to fame after participating in BBNaija season 7, known as Level Up.

How I funded my films with bank loans – Kunle Afolayan

Actor Kunle Afolayan disclosed that he took a loan to finance some of his films before securing a three-film deal with Netflix in 2021.

During an interview on the Limitless Africa podcast, Afolayan discussed the exciting future of African films taking over streaming platforms in the next five years and urged filmmakers to leverage available resources.

The 49-year-old highlighted the increasing presence of streaming platforms in Nigeria and Africa, emphasising the continent’s unique storytelling methods and perspectives, which have proven highly appealing to Western investors.

He said: “Well, I believe it’s going to improve. Firstly, Netflix isn’t the sole player in Nigeria anymore. Now, you have Amazon [Prime Video] and numerous others attempting to enter the market. Why the interest? It’s because there’s potential here. And that implies there’s potential in Africa. There’s something within the continent.

“So, if we have investors who also respect your creative autonomy, allowing you to narrate stories your way, it’s beneficial for Nigeria and Africa. Unlike in the past, where many Francophone films relied on funding from Europe: France, Germany, Belgium, etc. Although these films had impressive production values, even citizens of those countries often couldn’t access them.

“However, if you’re willing to invest your own money, many people aren’t aware. I financed a film using my funds. I even took out a bank loan, which goes against traditional film funding ethics. But I’ve always explored every avenue to fund films before this Netflix partnership emerged. So, in the next five years, we’ll see more young filmmakers achieving remarkable feats.”

Afolayan made his acting debut in the 1999 political drama Saworoide and became renowned for increasing budgets to enhance the quality of Nollywood movies.

Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko’s wedding anniversary

Ned Nwoko, senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in Delta State, and his wife, actress Regina Daniels, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

The couple shared loved-up photos on their social media handles to commemorate the occasion.

Mr Nwoko wrote: “Happy 5th anniversary to us, baby. It has been a good and eventful five years. And we are just starting.”

However, Regina, on her Instagram page, wrote: “My 5th-anniversary dinner date was unique. I will not trade these five years of genuine love for anything. The absolute best five years of my life was worth it. Naysayers can Say, lovers can Say, and the truth remains. We will still be here in Jesus’ name.

“Happy 5th anniversary, my love. It has been a remarkable five years of marital bliss with much to show. We give all glory to God and pray for many more years to celebrate in love, peace, care, and respect. Our home is indeed blessed.”

On 26 May 2019, Mr Nwoko wedded the actress in Aniocha Local Government Area, Delta State. They are blessed with two boys.

Content creator who accused E-Money of extramarital affairs with late Jnr Pope’s wife arrested

E-Money announced on his Instagram page that police had arrested content creator and blogger Stanley Okoruwa, who accused him of extramarital affairs with Jnr Pope’s widow, Jennifer Awele.

Jnr Pope died on 10 April while filming the ill-fated movie ‘Other Side of Life’, produced by Adanma Luke, and was buried in Enugu in May.

Okoruwa’s arrest came barely a week after E-Money debunked all allegations about having romantic affairs with Jnr Pope’s widow and vowed to take legal action against the accuser.

The content creator admitted to making the video to boost his online followership.

He confessed that his statements about E-Money were false, clarifying that he (E-Money) was not responsible for Jnr Pope’s death or involved in an affair with his wife.

However, the spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, while parading the suspect, stated that he would be prosecuted for cyberbullying and defamation of character.

I didn’t divorce my late husband – Ka3na

BBNaija star Kate ‘Ka3na’ Jones revealed she didn’t divorce her late husband, Jones.

Ka3na disclosed during the 2020 BBNaija show that she married a then-64-year-old British man when she was 22.

She revealed on her X page that she was still married to her British partner before his demise.

Ka3na said she had no intention of remarrying or changing her marital status by dropping her husband’s name.

She tweeted: “I must clarify a misconception circulating amongst the public. Some individuals falsely claim that I was divorced from my late husband before his untimely passing.

“This is entirely untrue. I was legally and traditionally married to Mr Jones and now his widow. I have no intention of remarriage or changing my marital status by dropping my husband’s name. I kindly request that everyone respects this statement and refrain from spreading any misinformation.”

Ka3na rose to fame by participating in the fifth season of the BBNaija show.

Why I produced Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti’s biopic – Bolanle Austen-Peters

Filmmaker Bolanle Austen-Peters disclosed that she produced a biopic on Funmilayo Ransom Kuti to dispel the notion that Africans favour comedy and thriller genres and are uninterested in educational films.

The film’s subject was Ransome Kuti, the late foremost human rights activist and mother of Fela Kuti, the late Afrobeat icon.

At the movie screening in Lagos, Ms Bolanle stated that she created the film to educate the younger generation about Ransome-Kuti’s history specifically.

She said: “I feel like storytelling in Nigeria has been reduced to just comedy and thriller. There have also been suggestions that Africans do not want to be educated and prefer certain types of movies only, but I beg to differ. I think the beauty of the film is that we have been able to debunk that notion for streamers and cinema houses because it is at the edge of being the biggest biopic that has opened in Nigeria’s history.

“It came out during the season with no holidays or downtime, and it is doing exceptionally well. We are beginning to bring a different set of people into the cinemas: corporate people and people who will ordinarily not visit the cinema because their needs are not addressed. We understand that we need to teach history because if people do not know where they are coming from, how will they know where they are going?

“It has been a problem in Nigeria that we do not have role models, and our children do not know the history. Also, it is important to let us know we are all agents of change. Wherever you find yourself, whatever you are doing, you can contribute to change in Nigeria.”

Funmilayo Ransom Kuti recounted the story of Funmilayo, from her pioneering days as the first female student at Abeokuta Grammar School to her marriage to Israel Ransome-Kuti.

The family defied oppression and established the Abeokuta Women’s Union, sparking a fierce battle against colonial and traditional rulers.

Bolanle, 56, is the founder and artistic director of BAP Productions and the arts and culture centre Terra Kulture in Lagos. She’s also a multiple-award-winning movie director/producer, theatre director/producer, and cultural entrepreneur.

Funke Akindele unveiled ‘Finding Me’ casts

Actress-filmmaker Funke Akindele unveiled the cast for her upcoming movie ‘Finding Me’ on her Instagram page.

The list included A-list actors such as Femi Adebayo, Shaffy Bello, Omoni Oboli, Dele Odule, Sharon Ooja, Tina Mba, Dakore Akande, Omowunmi Dada, Efe Iwara, and Joseph Benjamin.

Akindele also featured fast-rising stars like Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Kemity, and AbdulGafar Abiola.

As of press time, details of the plot and the release date of ‘Finding Me’, which follows Ms Akindele’s box office hit ‘A Tribe Called Judah’, which grossed over a billion naira in revenue, had yet to be announced.

Akindele rose to prominence in 2008 with her movie ‘Jenifa’.

Sophia Momodu vs Israel DMW

Sophia Momodu, Davido’s baby mama, hit back at his aide, Israel DMW, for suggesting she used the singer’s money to care for their daughter, Imade.

A video of Imade stating she had lost count of the countries she had visited surfaced on social media on 27 May (Children’s Day).

Israel DMW’s comment, ‘Oga Money’, sparked Sophia’s response on her X page, where she criticised him.

In a now-deleted tweet, she said she worked to provide for Imade and meet her needs.

She said: “As a single parent, openly telling such a lie, even if it was “just a joke” actually has its repercussions. It’s unfair to give people the impression that some oga is funding me.

“I’m busy! I’ve always clearly understood my purpose as a parent. It’s either you’re helping, or you’re a distraction. I was just capping anyhow on Children’s Day, for that matter. Israel didn’t fear God? What’s all this? I don’t bother anyone; I stay out of the way and mind my business.”

Phareeda Sobowale apologised to those who bought her failed wedding clothes.

Nigerian socialite and businesswoman Fareeda Abdulkabir, popularly known as House of Phreedah, apologised to those who bought her failed wedding clothes (Aso Ebi) in 2023.

Phreedah married Demola Okulaja at a lavish ceremony in Lagos on 1 June 2023, but the marriage failed. In August 2023, she attempted suicide because of her crashed two-month-old marriage.

Kemi Ashefon shared on her Facebook page that Phareeda, who is on a product marketing trip to London, apologised on her Whatsapp status.

She wrote: “Father God, I thank you for healing me and putting the devil to shame on my behalf. Today is June 1. This time last year. I am so sorry for everyone who bought the Aso Ebi. I hope you guys enjoyed yourselves last year. Another party is loading. I will keep you guys posted here.”

I need N69 million to father children- Ex-Falcons player-turned-man

Former Super Falcons player Iyabo Abade, now known as James Johnson, implored the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to provide him with N69.7 million to support corrective surgery that would enable him to bear children.

Mr Johnson, a hermaphrodite, played for the Falcons from 1997 to 2000 and underwent a successful sex change operation in the United States in 2004, courtesy of the Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Nasir El-Rufai.

A hermaphrodite possesses both male and female organs, a condition common in animals but rare in humans.

According to a Punch report, the 40-year-old wrote a letter titled ‘Appeal for financial assistance to enable me to finalise my surgery of transforming from an intersex person (possessing male and female organs – hermaphrodite) to a full-fledged man, enabling me to father a child’ to the NFF last year but has not received any response from the football body.

The paper added that he addressed the letter to the NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau, seeking funds required to complete the final two phases of surgery necessary for his transformation into a complete man.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

