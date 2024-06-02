Nigerians are known for being fashionable, with fabrics tailor-made in classy designs. This is gradually changing due to an increase in the prices of fashion accessories. nationwide,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) visited various markets within the Lagos metropolis and spoke with designers and their customers.

NAN reports that there has been a significant increase in the prices of tailoring materials.

A stop at the popular Oshodi Market, where both wholesalers and retailers usually get materials from, reveals that prices of items like thread, zipper, dull face, taffeta and Aba linings, increased by over 50 per cent.

Dull face and Taffeta, which were sold for N500 and N800 respectively, now sell for N700 and N1100, while a pack of thread, which sold for 500, now sells for N800 to N1000 depending on the brand.

At the popular Idumota Market, which is home to both tailoring materials and varieties of trimmings, the price increase was not different from the other markets.

Some fashion designers, who spoke with NAN expressed views on the impact of the increase in tailoring materials.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The Creative Director, of Yvonne’s Place, Ketu, Lagos, Yvonne Ideho, said the increase in prices had reduced the profit margin in clothes making.

Ms Ideho said: “With this current situation in the country, the profit in clothes making is not what it used to be, compared with 2022 and early 2023.

“I don’t overcharge my customers, in order to remain in business which is better than not having any income,” she said.

In the same vein, Omotola Gabriel, a fashion designer in Ikotun, said patronage in the last two months had reduced.

Mrs Gabriel, who owns Shiloh Stitches Fashion, specialising in female and male clothing, complained that the number of jobs she got in April and May was not encouraging, owing to the amount of bills she paid monthly.

“Business has not really been encouraging for some months, due to the increase in the prices of tailoring accessories.

“Many customers, who sew up to five, seven clothes in a month made only one or two outfits.

“Some of the customers I called to know why they had not made any outfit in the last few months, said they had more pressing needs to attend to.

“I am hopeful that things will get better in the country,” she added.

Speaking also, Joseph Azubuike, who also makes clothes for both sexes, noted that patronage from his female clients had reduced.

Mr Azubuike, who runs a fashion business in his apartment in Igando, said the few female clients who patronise him now opt for styles with lower charges.

Azubuike said: “My male clients still patronise me as regular but I make more money sewing female outfits because of the styles involved.

“Now, my female customers prefer to sew simple styles like boubou that won’t cost more than N5000, unlike when I charged them N20,000 and even more based on the accessories on the dresses.”

Meanwhile, Taiwo Oduwole, an accountant, told NAN that she had reduced the number of clothes she made monthly.

According to Mrs Oduwole, her main priority is to ensure that her children are well-fed and ensure their school fees are paid promptly.

“The last time I took any clothes to my tailor was four months ago because I used to like clothes with accessories, which cost between N15000 to N30000 to make.

“The cost of buying rice, garri and pepper to feed the home is my main objective right now, not sewing,” she said.

Also, Yewande Adekunle, a bank official, said she no longer made sophisticated clothes because of the charges.

Ms Adekunle said: “I still patronise my tailor but I do more of simple outfits these days.

“The cost of sewing beautiful and well-accessorised outfits is high,” she said. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

