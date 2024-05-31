Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, is not giving up on his quest for justice for his late son.

As such, he has granted several interviews on mainstream and social media. In one of his latest media appearances, Mr Aloba, who is also a musician, said he knows the identity of his son’s killers.

During his appearance on Oyinmomo TV, shared on YouTube Wednesday, he insisted on DNA to be carried out on Liam, his grandson, before he revealed who killed his son. However, midway into the interview, he made a damning revelation.

When the anchor asked Mr Aloba who killed Mohbad, he responded in Yoruba, “Àlè ló pa Mohbad”, which translates to ‘‘Concubine killed Mohbad’’.

Mohbad’s father also continues to call out Wunmi, his daughter-in-law, over Liam’s paternity and the singer’s properties. In February, he challenged her to reveal everything she knew about the singer’s death.

“Is it right for a married woman to leave her matrimonial home for three days and stay in a hotel just because she was angry after seeing an ‘I love you’ message on Mohbad’s cellphone, claiming he was having an affair?

“A star gets a text saying ‘I love you,’ and Wunmi leaves because of that. When she was angry, why couldn’t she lock herself inside the studio and refuse to talk to anyone? Instead, she left home for three days. My son once told me that Wunmi added a substance to his noodles, and he fell asleep. Mohbad said it was the girlfriend of the person Wunmi went to meet who caught her and informed him”, Mr Aloba alleged while fielding questions from the show’s host.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Enter Naira Marley and Sam Larry

Mr Aloba also alleged that Naira Marley and Sam Larry assaulted and bullied his son till he died.

He claims to have witnessed an incident where Naira Marley and his associates assaulted the deceased singer.

He said, “One day, I was at Mohbad’s house. He left that day with his friends, but one of them came back to inform me they were beating him. When I got to the street, they didn’t open the gate. Before I could introduce myself, I saw Mohbad approaching, and he was covered in blood.

“I asked what happened to him, and he said it was Naira Marley and his group who beat him. I insisted on seeing him (NairaMarley), but my son said no. I suggested we go to the police station to complain, but he said Bella Shmurda had already done that. We went to the hospital, and he was treated and discharged, but he always called me, saying they were after his life.”

Mr Aloba added that when Mohbad expressed concerns about his safety by suggesting Naira Marley should be accountable for any potential harm, he took the initiative to reconcile him with the Marlians record label boss.

Nevertheless, Mohbad’s father added that upon witnessing Naira Marley’s continued assault on Mohbad, he recognised it as sheer callousness and cruelty.

Mr Aloba said his son began to feel endangered in the presence of Naira Marley and his circle following an incident wherein the NDLEA allegedly used force against him during a raid on the Marlians boss’s residence.

“When the NDLEA invaded the house, Mohbad was not at home. When he returned, the NDLEA hit him on the head with a gun. He called me and said they wanted to kill him.

“What he questioned then was why he was the only one hit with a gun and arrested. It seemed like the Marlians did not love him and were plotting against him. What I saw was hatred.”

Liam’s paternity

Mr Aloba insisted that Mohbad was not Liam’s father and maintained that a DNA test must be conducted on Liam before he would bury Mohbad.

He thanked the Lagos State Police for exhuming Mohbad’s remains, noting that the truth might have remained hidden without their intervention.

“Wunmi should be called a chronic liar because you can’t find any truth from her. She claimed that because she didn’t give me the child’s placenta, I have been maltreating her, among other allegations. They took the placenta to the child’s father. Others brought to my attention that Liam has bow legs, which no one in our family has.

“I wasn’t the one who named him Liam; I wanted to name him Victor, but they said no more names were left. I asked Mohbad, and he said he named him ‘Light’ to calm me down. I don’t know if the child’s father instructed them to call him Liam because I don’t know who Liam’s father is,” he said.

Wunmi

Mr Aloba alleged that Wunmi controlled Mohbad and collected his salary using her account number.

“The first time I met Naira Marley, he told me that the account Mohbad used to receive his money belonged to Wunmi. I was shocked. They had been living together in Naira Marley’s house.”

Mohbad’s father claimed that he did not know Wunmi as Mohbad’s fiancée until 2020, adding that the person Mohbad first introduced to him was not Wunmi.

He said, “The first day I saw Wunmi was in 2020 when Mohbad came for his birthday thanksgiving in church, and he mentioned that he had been signed to the Marlians record label. That’s when I met Wunmi.”

Mr Aloba further alleged that Wunmi conspired with Mohbad’s mother, Abosede Olumiyi, and her family to plan her engagement instead of introducing her.

He said the plan was to have an introduction with Wunmi’s family in January, not an engagement.

“I only informed my elder brother about the introduction, and nobody else heard. It was an introduction, so I fixed the date for the engagement. But when I got to the Island, Mohbad’s mother said doing the introduction and engagement was a waste of money. Mohbad’s mother and the Wunmi family had planned an engagement, and I didn’t hear anything about it.

“They gave me an Agbada, and I wore it. When we got to our in-laws’ house, everything was set. Wunmi contracted a DJ because she controlled Mohbad’s money, as it was her account he (Mohbad) used to collect money. Only my brother and I were present at the engagement.”

In response to Mr Aloba’s allegations against his daughter-in-law, Wunmi’s attorney, Kabir Akingbolu of Salawu Akingbolu & Co., told PREMIUM TIMES that they served him (Mohbad’s father) a notice urging him to cease defaming Wunmi.

‘‘There are no two ways to the statement, and it’s not a literary thing, but it’s very clear from the interview that what Mr Aloba said was that it’s Wunmi’s concubine that killed Mohbad. All these are wild allegations,” Mr Akingbolu said about Mr Aloba’s “Àlè ló pa Mohbad” statement.

He added, “Once the time we gave him elapses, we will take him up for defamation of character because he’s portraying our client’s image as being in bad shape.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

