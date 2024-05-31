Sarah Ojone, also known as Saida Boj, has been causing a stir on social media for quite some time. Her rise to fame began after famous blogger Tunde Ednut shared her video on Instagram.

The 23-year-old gained popularity by being unapologetically herself, and this authenticity quickly attracted a large following.

As her influence on social media grew, her value in discussions and opinions appeared to diminish. However, her controversial statements elevated her to new heights, and numerous blogs and podcasts featured her content.

On 27 May, the well-known podcast, HONEST BUNCH, shared excerpts of their conversation with Saida Boj. Her fiery remarks caused quite a stir, especially when she demanded substantial money from men in the “talking stage” of a relationship.

As usual, she spat fire, but this time, this fire set her ablaze.

But before you are quick to blame the show hosts for allowing such content to fly or inviting such a personality to the hot seat, one of the show hosts, Ezugwu Chukwudi, aka Husband Material, told me earlier in the week, “Before recording the podcast, in trying to set a tone to the conversation, Saida Boj was calm and collected. Immediately the mics came on, there was a sudden flip,’’ a scenario that surprised them.

Controversial remarks

She stated that a man must transfer N500,000 to her within 24 hours of the ‘Talking stage’, emphasising that she should be compensated for her beauty.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

When questioned about selling her body, Saida Boj stood firm.

“I am very busy; life is hectic. If you engage with me in the morning, I already charge you for the evening. If you cannot afford it, then you should leave. You need to give me at least N500,000. You should pay me for my beauty. Do you have any idea how expensive skincare is?

“If you can spend up to N20 million a week, you can explore any part of my body. N20 million, N50 million, that’s real money. If you cannot afford N500,000, then you are not worthy of having my WhatsApp number,” she replied to the questions posed by her interviewers.

That was not all. She added that she respects and gets happy when a woman divorces her husband because the woman might be unhappy.

She said that if she wanted to get married, she would have done so years ago because men aren’t scarce.

Saida also stated that men are cheap, and she has several guys flooding her DMs.

Earlier in the year, she caused a stir when she urged ladies to avoid falling in love with broke guys, as they don’t deserve affection.

Despite criticism from celebrities and online users, Saida Boj stood by her position, even after being banned from social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and, most recently, Facebook.

Saida Boj, the new Queen of social media controversy, shared a new video through a different Facebook account to maintain her reputation. She insists she is accustomed to being banned from social media platforms and suggests that her detractors should wish for a child like her instead of opposing her.

Analysis

Her comments reveal how much materialism is glorified in Nigeria and how wealth is celebrated without questioning its origins. This mindset can lead young men and women to resort to criminal activities and sell their bodies to meet specific societal standards. It is concerning that values like shame and moral decency have been disregarded.

While some may attribute her behaviour to her upbringing, mediocrity is a personal choice. Despite not being taught certain (immoral) things by her mother, she is an adult who is fully aware of the importance of money.

Children may learn through observation and imitation, but we are responsible for our actions and decisions as adults. It is time to stop making excuses for inappropriate behaviour and hold individuals accountable for their choices.

It is worth considering whether her actions are genuine or simply a means of creating content or clout chasing, as Nigerians like to call it, especially given the reactions of others.

Ultimately, we must remember that our words reflect our true intentions, and we cannot defend unethical behaviour under the guise of entertainment or vanity social media metrics.

Dear Real Men

Love is indeed a wonderful experience. It is present in Nigeria but certain behaviours must be avoided. Winning someone over should be something other than materialistic transactions.

True love is not about being the highest bidder; relationships should not be based on financial competition. It is essential to cherish and respect your partner without succumbing to the idea of paying for their affection.

Remember, your worth is not determined by how much you spend on someone. Avoid falling into the trap of love buying, as genuine affection cannot be purchased. Stay true to yourself and avoid pretending to be someone you are not just to please your partner. Surround yourself with hardworking and ambitious individuals rather than those who lead extravagant lifestyles without any sense of responsibility.

Ultimately, a person’s upbringing plays a significant role in shaping their values and beliefs.

While physical beauty is appealing, intelligence should be noticed. A woman’s character is defined by her words, actions, beliefs, and ability to listen rather than just her appearance or language skills.

Dear Real Women

Saida Boj embodies the catalyst that triggers the psychological distress experienced by your male siblings, male cousins, and nephews.

Consequently, they find themselves entangled in fraudulent activities. While I do not condone their actions, it is crucial to observe that such women exist in our society, luring other women towards a dangerous path. It is vital to denounce materialism, regardless of its allure. By speaking out against immoral women, you are effectively combating the same evil that may influence your sons to marry their daughters.

Conclusion

I will present my conclusion in these specified directions. Saidaboj should face legal consequences for engaging in gender defamation.

The world is currently experiencing a widespread crisis, resulting in numerous challenges in daily life. Individuals must be more understanding and accommodating.

However, Saida Boj, who has likely never provided for herself, consistently sets a materialistic standard for women to accept men.

According to the OECD’s Social Institutions and Gender Index, Nigeria is among the top 10 per cent of countries globally with the highest levels of gender discrimination. Saida Boj’s remarks have fueled these discrepancies with her warped mentality on the commercialism of romance and relationships.

From careful observation, it is evident that Saidah Boj needs to be checked to prevent her from influencing impressionable young Nigerian women to objectify or sexualise themselves and to prevent young men from treating them as such.

The question remains, Who will take the responsibility of taming Saida Boj in a society where premium is placed on how fat your account is?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

