Ademola Oyedokun, lawyer of the famous and controversial activist Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman (VDM), has accused the police of “manipulating” his client into custody.

VDM has been held in prison for over a week. It is his fourth arrest in 2024.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Mr Oyedokun revealed that VDM has remained in police custody over a delayed bail process.

In late March, the activist was arrested for cyberbullying but was subsequently released.

His lawyer says VDM is remanded on a four-count charge, primarily related to his provocative remarks in March against police Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) and alleged cyber-related offences.

The activist had boldly stated, “If they didn’t have anything to do with cross-dresser Bobrisky, Idris Okuneye, they should arrest him.”

Police manipulation

VDM’s lawyer stated that the police manipulated the activist, this time into custody on “weak charges.”

The attorney criticised the administration of the criminal justice system, highlighting that it mandates that a person presumed innocent by the Constitution “be held in custody without provisions for compensation.”

VDM was served a charge by the police on May 20 with an order to appear in court on Wednesday.

This timeline required his counsel, Deji Adeyanju, to prepare a bail application immediately, but VDM was remanded.

Mr Oyedokun said despite preparing and serving the application on Tuesday, the police required 48 hours to respond, meaning the bail application was not ready for hearing by Wednesday.

Consequently, VDM’s bail could not be granted.

“Our Constitution entitles a person charged to court adequate time and facilities to prepare his defence. He should not be in court that Wednesday because he was served on Monday, and the police still needed 48 hours to respond to his bail application.

“Even in civil cases, parties are given 14 to 30 days to appear in court or prepare their defence. He ought not to have been in court on Wednesday when he took his plea and was remanded,” the lawyer said.

Allegations

One of the counts against him relates to allegations that VDM falsely claimed top police officers and senators were involved in sexual relationships with the now-convicted cross-dresser, Bobrisky.

In March, the police also accused VDM of asserting that Bobrisky was pimping young boys for senators and senior police officers, a statement made, according to the prosecution, “to cause annoyance, inconvenience, danger, insult, and injury.”

The defendant was alleged to have, by his actions, committed the offence of cyberstalking, which is in violation of and punishable under Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

VDM had pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Bail possibility

Mr Oyedekun said that if VDM had insisted on his right to adequate time and facilities, his bail application would have been ripe on his arraignment date.

He also said the court adjourned the case for a week but did not sit on the scheduled day.

But VDM’s lawyer said his client’s hearing has been adjourned until 3 June.

Commenting on the activist release rumours, the legal practitioner stated that VDM’s could only be released on Thursday if the court heard the application for bail in chambers and granted it, subject to meeting the bail conditions.

As of press time, the outspoken activist remains in custody.

Efforts to contact the Force’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, for his reaction to the allegations, were futile, as repeated calls and messages went unanswered.

