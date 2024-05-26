Paul Okoye weds Ifeoma Ivy

Singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, traditionally married his girlfriend, Ifeoma Ivy, in Abia State on Saturday.

Photos and videos of the traditional wedding appeared on social media. This followed the ‘Reason with Me’ hitmaker’s hint at a possible wedding with Ivy in April.

In April, he advised his fans against assuming that divorces must be toxic.

Rudeboy announced Ivy as his partner in December 2022, after his marriage to Anita Isama, whom he married in 2004, ended.

In 2021, Anita filed for divorce, seeking to dissolve the union that produced three children.

In January, Ivy expressed concerns that people referred to her as a ‘homewrecker’ for dating the singer.

I was paid N4,000 for the lead role – Lateef Adedimeji

Actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji recounted being paid N4,000 for a lead role during an interview on the Teju Babyface podcast.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The 40-year-old revealed that in 2010, he received N1000 for a lead role in Ilorin after spending ten days without any feeding allowance.

The AMVCA-nominated actor said he considered quitting acting for a corporate position but gave the profession another chance after conversations with his mentors (names not mentioned).

He said: “If I were to tell people that I wasn’t receiving N100,000 or N200,000 until 2015/16, many would not believe me. Before then, the highest amount I received for a lead role was either N4,000, N5,000, or N10,000.”

Adedimeji gained fame with his role in Yewande Adekoya’s 2013 movie ‘Kudi Klepto’. He acted in over 100 films, including ‘Jagun Jagun’, ‘Sugar Rush’, ‘The New Patriots’, ‘Breaded Life’, and ‘Ayinla’, among others.

Angela Okorie vs Zubby Michael

Actress Angela Okorie called out her colleague, Zubby Michael, after a video of him handing bundles of cash to the family of the late actor Jnr Pope surfaced online.

Jnr Pope, who died on 10 April alongside four others while filming the ill-fated movie ‘Other Side of Life’ produced by Adanma Luke, was buried in Enugu.

The 2015 City People Entertainment Awards winner for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ accused Michael of planting a camera to record his charity. The actress, on her Instagram story, said the actor could have donated to the late actor’s family privately.

The alumna of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) wrote: “Zubby, if you truly wanted to give money to Junior Pope’s family, you would have done so discreetly, the way I used to give you money back then without anyone knowing. But you chose to publicise it by having cameras around while giving bundles of money to JP’s family. We all know you’re into propaganda; leave, please.”

“Zubby, it’s a young person who passed away. Displaying your wealth wasn’t necessary. But being a local boy as you are, you seem to lack sense. You don’t know when to show off and when to act appropriately. Do you think you have more money than all the dignitaries present there? Fool.”

As of press time, Michael had not responded to the 48-year-old actress, who made her acting debut in Stanley Egbonini and Ifeanyi Ogbonna’s movie ‘Sincerity’ in 2009.

I discovered my talent while working at motor park – Daddy Showkey

Nigerian veteran dancehall star John Asiemo, aka Daddy Showkey, revealed that he discovered his musical talent while working in a motor park.

The 53-year-old singer disclosed this during an episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast.

The ‘Ghetto Soldier’ hitmaker said, “I was working in the motor park as a ticketer when someone told me I had a good voice and should consider becoming a musician.

“I was initially sceptical because I didn’t know how to sing. But when I attempted it, I discovered that everyone liked it. So, that was how I became a musician.”

He, however, weighed in on the controversy surrounding the trailblazers in the music industry. Some artistes denied that music legends contributed to the success of their careers.

Daddy Showkey stated that he didn’t seek accolades for paving the way for young artistes but believed it was up to those who benefited from his legacy to acknowledge it.

He gained fame in the 1990s with his distinct music style and ‘Galala’ dance steps.

How I got scammed trying to join Wizkid record label – Seyi Vibez

Singer Seyi Vibez recounted in an interview on Wazobia FM how he got scammed while trying to join Wizkid’s StarBoy Entertainment music label.

Seyi Vibez revealed that he went online and googled how to join StarBoy Entertainment, noting that he found a phone number and called it.

He disclosed that the person on the other end asked him to pay N10,000 for a registration form, and after making the payment, he got blocked.

The ‘Bullion Van’ crooner said: “I remember when I was 13 years old, I wanted to sign to Starboy. I went to Google and typed, ‘How to register with Starboy record label.’ I saw one number, and I called it; the person who answered said I should pay N10,000 for a form.

“That was how I sold my phone and paid the guy N10,000, but after the payment, he blocked me. He claimed to be Wizkid’s recruitment officer. I believed him. He said I would come for the screening and perform, and Wizkid would judge my performance. So, I fell for it.

“Vibez Incorporation represents the streets. I know everyone will want to be on the label. Keep freestyling and working hard. Go to the studio and pray to God. Don’t argue with your parents. Let them pray for you; you will succeed.”

The 23-year-old is famous for his single ‘Chance (Na Ham)’ from his second studio album, Billion Dollar Baby.

Timini Egbuson is highest-grossing Nollywood actor

Comscore, in data compiled by FilmOne Entertainment, announced Timini Egbuson as the 2023 Nollywood highest-grossing actor.

Comscore is an American-based global media measurement and analytics company

According to the data, Timini achieved the feat for his roles in Funke Akindele’s record-breaking movies, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’, ‘The Kujus Again’, ‘Big Love’, ‘Honey Money’, ‘Something Like Gold’, ‘Unforgivable’, ‘The Modern Woman’, ‘Maniac’, and ‘The Bloom Boy’.

The actor credited his success to hard work, fan support, and divine grace on his social media pages.

The 36-year-old wrote: “Hard work, your support, and the grace of God brought me here. I feel super grateful for the fantastic life I’ve been given. All thanks to God for all the chances to shine and the strength to grab them! Through the tough spots, I’ve dared to keep moving forward.

“I am what I say I am” the most bankable actor in Africa. Producers, call me, let’s work and watch Timini.”

He rose to fame for his roles in the popular TV series Tinsel.

Why I took acting hiatus- Mosun Filani

Actress Mosun Filani revealed in an interview with Oyinmomo TV that she took a break from acting to focus on raising her children.

Filani, who announced her return in 2023, said business was never her priority.

She said, “Business was not my priority. I decided to take that break. I took a long break for the kids to grow up. When a child is in university, they are no longer under the parents’ care, take it or leave it.”

“Some people are even alleging that they are the ones releasing their sex tapes just to have followers. Let there be a scandalous post about anyone and see the massive growth that will happen to their Instagram page. That aspect bothers me a lot.”

Filani is famous for her roles in movies like Iku Ewa, Ami Ayo, Iyo Aye, and Jenifa, among others.

Yul Edochie vs late Jnr Pope

Actor-turned-pastor Yul Edochie accused the late Jnr Pope of betraying him despite considering him a brother and good friend.

Jnr Pope, who died on April 10 along with four others while filming the ill-fated movie ‘Other Side of Life’, produced by Adanma Luke, was buried in Enugu.

Edochie, on his Instagram page, said he supported the late actor, but he repeatedly stabbed him in the back.

He said: “I didn’t want to say anything until after his burial. I know many asked why I wasn’t there and why I haven’t said anything about it since. I regarded him as a brother and a good friend. I was there for him when he needed me. However, he repeatedly betrayed my trust. That’s life. I’ll share the full details soon so others can learn from it. Be careful what you wish for; it could return to you.”

However, in another post, the 42-year-old disclosed that he had forgiven Jnr Pope for the alleged ‘backstabbing.’

The son of a veteran Nigerian actor, Pete Edochie, wrote: “Speaking about forgiveness, I forgive him completely. It hurts deeply when a friend you love, who you’ve taken as a brother, stood for and showed love over the years, turns around to stab you in the back repeatedly without remorse.

“Sadly, that’s the world we live in. Humans are filled with flaws. To err is human; to forgive is divine. I forgive him and wish his family the very best.”

Actress Motilola Akinlami vs Kunle Afod

Actress Motilola Akinlami, on her Instagram page, accused her colleague, Kunle Afod, of blocking her from getting roles.

She said Afod obstructed her career in the movie industry by preventing producers from reaching out to her for roles. She also accused the actor’s wife of defaming her.

She said: “I am boiling inside right now. I have kept this thing for over five years. This is the fifth year running. I beg you in the name of God. All the influential people in this industry already know about this matter. Kunle Afod, please leave me alone. Please leave me and my career. What have I done to you? They will call me for jobs, and you will say they should remove me if you’ll be working on the same set.

“Yomi Olorunlaye called me for a job this evening, and they said Afod will direct, and I said okay, only for him to call me back that Afod said he cannot work with me. I have told you (Afod) I no longer want to work with you. For all these years, you said they should not call me for jobs any longer.

“When working with you, I knew your wife was running from pillar to post, defaming me on Instagram. Go and hold your wife. Could you leave me alone? You said Femi Adebayo should not come to my set, and he is no longer coming. This is the tenth time I have been rejected for jobs.

“So many people have been asking me why they have not seen me in movies. It is because of Afod. If they call me, he will say they should not call me. The reason is that I no longer want to be friends with him. This was how they did to Junior Pope. They will first block you. He has been waiting to see me rest in peace (RIP) for the past five years, but God was with me. You are not God. You have been obstructing me on so many big jobs I ought to have been on.”

As of press time, Afod had not reacted to the allegation. The actress debuted in 2000 and rose to fame for her role in Bashorun Gaa.

Court adjourned Queen Lord Lamba’s child custody hearing

A Magistrate Court in Lagos State adjourned the child custody hearing between BBNaija star Queen Mercy and skit maker Lord Lamba for their daughter Killah.

The court adjourned the hearing to 18 July because Lord Lamba failed to appear.

In February, after Queen announced her engagement to King David, whom she eventually tied the knot with, Lord Lamba claimed he fathered his daughter, Kielah, for the first time.

In March, the skit maker petitioned the Family Court of Lagos in Ikeja, seeking custody of Killah. He claimed he was denied access to her despite consistently paying child support.

Artist Aisha Mashio dismissed wedding rumours to Yobe governor

Artist Aisha Buba, known as Aisha Mashio, dismissed rumours she planned to marry Yobe State Governor Mala Buni.

Aisha debunked the rumours after an X user claimed she was getting married to the governor.

Sharing a picture of the supposed wedding invitation on her X page, she labelled it as “fake news.”

She tweeted, “Disregard any fake news, I am not getting married.”

Aisha, 20, a self-taught artist, is a 200-level student of Public Administration at the Yobe State University (YSU).

She had started painting from a tender age as a hobby but turned it into a business in 2021.

King Charles appointed DJ Cuppy ambassador

King Charles III appointed billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, King’s Trust international ambassador.

The monarch invited Cuppy to a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate The King’s Trust Awards 2024.

The ceremony annually celebrates young people who overcome challenges and contribute positively to their communities.

The 31-year-old DJ, dressed in a pink skirt and a buba at the event, announced her appointment on her Instagram page.

She wrote: “This week, I was honoured to be invited to a special reception with His Majesty the King at Buckingham Palace as a King’s Trust international ambassador. I am overjoyed to join our Global Award winners for the Prince’s Trust Awards 2024.”

Her father, Mr Otedola, congratulated her. He wrote on his Instagram page: “Our DJ Cuppy is going places. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II invited Ms. Cuppy to Buckingham Palace, and she represented us brilliantly. Congratulations on your new role as a King’s Trust International Ambassador.”

Portable’s former manager is dead

Singer Portable’s former manager, Adeseyan ‘Stelliza’ Oluwatosin, is dead.

Netizens who broke news of her death claimed she died in an auto crash.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Portable sacked Stelliza in 2023 over alleged financial misappropriation.

AGN announced joint candlelight for Mr Ibu, Amaechi Muonagor, Zulu

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) organised a joint candlelight procession for late actors John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, Amaaechi Muonagor, and Zulu Adigwe, who died in the first quarter of 2024.

AGN President Emeka Rollas shared the joint candlelight flier signed by Kate Henshaw, National Director of Communications, on his Instagram page.

According to the flier, the joint candlelight event will hold on 17 June in Lagos, Asaba, Abuja, and Enugu.

“We decided to organise a joint candlelight procession for these legends in Lagos, Abuja, and Asaba concurrently on June 17, 2024. His burial central planning committee organised the Enugu tribute night for Mr Ibu with technical support from the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

“The reason for this joint procession was to enable actors and other Nollywood practitioners to participate at venues close to them.”

Family announced Zulu Zulu’s burial date

The family of the late actor Zulu Adigwe announced that they would commence the funeral arrangements for him on 29 May. Adigwe died in April.

Filmmaker Stanley Nwoko, known as Stanley On Top, shared the burial flier signed by George Adigwe on behalf of the family.

According to the flier, a requiem mass for the late actor was held on 29 May at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church, Gwagwalada, in Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

