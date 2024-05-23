Singer Oritsefemi has countered his estranged wife Nabila Fash’s claim that a High Court of Lagos State finalised their divorce on 21 March 2024.

The singer married Nabila in 2017, but their marriage ended in 2022 due to allegations of infidelity.

In a cease-and-desist letter from Nabila’s attorney, Rockson Igelige of Rockson Legal, she claimed they were officially divorced.

On Tuesday, Mr Igelige shared a copy alongside an official statement with PREMIUM TIMES.

During a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Oritsefemi, who started his musical career in 2006 and made a popular remake of Fela Kuti’s ‘Double Wahala’ song, blamed his wife for their inability to have children.

He said during the interview: “Nabila had 21 miscarriages, yet she still tells me, Oritsefemi, that I can’t impregnate her. My wife asked her friends to come and beat me up in my house. I said, ‘Look at me, lion, women they pursue’. They are up to 20, and they beat, and I’m not lying.”

However, through her attorney, Rockson Igelige of Rockson Legal, Nabila said Oritsefemi fabricated the allegations.

Nabila’s attorney, who gave the singer fourteen days to retract the “defamation,” warned him against referring to Nabila as his wife.

No divorce

However, the ‘Igbeyawo’ hitmaker stated in a Thursday interview with PREMIUM TIMES that he was unaware of the divorce proceedings his ex-wife mentioned.

He said: “I was never aware of the divorce. Nobody has ever served me any letter. Nobody on earth has ever served me any divorce letter, and I don’t know what they’re discussing.

“They were telling the whole world I can’t impregnate a woman, but now I’m telling the same world that the person who said I cannot impregnate any woman was impregnated by me close to 21 times.”

Nabila, her friends chased me out of my property

Oritsefemi further alleged that Nabila conspired with others to chase him and his children out of his house.

“She seized my properties without a court order and took the law into her own hands. She sent my children out of our house without knowing how I was taking care of them.

“She chased them onto the street without knowing their mother. I don’t want to go into that. Did she tell you she still has my properties? She chased me and my son out. Did she or anyone tell you that?” he added.

The 39-year-old insisted that his claims about Nabila on Chude’s podcast were factual, adding that she should come forward to deny them if they were fabricated.

“I have my lawyer, and my lawyer can defend me. I haven’t seen anything. I don’t know what they are saying. I’ve never been served a letter to go to court. I’m telling the truth. How do I retract the truth? If it is not true, she should come and defend herself.”

Caroline Danjuma

During his infamous interview with Chude, the Nigerian musician alleged that Caroline Danjuma married Tagbo Umeike, singer Davido’s friend who died in 2017.

Caroline married the younger brother of former Minister of Defence Theophilus Danjuma in 2007.

They had three children before settling for divorce in 2016.

Additionally, the singer alleged that she influenced his ex-wife, Nabila Fash, to marry him solely for financial gain.

Speaking with this newspaper, Oritsefemi maintained his claims, saying he couldn’t be intimidated.

“What I said about Dajuma was not fabricated. They are all joking. I want to help them. They’ve never helped me before. They tell the whole world they’re the ones taking care of me.”

Caroline, an ex-Real Housewives of Lagos reality star, had, through her publicist Bodex Hungbo, threatened a lawsuit against the ‘Double Wahala’ crooner.

She said she would take legal action against Oritsefemi.

