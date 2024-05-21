The saying ‘there’s nothing new under the sun’ seemed disproven as Nigerians witnessed something unbelievable on social media.

Social media erupted when viral footage showed beggars asking for alms on TikTok.

Typically, beggars ask for alms by pleading for money or food from passersby.

The viral footage was from one of the beggars’ live shows.

Since then, the footage has become the talk of the town, with many Nigerians questioning whether someone was behind the account creation, using the beggars to elicit sympathy and gifts from unsuspecting victims.

Video analysis

In the viral footage obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, a physically challenged beggar led the group, directing two others crawling behind him.

The leading beggar wore a traditional cap and a green cloth, while the other two wore blue and native attire.

An inscription on the video reads, “Please show me love, please.”

When a TikTok account goes live, creators can receive virtual gifts as a token of appreciation from viewers.

These gifts, represented as diamonds (TikTok reward), are earned based on the popularity of the live video.

Once users collect the diamonds, they may obtain a reward payment from TikTok, such as money or virtual items.

Viewers can send these virtual gifts during the live session, allowing them to express their reactions in real time.

As the content gains popularity, the account owner accumulates more diamonds. The user can view the total number of diamonds collected at the end of the live stream.

However, receiving gifts and accumulating diamonds are subject to TikTok’s virtual item policies.

It implies that the beggars who live-streamed on TikTok will receive payment through the app’s rewards system.

One diamond on TikTok is worth around USD 0.005 (appropriately N7.66).

Reactions

Here are a few reactions on X.

Street Beggars are now using Tiktok live to beg for money.

The question is; Please who introduce them to tiktok?

Street Beggars are now using Tiktok live to beg for money.

The question is; Please who introduce them to tiktok?

How did they know Tiktok live is where beggars, and sensible ones are?

Wahala!!! Street beggars upgrade their style of begging from street to TikTok live, three men were seen crawling as another person streaming them live on TikTok and begging followers for gifts.

Street beggars are now using TikTok live to ask for help and gifts. If this is not madness,I don't know what to call it😩😩😩

Street beggars are now on TikTok live begging.

Adultery FG's N48 Emefiele Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Opay Northern Nigeria Nairaland pic.twitter.com/ziqHmgRW4P — GWG (@gwg_ng) May 16, 2024

