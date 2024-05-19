How my ex-wife asked her friends to beat me up – Oritsefemi

Singer Oritsefemi, in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, alleged that his ex-wife, Nabila Fash, sent about twenty of her friends to beat him up in his house.

The ‘Igbeyawo’ hitmaker claimed Fash had several failed pregnancies but still held him responsible for their inability to have children.

He said: “Nabila had 21 miscarriages, yet she still tells me, Oritsefemi, that I can’t impregnate her. My wife asked her friends to come and beat me up in my house. I said, ‘Look at me, lion, women they pursue’. They are up to 20, and they beat, and I’m not lying.”

In 2017, Oritsefemi and Fash tied the knot, but their union crashed in 2022 due to infidelity allegations.

The 39-year-old became famous for remaking Fela Kuti’s ‘Double Wahala’ song.

How my mum planned my wedding – D’banj

D’banj, in an interview on TVC’s ‘Your View’, disclosed that his mother, Faith Oyebanjo, planned his marriage to Lineo Didi.

D’banj wedded Didi in June 2016, and they have two children.

The 43-year-old said, “It was my mummy. She planned everything. So my daddy’s birthday was on the 2nd of July, and we were going to celebrate his birthday. My mummy just said, ‘This girl you’re dating, bring her, let’s see,’ and she asked, ‘Are you ready to marry?’

“I said, ‘I’m ready, but not now.’ I told her I wanted to do a big thing. She said, ‘I’m going to do that big thing, but you should just bring her for daddy’s birthday.’ As we finished Daddy’s birthday, they wrote ‘Daddy’s cake’ and brought a ‘happy wedding,’ and the priest came to join us. Yes, the priest was there. The priest said, ‘I think you’re as surprised as I am, but I love you.’ That’s so cool. Until today, I thank her every day because of how far ahead she saw it.”

D’banj, who rose to fame with his ‘Oliver Twist’, marked his twenty years on stage with ‘Since 04’.

E-money threatened lawsuit over claims of extramarital affairs with Jnr Pope’s wife

Businessman and socialite E-Money announced his intention to pursue legal action against those who accused him of having an affair with the late Jnr Pope’s wife, Jennifer Awele.

Jnr Pope died on 10 April while filming the ‘Other Side of Life,’ produced by Adanma Luke, and was buried in Enugu State.

On his Instagram page, E-Money refuted the allegations and encouraged Nigerians to assist in identifying the individuals behind the rumours.

He wrote: “It has come to my attention that some individuals are spreading damaging and false information about my relationship with my late brother, Junior Pope, and his family during this difficult time of mourning. These actions show a complete lack of respect for the memory of the deceased and are deeply hurtful to our grieving family.

“I cannot fold my hands and allow this heinous act to continue without consequence. I am committed to identifying these unscrupulous individuals and holding them accountable. We must clean up our social media space and let the law take its rightful course. Furthermore, bloggers disseminating this information without proper investigation and confirmation will also not be spared in this bid for justice.

“Anyone with credible information that can assist the authorities in apprehending these two women responsible for this malicious character assassination should please come forward. Your help will not only bring justice but is highly appreciated. Enough is enough! Thank you for your support and understanding during this challenging time. Send me a DM.”

Ritual Allegations: Why I’m taking legal action against Nicki Dabarbie- Mayorkun

Singer Mayorkun disclosed he would press legal charges against social media influencer Nicki Dabarbie, who accused him and his colleague, Skiibii, of attempting to use her for ritual.

Mayorkun, in a series of X tweets, said he had never met Dabarbie in his life, emphasising that the allegation could have affected his career.

Confirming Dabarbie’s remand in prison, the 30-year-old said he needed no apology where he wouldn’t receive any.

He tweeted: “You know, I was going to let this remain a court case. But when I checked the comments under some blogs where these ridiculous allegations were posted, I was quickly reminded of how gullible most people are online. They’re ready to run along, spreading any negative news without clarity.

“I never met or saw that person or existence until those allegations came up, yet she claimed I put ‘something’ in her drink. A lot of people believed that story. Do you think I’ll let this libellous claim fly? Hell no.”

The Osun-born singer rose to fame after he released Davido’s ‘The Money’ cover and was signed to the singer’s record label DMW from 2016 to 2021.

Kcee, E-Money pledged to take care of Jnr Pope’s children

Singer Kcee at Jnr Pope’s funeral

He and his brother E-Money would take responsibility for the late actors’ children until they are old enough to cater for themselves.

In April, E-Money revealed on his Instagram page that he was taking care of the children of Jnr Pope, who died on April 10 while filming the ‘Other Side of Life’ produced by Adanma Luke and was buried in Enugu State.

Kcee, who pledged at the actor’s funeral in Ukehe, Nsukka, Enugu State, said: “On behalf of my brother, E-Money, and our friends, I want to say sorry to the family. Jnr Pope is a blessing to this generation. He is somebody that we will never forget in this generation.

“The friendship we have with Jnr Pope has been for ages. When the unfortunate incident happened, my brother said to me that we were going to take up responsibility for his three sons until they were grown.

“But we can’t do that without the support of the family. So we are saying it openly to the family: we are ready to take care of the three kids to any level they want until they are grown to cater for themselves. We will care for their education, feeding, clothing, and holidays. We are not doing it to show off but to honour our friend’s dying wish for a better life for his children. And we took it upon ourselves that we will support this family to train these children.”

Kcee, 45, the elder brother of E-money, rose to fame with his hit song ‘Limpopo’.

Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Tems bag 2024 BET Awards nominations

Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, Tems, Davido, Lojay, and Seyi Vibez were nominated for the 2024 BET Awards.

Ayra Starr secured three nominations for ‘Best New Artiste’, ‘Best African Act’, and ‘Best HER’ while Burna Boy earned two in the ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artiste’ and ‘Best Male R&B/POP Artiste’ categories.

Tems received two nominations for ‘Best Video Director’ and ‘Best Gospel/Inspirational Song’. At the same time, Davido and Lojay were nominated in the ‘Viewers Choice Award’ category for their roles in Chris Brown’s ‘Sensational’.

Asake was nominated for the Best International Act category, and Seyi Vibez for the Viewers’ Choice Best International New Act.

Drake led the overall nominations with seven nods, followed by Nicki Minaj with six nominations.

The 2024 BET Awards aired live from Los Angeles on BET on 30 June at 8 p.m. (European Time).

Burna Boy listed artistes that inspired his career

Burna Boy named 2Baba, Timaya, D’banj, Larry Gaaga, and Wande Coal as the artists he respected in the music industry during an Instagram live session where he responded to a fan’s question.

The Grammy-winner said: “The only people I can say who have done some impactful things for me, number one being Timaya because he’s the one who always showed me, ‘this is who you are.’ I went to Timaya’s house in 2013 or 2012. I saw all the cars, and I was like, ‘How long does someone have to sing before he can get all these and build a house?’ He said, ‘Do you know how many cars you will have?’ So that’s the guy that I am going to have respect for the rest of my life.

“There are guys like D’banj. D’banj paid for the ‘Won Da Mo’ video. He did not have to. These are two guys that I do not play with. Not that guys do not have respect; guys have just been through a lot that we do not even remember people we saw in the dark times. People like Larry Gaaga. He stood by me back then. So, I will respect these people for the rest of my life.

“When you’re talking about OGs, as far as I’m concerned, those names are the only ones in addition to 2Face based on musicality and the fact that he did a feature with me when he didn’t have to back in the day. These are OGs to me. Any other person isn’t an OG to me. ID Cabasa, you can meet Olamide, and you can be an OG to him. We’ve all been through stuff differently, and we all see life differently. I can’t forget Wande Coal, too. At one point in time, we were so close.”

The 32-year-old rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing ‘Like to Party’, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E of 2013.

Davido denied sacking lawyer

Davido denied allegations that he sacked his longtime lawyer and friend, Bobo Ajudua, for allegedly embezzling $370,000.

Earlier, reports surfaced that the ‘Timeless’ hitmaker ended his business relationship with Mr Ajudua due to financial misconduct.

Clarifying the allegations on his Instagram page, the 31-year-old wrote: “This was not the case at all! We are still excellent friends. In business, things evolve and change all the time. Please, everyone, disregard this narrative.”

Davido rose to fame after releasing ‘Dami Duro’, the second single from his debut album, Omo Baba Olowo, in 2012.

Yul Edochie addressed cybersecurity levy suspension

Controversial actor-turned-pastor Yul Edochie praised President Bola Tinubu for suspending the 0.5% cybersecurity levy.

Earlier, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a circular to various financial institutions, including commercial, merchant, non-interest, and payment service banks, announcing the 0.5% cybersecurity levy.

After widespread public outcry, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced the suspension of the proposed cybersecurity levy following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

Yul, on his X, tweeted: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man who listens to his people. I’m honoured to stand by him. Through thick and thin, I pin. Asiwaju Boy.”

Real men won’t allow spouses to have male besties- Nedu

Media personality Nedu cautioned men against tolerating their girlfriends or spouses having male friends.

In a video on his Instagram page, the actor said any man who allowed his partner to have a male ‘bestie’ wasn’t a ‘real man’.

He said: “If you’re a real man, never allow your woman, whether she’s your girlfriend, fiancÃ©e, or wife, to have a male best friend. Could you not allow it? I know what I’m saying. A real man would not allow that.

“Secondly, never fight your fellow man because of a woman. Real men don’t do that. Even if you catch your partner cheating with another man, you don’t have any business with the man. It’s your woman who disrespected you in the first place. So therefore, never fight another man because of a woman.

“Thirdly, don’t chase after a woman who doesn’t like you. Don’t do that. It’s a waste of your time and resources. Fourthly, real men don’t spend money on women who don’t add value to their lives. By value, it doesn’t necessarily need to be financial. It can be psychological, spiritual, emotional, or otherwise.”

Nedu, known for anchoring the daily news in pidgin on the popular radio station Wazobia FM 94.1 in Lagos, served as one of the anchors of the Honest Bunch podcast.

Nigerian men intimidated by successful women -Shola Fapson

Actress Dorcas Fapson, known as Ms DSF on the Bahd and Boujee Podcast, said men were intimidated by women’s success.

The media personality disclosed that her achievements had made some men feel threatened, adding that men felt insecure when in relationships with successful women.

Ms DSF said many Nigerian men struggled with inadequacy when faced with a woman’s success, beauty, and confidence. She noted that her male friends admitted to feeling intimidated by her accomplishments.

She emphasised that a successful woman did not need to prove herself worthy; instead, the man had to demonstrate his value and level up to match her standards.

Ms DSF rose to fame as Sophie in MTV’s Shuga, a television drama series that premiered in November 2009 on MTV Base.

Sabinus’ wife debunked domestic violence

Skit maker Sabinus’ wife, Ciana Chapman, refuted rumours claiming her husband physically assaulted her.

A blogger accused the skit maker of subjecting his wife to domestic violence.

Ciana warned the blogger via her Instagram story, urging them to cease spreading false rumours about her and her family.

She wrote: “Cutie_juls, please refrain from mentioning my name or that of my family on your page. How could my husband be in Nigeria and still be assaulting me here in the UK?”

Daily Post newspaper reported that the couple, who married in a private ceremony in early 2023, welcomed their first child in April.

Adebayo Salami celebrated 50-year career

Veteran actor Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello, marked five decades in the movie industry earlier in the week.

The 72-year-old actor on his Instagram page said actors get tired but never retire.

The father of actor Femi Adebayo shared an old photo of himself and his colleagues, expressing gratitude to God for his career and family.

He wrote: “With over five decades of committed practice in Nollywood, I am most grateful to Almighty God for His unending blessings over my career and family. An actor only gets tired, and the actor does not retire. Get ready for what is coming soon.”

He began his acting career in 1964 with the Young Concert Party under the leadership of Ojo Ladipo, known as Baba Mero.

Wunmi’s sister apologised to Mohbad’s father

Karimot, Mohbad’s widow’s sister, apologised to Joseph Aloba, the late singer’s father, on her Instagram page.

Karimot and Mr Aloba had been in dispute since Mohbad’s death on 12 September 2023 over Liam’s paternity and the unrest he caused his sister, Wunmi.

Since Mohbad’s death, the dispute within his family over his properties and Liam’s paternity, among other issues, appeared unresolved.

She wrote, “My sincere apologies go to Mohbad’s father, Aloba Joseph. I apologise for everything I might have said or posted on my platform. I wish your family the best, and may God grant the deceased eternal rest.

“In as much as I don’t want to be involved, Daddy, please forgive and forget, and let Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji go and rest. To the entire family of Aloba, accept my condolences.”

Speedy Darlington mocked Portable

Controversial singer Speed Darlington mocked his colleague, Portable, after police arrested him over a car debt.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Lagos State Police apprehended the ‘Zazzu Zeh’ singer for failing to settle the N14 million balance on an N27 million car purchase.

Speed Darlington, on his Instagram page, ridiculed the 30-year-old for portraying himself as a superstar while grappling with debts.

“Did you see Portable jump the fence? Portable has embarrassed himself! Yoruba superstars don’t have money for Benz [laughs].”

“Nobody is searching for me. Everything is cash and carry. I don’t lean on a shoulder I can’t reach. Portable was showing off his GLE but couldn’t afford it. Guess how old my Benz is? 18 years. But I have peace of mind. I can’t jump the fence.”

The singer became famous for songs such as Seredebe, Bomb, Bangdadadang, In Love with My Hand, Cash & Carry, and more.

