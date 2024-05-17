The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State has convicted a famous plastic surgeon, Anu Adepoju, over a failed plastic surgery that resulted in Nneka Onwuzuligbo’s death in 2020.

Shortly after the news of Onwuzuligbo’s demise went viral four years ago, Ms Anu was arrested and later charged to court alongside her company by the Federal Competition and Consumers Protection Commission (FCCPC) in 2020.

Ms Anu, founder of MedContour Services LTD, was convicted on Friday on a five-count charge including a refusal to honour an invitation for an investigation into post-body surgery complications and failure to produce investigation documents.

Justice Mohammed Liman found her guilty and sentenced her to a one-year jail term. However, she was given the option of paying N100,000 instead of the jail term.

Babatunde Irukera, the former head of (FCCPC), who instituted the case against Ms Adepoju, broke the news on X on Friday.

Mr Irukere earlier disclosed that the offence carries either a prison term, a fine, or both.

Background

In April 2020, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the FCCPC sealed her plastic surgery hospital, Med Contour, on “suspicion of illegal activities.”

Around the same time, the embattled plastic surgeon was called out by a Twitter user, Omohtee, for allegedly performing a fake surgical procedure on her.

Omohtee, who disclosed that she wanted a ‘normal’ waist, accused the plastic surgeon of blocking her on social media platforms after the alleged botched surgery.

She urged Nigerians to be wary of Med Contour clinic.

“So apparently my offence is that her waist is too tiny,” Dr Anu said in defence on Instagram.

Over the last few years, there have been several reports and pictures of botched surgeries allegedly carried out by Dr Anu. But her accusers have remained anonymous.

In a divided outrage, Nigerians called for her arrest after the alleged botched hip reduction was made public, while others advised Omohtee to accept her fate.

But Dr Anu denied causing her patient’s deformity.

