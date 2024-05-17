The Kano State Hisbah board, also known as the Sharia Police, has banned Disc Jockeys (DJs) from performing at female-dominated events in the state, Leadership newspaper reports.

The board’s Commander General, Aminu Daurawa, announced the ban during a meeting with representatives of DJs in the state during the week.

Mr Daurawa explained that henceforth, only females would be allowed to officiate at women’s gatherings.

Furthermore, he said the prohibition was intended to prevent the mixing of men and women during public events, citing religious and moral concerns.

“As an Islamic state, it is unacceptable for us to allow the indiscriminate mixing of males and females at the same event. This is because this act can promote and spread immorality,’’ said Mr Daurawa

Mr Daurawa emphasised that as a state guided by Islamic laws, it was imperative to uphold standards that discourage actions contrary to Islamic tenets and teachings.

He stated that allowing males and females to participate in the same event can promote and spread immorality.

Mr Daurawa revealed that before the decision was made, Hisbah Board had engaged with the owners and managers of event centres in the state to educate them about the laws governing their activities.

In response, DJ’s representative in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, aka DJ Farawa, appreciated Hisbah for their guidance.

DJ Farawa stressed the importance of upholding and adhering to the new directives, noting that it would guarantee prayer sanctity time and the segregation of male and female genders during public gatherings.

He encouraged DJs in the state to register with their associations to comply with the new directive.

DJ Farawall declared that any DJ who violates Hisbah’s guidelines and is not a union member will not receive protection.

Precedent

In addition to matters relating to social gatherings, the Hisbah command also regulates the social media activities of influencers in the state.

In February, they arrested popular and controversial TikToker Murja Kunya for allegedly posting inappropriate and un-Islamic content on TikTok.

Kunya is known for her controversial content, frequently stirring debate in most Northern Nigerian states.

In the same month, the Hisbah launched a hunt for six TikTok influencers who they said were violating the tenets of Islam daily while using social media sites.

In November 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Hisbah, during a meeting, announced a plan to facilitate marriages for TikTok influencers in the state and support their businesses.

The security outfit said it will offer guidance to TikTok users on improving their moral values and using TikTok for the benefit of the people.

Mr Daurawa advised the popular TikTok user Murja Kunya and others in attendance to be good people with good morals despite TikTok.

The Hisbah, however, provided N2,000 as a stipend to TikTokers who attended the meeting.

