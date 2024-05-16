A one-year-old, Ace Liam, a Ghanian, has broken the Guinness World Record holder for the youngest male artist.

Liam’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record attempt commenced in Accra, Ghana, at the Soundout Premium Exhibition in the Museum of Science and Technology on 15 December 2023, concluding on 21 January 2024.

The previous record holder was Dante Lamb, an American, who earned the title at age three in 2003.

On 14 May 2024, Chantelle Eghan, Liam’s mother, received an approval email from Guinness World Records, officially recognising him as the youngest male artist.

To qualify for the title of the youngest male artist, Liam needed to exhibit his paintings and make sales without being required to participate in a paint-a-thon.

Announcing his feat on Instagram, Liam’s mum said her son has been painting since he was six months old.

Requirements

Liam’s mother, also an artist, mentioned during an interview with Joy News that there were specific criteria he needed to meet for his category.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ace-Liam | young Artist (@ace_liam_paints)

“To qualify him as the youngest artist, he needs to be in an exhibition, make sales, and the sales receipt will be sent to them and provide evidence of the event after it has been done, including media coverage and social media handles. If he doesn’t sell the artwork, he won’t qualify,” she said

Liam’s attempt to break the record kickstarted in December 2023. Liam showcased his painting at the Museum of Science and Technology. Many Ghanaians showed up for the young boy during the exhibitions.

Liam started painting at the age of six months with the guidance of his mother. He started using large canvas to paint until he could manage smaller canvas.

“He woke me up early this morning ‘mama painting, painting’ I had to take him to the studio to let him have his painting outlet. It’s still a work in progress as he decided to paint for only 10 minutes after interrupting my sleep,” his mum noted.

She said Liam, from a tender age, started to learn the names of colours and how those colours complement each other.

