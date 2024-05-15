On Wednesday, ace journalist Reuben Abati and his wife, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, marked their fourth anniversary.

Mr Abati unveiled Kikelomo, the CEO and Chief Consultant of Z-Edge Holdings, as his third wife in 2023.

The former President Goodluck Jonathan’s adviser showed his romantic side as he vowed to pay a second bride price to Kikelomo’s family.

He wrote on social media platforms: “It’s officially four years today, 15th May, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo. Guess what, Kiki! We have forever to spend in each other’s arms. On our fifth anniversary next year, I’ll return to your family to pay another bride price as a renewed symbol of my devotion and dedication to your happiness.

“I may have a million truths to prove to you, but I need a lifetime to accomplish that. Keep being yourself, Kiki. As I tell you every day, I love you, Kiki! Here’s to us, my wife.”

Mr Abati praised his wife, the chief host of RealTalkWithKike, a live TV/radio talk show on Inspiration FM and Silverbird TV, as resilient and possessing unparalleled determination.

The 58-year-old highlighted that despite the ace broadcaster’s naughty side, her positivity and kindness shine through.

“We’ve had three misunderstandings in four years, and they were all well handled” your enterprising nature, hard work, and adorable spirit make you truly special, although sometimes too trusting,” he said.

More than future

The former chairperson of The Guardian newspaper’s editorial board expressed that he married the alumna of Igbinedion University, Benin, not just envisioning a future with her but seeing much more.

The alumnus of the University of Calabar described Kikelomo as his conscious choice, world of longing, closest companion on earth, owner of his heart, and haven.

“You are my ride-or-die, and I’m 100% loyal to you. I gave your Dad my word, and I will keep it until the end of my time! Kiki, you made your choice against many odds, and I’m always ready to take a million steps against those odds.”

“This first slide is our first official intimate picture where we were both conscientious about our journey from working collaboratively to accepting my proposal to living in our purpose. Gracing your precious finger with that engagement ring that night reframed my world into another existence of possibilities,” Mr Abati noted.

He stated that his marriage to Kikelomo brought balance to his life and had been a source of significant healing.

